All Factions in Fallout London

Fallout London may be a fan-made mod, but it still manages to retain the spirit of what makes Fallout so special as a series, and factions are a big part of that. Here’s a rundown of all available factions in Fallout London.

All Fallout London Factions, Explained

There are a total of seven factions you can encounter and even potentially join up with in Fallout London. That’s a hefty number, and they’re all motivated by different things. In the table below, you’ll find their names, along with a brief description of their modus operandi and what makes them tick.

Faction Description Gentry The current rulers of London, residing in Westminster. They’re considered strict. and require citizens to pay tithes in exchange for defense and aid. Tommies Originally formed as a militia for the protection of London. However, they have since become the military arm of the Gentry. 5th Column Headed up by leader Eve Varney, the 5th Column is a populist movement that aims to take down the Gentry and rebuild London from the ground up. Camelot An underground movement that wants to free London from the Gentry. Their goal is to emulate the Round Table where everyone at the table has an equal say. Isle of Dogs Syndicate A criminal organization in control of the Millwall borough. While wealthy, the Gentry takes a cut of their profits. Vagabonds The Vagabonds are the direct rivals of the Isle of Dogs Syndicate. Led by Sebastian Gaunt, they aim to take down the Syndicate and take their role with less violence involved. Angel A secret organizatioon said to have eyes and agents everywhere. Little is known about them, except that they are run by someone called Mr Smythe.

You’ll be able to meet each of these factions as you play through the story of Fallout London, and even join up with them if any of their goals resonate with you. Of course, keep in mind that this can cause conflict between the player character and other factions, and may even cause other storylines to become closed off to you in a playthrough, depending on what choices you’ve made.

You should be able to interact with each one and get a better sense of their leaders and ideals before making any serious decision, so take your time with them.

And that’s everything you need to know about the factions in Fallout London. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the new mod, including the map size and full voice cast list.

