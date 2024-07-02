Screenshot captured by The Escapist
All FFXIV Dawntrail Mounts & How to Get Them

A new expansion means new mounts. The Dawntrail expansion adds a good number of cute mounts to Final Fantasy XIV, and you may need to go out of your way to collect some of them. Here’s how to get all mounts in FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to Get All Mounts in FFXIV Dawntrail

At the time of writing, there are a total of 13 mounts currently available in FFXIV Dawntrail. That number will likely change as more content gets released via the major and minor patches, and we’ll update this section as that happens.

In the meantime, we’ve listed all of the available mounts down below, along with how to get them:

MountHow to Get
AlpacaComplete the Dawntrail MSQ.
MehwapyarraCollect 12 Ttokrrone Scales by farming The Serpentlord Seethes FATE in Shaaloani. Exchange them with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine.
AutomatoiseExchange 3,200 Sacks of Nuts with the Dawn Hunt vendor in Tuliyollal after unlocking Dawntrail Hunts. Sacks of Nuts obtained from previous expansion Hunts will work here, but you need to unlock Dawntrail Hunts first.
OppressorReach level 25 in the PvP Series Malmstones.
Air-Wheeler A9Purchased from the Air-wheeler Dealer NPC in Solution Nine for 7,500,000 Gil.
ArkObtained by purchasing the Dawntrail Collector’s Edition.
OutrunnerUnlock the “A Life of Adventure VI” achievement. Requires you to have the “Mastering War VI” and “Mastering Magic VI” achievements.
RroneekCollect 100 Rroneek Horn Tokens and exchange them with the Splendors vendor in Solution Nine. Rroneek Horn Tokens can be bought with Orange Gatherers’ Scrips from any Scrip Exchange vendor in the game.
Ty’aityaExchange 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers with Edelina in Mor Dhona.
UllrUnlock the “Dawnbright Hunter” achievement. Requires you to have the “Dawn of a New A Game III” and Dawn of a New S Game III” achievements, which are gotten through Hunts.
Mountain ZuOnly available through the Mountain Dew promotion that runs till July 14. Purchase bottled beverages and check the caps for point codes, then redeem them through the Mountain Dew Gaming website. Once you have enough points, you’ll get a code for the mount, which you can redeem through Mog Station.
Wings of ResolveTBD
Wings of RuinTBD

The last two mounts — the Wings of Resolve and Wings of Ruin — will likely only be obtainable through Extreme Trials, if Square Enix’s track record with mounts is anything to go by.

Once you have the Key items for the respective mounts, all you need to do is use them from your inventory and they’ll automatically get added to your mount catalog. You can summon them individually from the mount menu, or just put them on your hotbar for easy access.

And that’s how to get all mounts in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Final Fantasy XIV
