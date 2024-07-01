All of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

With the release of FFXIV Dawntrail, the Warrior of Light gets to travel to a whole new continent to experience new adventures. Here’s a complete list of all Main Scenario Quests (MSQs) in FFXIV Dawntrail.

A Complete List of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs

There are a total of 100 MSQs in the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all below, along with their unlocks and rewards:

Quest Name Level Unlocks Rewards A New World to Explore 90 Tuliyollal The Nation of Tuliyollal 90 Mountain Chromite Weapon Coffer A City of Stairs 90 A Saga in Stone 90 Mountain Chromite Chest Gear Coffer The Rite of Succession 90 To Kozama’uka 90 Kozama’uka (North)

Ok’hanu A Festive People 90 The Feat of Reeds 90 Mountain Chromite Foot Gear Coffer A Well-Mannered Shipwright 90 The Lifting of Wings 90 Choose:

2 Pumpkin Orange Dye

2 Ochu Green Dye

2 Celeste Green Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece Knowing the Hanuhanu 90 To Urqopacha 90 Urqopacha (North)

Wachunpelo Traders of Happiness 90 The Feat of Gold 90 Mountain Chromite Hand Gear Coffer Mablu’s Dream 90 A Premium Deal 90 Wuk Lamat in the Saddle 90 Choose:

2 Ice Blue Dye

2 Raptor Blue Dye

2 Cactuar Green Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece Knowing the Pelupelu 90 The Success of Others 91 2 Mezcal-marinated Swampmonk For All Turali 91 Ihuykatumu

Kozama’uka (South)

Urqopacha (South)

Many Fires

Earthenshire

Worlar’s Echo

A Promise for the People A Leaking Workpot 92 Ruthenium Weapon Coffer Lending a Helphand 92 Ruthenium Chest Gear Coffer The Feat of Pots 92 Ruthenium Leg Gear Coffer A Father First 92 Ruthenium Foot Gear Coffer The Shape of Peace 92 Ruthenium Hand Gear Coffer Lost Promise 92 Ruthenium Head Gear Coffer A Brother’s Duty 92 Feeding the River 92 Sibling Rescue 92 Aether Current History’s Keepers 93 Choose:

2 Grilled Urqotrout

2 Royal Toast

2 Banana Ponzecake

2 Maple Teriyaki

1 Nightworld Silver piece The Feat of Proof 93 The High Luminary 93 Worqor Zormor Choose:

2 Corpse Blue Dye

2 Iris Purple Dye

2 Blood Red Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece An Echo of Madness 93 Pointing the Way 93 2 Maple Teriyaki The Skyruin 93 Worqor Lar Dor Trial The Feat of Ice 93 Aether Current The Promise of Peace 93 Peaceful Intentions The Leap of Yak T’el 94 Iq B’raax

Yak T’el Dark Mahogany Weapon Coffer Village of the Hunt 94 Dark Mahogany Chest Gear Coffer A History of Violence 94 Dark Mahogany Leg Gear Coffer The Feat of Repast 94 Xibruq Pibil A Father’s Grief 94 Dark Mahogany Foot Gear Coffer Taking a Stand 94 Dark Mahogany Hand Gear Coffer Into the Traverse 94 Mamook Dark Mahogany Head Gear Coffer City of Silence 94 Blessed Siblings 94 Scale of Trust 94 Mamook Speaks 95 Choose:

2 Rust Red Dye

2 Seafog Blue Dye

2 Plum Purple Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece The Feat of the Brotherhood 95 Road to the Golden City 95 The Skydeep Cenote Dungeon

Aether Current Dawn of a New Tomorrow 95 Ever Greater, Ever Brighter 95 In Rite Triumphant Dawntrail Orchestrion Roll The Long Road to Xak Tural 95 Shaaloani

Hhusatahwi

Sheshenewezi Springs

Mehwahhetsoan 2 Sweet Muffin Saddled Up 95 Braced for Trouble 95 Choose:

2 Creamy Hot Chocolate

2 Wild Banana Blend

2 Tender Shortcake

2 Fruit and Aloe Jelly

1 Nightworld Silver Piece Blowing Smoke 95 Law of the Land 95 2 Wild Banana Blend On Track 95 One With Nature 96 Acacia Weapon Coffer And the Land Would Tremble 96 Acacia Chest Gear Coffer No Time for Tears 96 Acacia Leg Gear Coffer Pick Up the Pieces 96 Together as One 96 Acacia Foot Gear In Yyasulani’s Shadow 96 Putting Plans into Locomotion 96 A Hot Commodity 96 Aether Current All Aboard 97 Vanugard Dungeon

Heritage Found The Land of Levin 97 Yyasulani Station 2 Creamy Hot Chocolate A Royal Welcome 97 The Outskirts A Day in the Life 97 2 Turali Tart On the Cloud 97 Gone and Forgotten 97 The Worth of a Soul Embracing Oblivion 97 2 Tender Shortcake Solution Nine 97 Solution Nine The Queen’s Tour 97 Her People, Her Family 98 Ra’Kaznar Weapon Coffer Scales of Blue 98 Ra’Kaznar Chest Gear Coffer Gives You Teeth 98 Ra’Kaznar Leg Gear Coffer Little Footfalls 98 Electrope Strike Ra’Kaznar Hand Gear Coffer Drowned Vestiges 98 Ra’Kaznar Foot Gear Coffer Memories of a Knight 98 Ra’Kaznar Head Gear Coffer At a Crossroads 98 Choose:

2 Bone White Dye

2 Honey Yellow Dye

2 Cream Yellow Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece The Protector and the Destroyer 98 Choose:

2 Roast Rroneek

2 Mesquite Juice

2 Driftwood Catfish Pie

2 Acqua Pazza

1 Nightworld Silver Piece A Comforting Hand 99 Unto the Summit 99 Aether Current The Resilient Son 99 Origenics Dungeon

Everkeep Trial

The Burden of Legacy Choose:

2 Tacos de Carne Asada

2 Mesquite Soup

2 Creamy Alpaca Pasta

2 Broccoli and Spinach Saute

2 Vegetable Soup A New Family 99 2 Roast Rroneek In Pursuit of Sphene 99 Through the Gate of Gold 99 Living Memory

Leynode Mnemo 2 Mesquite Juice Those Who Live Forever 99 In Serenity and Sorrow 99 The Land of Dreams 99 Choose:

2 Bone White Dye

2 Honey Yellow Dye

2 Cream Yellow Dye

1 Nightworld Silver Piece A Knight of Alexandria 99 The Sanctuary of the Strong 100 2 Heavens’ Eye Materia XI The Taste of Family 100 Choose:

3 Battledance Materia XI

3 Piety Materia XI

3 Quicktongue Materia XI Leafing through the Past 100 2 Savage Might Materia XI An Explorer’s Delight 100 Choose:

3 Quicktongue Materia XI

3 Piety Materia XI

3 Battledance Materia XI In Search of Discovery 100 Choose:

3 Quicktongue Materia XI

3 Piety Materia XI

3 Battledance Materia XI A Journey Never-ending 100 Aether Current Dawntrail 100 Alexandria Dungeon

The Interphos Trial Alpaca Whistle

Smile Orchestrion Roll

Alongside the rewards we’ve listed here, you’ll also be getting a considerable amount of Gil and experience for quest completion. Even after reaching the max level cap of 100, there’s still plenty of post-game content to do to help increase your ilvl.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Dawntrail?

In my experience, it took around 40 to 50 hours to clear the entire MSQ of FFXIV Dawntrail. This time includes waiting for queues to pop and spending time hunting down aether currents. I did largely focus on the main story, with very little time spent on side quests aside from the ones required for aether currents.

FFXIV Dawntrail releases on July 2.

