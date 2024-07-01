All of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

With the release of FFXIV Dawntrail, the Warrior of Light gets to travel to a whole new continent to experience new adventures. Here’s a complete list of all Main Scenario Quests (MSQs) in FFXIV Dawntrail.
A Complete List of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs
There are a total of 100 MSQs in the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all below, along with their unlocks and rewards:
|Quest Name
|Level
|Unlocks
|Rewards
|A New World to Explore
|90
|Tuliyollal
|The Nation of Tuliyollal
|90
|Mountain Chromite Weapon Coffer
|A City of Stairs
|90
|A Saga in Stone
|90
|Mountain Chromite Chest Gear Coffer
|The Rite of Succession
|90
|To Kozama’uka
|90
|Kozama’uka (North)
Ok’hanu
|A Festive People
|90
|The Feat of Reeds
|90
|Mountain Chromite Foot Gear Coffer
|A Well-Mannered Shipwright
|90
|The Lifting of Wings
|90
|Choose:
2 Pumpkin Orange Dye
2 Ochu Green Dye
2 Celeste Green Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|
|Knowing the Hanuhanu
|90
|To Urqopacha
|90
|Urqopacha (North)
Wachunpelo
|Traders of Happiness
|90
|The Feat of Gold
|90
|Mountain Chromite Hand Gear Coffer
|Mablu’s Dream
|90
|A Premium Deal
|90
|Wuk Lamat in the Saddle
|90
|Choose:
2 Ice Blue Dye
2 Raptor Blue Dye
2 Cactuar Green Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|Knowing the Pelupelu
|90
|The Success of Others
|91
|2 Mezcal-marinated Swampmonk
|For All Turali
|91
|Ihuykatumu
Kozama’uka (South)
Urqopacha (South)
Many Fires
Earthenshire
Worlar’s Echo
A Promise for the People
|
|A Leaking Workpot
|92
|Ruthenium Weapon Coffer
|Lending a Helphand
|92
|Ruthenium Chest Gear Coffer
|The Feat of Pots
|92
|Ruthenium Leg Gear Coffer
|A Father First
|92
|Ruthenium Foot Gear Coffer
|The Shape of Peace
|92
|Ruthenium Hand Gear Coffer
|Lost Promise
|92
|Ruthenium Head Gear Coffer
|A Brother’s Duty
|92
|Feeding the River
|92
|Sibling Rescue
|92
|Aether Current
|History’s Keepers
|93
|Choose:
2 Grilled Urqotrout
2 Royal Toast
2 Banana Ponzecake
2 Maple Teriyaki
1 Nightworld Silver piece
|
|The Feat of Proof
|93
|The High Luminary
|93
|Worqor Zormor
|Choose:
2 Corpse Blue Dye
2 Iris Purple Dye
2 Blood Red Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|An Echo of Madness
|93
|Pointing the Way
|93
|2 Maple Teriyaki
|The Skyruin
|93
|Worqor Lar Dor Trial
|The Feat of Ice
|93
|Aether Current
|The Promise of Peace
|93
|Peaceful Intentions
|The Leap of Yak T’el
|94
|Iq B’raax
Yak T’el
|Dark Mahogany Weapon Coffer
|Village of the Hunt
|94
|Dark Mahogany Chest Gear Coffer
|A History of Violence
|94
|Dark Mahogany Leg Gear Coffer
|
|The Feat of Repast
|94
|Xibruq Pibil
|A Father’s Grief
|94
|Dark Mahogany Foot Gear Coffer
|Taking a Stand
|94
|Dark Mahogany Hand Gear Coffer
|Into the Traverse
|94
|Mamook
|Dark Mahogany Head Gear Coffer
|City of Silence
|94
|Blessed Siblings
|94
|Scale of Trust
|94
|Mamook Speaks
|95
|Choose:
2 Rust Red Dye
2 Seafog Blue Dye
2 Plum Purple Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|The Feat of the Brotherhood
|95
|Road to the Golden City
|95
|The Skydeep Cenote Dungeon
Aether Current
|
|Dawn of a New Tomorrow
|95
|Ever Greater, Ever Brighter
|95
|In Rite Triumphant
|Dawntrail Orchestrion Roll
|The Long Road to Xak Tural
|95
|Shaaloani
Hhusatahwi
Sheshenewezi Springs
Mehwahhetsoan
|2 Sweet Muffin
|Saddled Up
|95
|Braced for Trouble
|95
|Choose:
2 Creamy Hot Chocolate
2 Wild Banana Blend
2 Tender Shortcake
2 Fruit and Aloe Jelly
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|Blowing Smoke
|95
|Law of the Land
|95
|2 Wild Banana Blend
|On Track
|95
|One With Nature
|96
|Acacia Weapon Coffer
|And the Land Would Tremble
|96
|Acacia Chest Gear Coffer
|
|No Time for Tears
|96
|Acacia Leg Gear Coffer
|Pick Up the Pieces
|96
|Together as One
|96
|Acacia Foot Gear
|In Yyasulani’s Shadow
|96
|Putting Plans into Locomotion
|96
|A Hot Commodity
|96
|Aether Current
|All Aboard
|97
|Vanugard Dungeon
Heritage Found
|The Land of Levin
|97
|Yyasulani Station
|2 Creamy Hot Chocolate
|A Royal Welcome
|97
|The Outskirts
|A Day in the Life
|97
|2 Turali Tart
|
|On the Cloud
|97
|Gone and Forgotten
|97
|The Worth of a Soul
|Embracing Oblivion
|97
|2 Tender Shortcake
|Solution Nine
|97
|Solution Nine
|The Queen’s Tour
|97
|Her People, Her Family
|98
|Ra’Kaznar Weapon Coffer
|Scales of Blue
|98
|Ra’Kaznar Chest Gear Coffer
|Gives You Teeth
|98
|Ra’Kaznar Leg Gear Coffer
|Little Footfalls
|98
|Electrope Strike
|Ra’Kaznar Hand Gear Coffer
|Drowned Vestiges
|98
|Ra’Kaznar Foot Gear Coffer
|
|Memories of a Knight
|98
|Ra’Kaznar Head Gear Coffer
|At a Crossroads
|98
|Choose:
2 Bone White Dye
2 Honey Yellow Dye
2 Cream Yellow Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|The Protector and the Destroyer
|98
|Choose:
2 Roast Rroneek
2 Mesquite Juice
2 Driftwood Catfish Pie
2 Acqua Pazza
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|A Comforting Hand
|99
|Unto the Summit
|99
|Aether Current
|The Resilient Son
|99
|Origenics Dungeon
Everkeep Trial
The Burden of Legacy
|Choose:
2 Tacos de Carne Asada
2 Mesquite Soup
2 Creamy Alpaca Pasta
2 Broccoli and Spinach Saute
2 Vegetable Soup
|A New Family
|99
|2 Roast Rroneek
|In Pursuit of Sphene
|99
|Through the Gate of Gold
|99
|Living Memory
Leynode Mnemo
|2 Mesquite Juice
|Those Who Live Forever
|99
|
|In Serenity and Sorrow
|99
|The Land of Dreams
|99
|Choose:
2 Bone White Dye
2 Honey Yellow Dye
2 Cream Yellow Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
|A Knight of Alexandria
|99
|The Sanctuary of the Strong
|100
|2 Heavens’ Eye Materia XI
|The Taste of Family
|100
|Choose:
3 Battledance Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
|Leafing through the Past
|100
|2 Savage Might Materia XI
|An Explorer’s Delight
|100
|Choose:
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Battledance Materia XI
|In Search of Discovery
|100
|Choose:
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Battledance Materia XI
|A Journey Never-ending
|100
|Aether Current
|Dawntrail
|100
|Alexandria Dungeon
The Interphos Trial
|Alpaca Whistle
Smile Orchestrion Roll
Alongside the rewards we’ve listed here, you’ll also be getting a considerable amount of Gil and experience for quest completion. Even after reaching the max level cap of 100, there’s still plenty of post-game content to do to help increase your ilvl.
How Long Does It Take to Beat Dawntrail?
In my experience, it took around 40 to 50 hours to clear the entire MSQ of FFXIV Dawntrail. This time includes waiting for queues to pop and spending time hunting down aether currents. I did largely focus on the main story, with very little time spent on side quests aside from the ones required for aether currents.
FFXIV Dawntrail releases on July 2.