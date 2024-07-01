Image Source: Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 11:09 pm

With the release of FFXIV Dawntrail, the Warrior of Light gets to travel to a whole new continent to experience new adventures. Here’s a complete list of all Main Scenario Quests (MSQs) in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

A Complete List of FFXIV Dawntrail MSQs

There are a total of 100 MSQs in the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all below, along with their unlocks and rewards:

Quest NameLevelUnlocksRewards
A New World to Explore90Tuliyollal
The Nation of Tuliyollal90Mountain Chromite Weapon Coffer
A City of Stairs90
A Saga in Stone90Mountain Chromite Chest Gear Coffer
The Rite of Succession90
To Kozama’uka90Kozama’uka (North)
Ok’hanu
A Festive People90
The Feat of Reeds90Mountain Chromite Foot Gear Coffer
A Well-Mannered Shipwright90
The Lifting of Wings90Choose:
2 Pumpkin Orange Dye
2 Ochu Green Dye
2 Celeste Green Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
Knowing the Hanuhanu90
To Urqopacha90Urqopacha (North)
Wachunpelo
Traders of Happiness90
The Feat of Gold90Mountain Chromite Hand Gear Coffer
Mablu’s Dream90
A Premium Deal90
Wuk Lamat in the Saddle90Choose:
2 Ice Blue Dye
2 Raptor Blue Dye
2 Cactuar Green Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
Knowing the Pelupelu90
The Success of Others912 Mezcal-marinated Swampmonk
For All Turali91Ihuykatumu
Kozama’uka (South)
Urqopacha (South)
Many Fires
Earthenshire
Worlar’s Echo
A Promise for the People
A Leaking Workpot92Ruthenium Weapon Coffer
Lending a Helphand92Ruthenium Chest Gear Coffer
The Feat of Pots92Ruthenium Leg Gear Coffer
A Father First92Ruthenium Foot Gear Coffer
The Shape of Peace92Ruthenium Hand Gear Coffer
Lost Promise92Ruthenium Head Gear Coffer
A Brother’s Duty92
Feeding the River92
Sibling Rescue92Aether Current
History’s Keepers93Choose:
2 Grilled Urqotrout
2 Royal Toast
2 Banana Ponzecake
2 Maple Teriyaki
1 Nightworld Silver piece
The Feat of Proof93
The High Luminary93Worqor ZormorChoose:
2 Corpse Blue Dye
2 Iris Purple Dye
2 Blood Red Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
An Echo of Madness93
Pointing the Way932 Maple Teriyaki
The Skyruin93Worqor Lar Dor Trial
The Feat of Ice93Aether Current
The Promise of Peace93Peaceful Intentions
The Leap of Yak T’el94Iq B’raax
Yak T’el		Dark Mahogany Weapon Coffer
Village of the Hunt94Dark Mahogany Chest Gear Coffer
A History of Violence94Dark Mahogany Leg Gear Coffer
The Feat of Repast94Xibruq Pibil
A Father’s Grief94Dark Mahogany Foot Gear Coffer
Taking a Stand94Dark Mahogany Hand Gear Coffer
Into the Traverse94MamookDark Mahogany Head Gear Coffer
City of Silence94
Blessed Siblings94
Scale of Trust94
Mamook Speaks95Choose:
2 Rust Red Dye
2 Seafog Blue Dye
2 Plum Purple Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
The Feat of the Brotherhood95
Road to the Golden City95The Skydeep Cenote Dungeon
Aether Current
Dawn of a New Tomorrow95
Ever Greater, Ever Brighter95In Rite TriumphantDawntrail Orchestrion Roll
The Long Road to Xak Tural95Shaaloani
Hhusatahwi
Sheshenewezi Springs
Mehwahhetsoan		2 Sweet Muffin
Saddled Up95
Braced for Trouble95Choose:
2 Creamy Hot Chocolate
2 Wild Banana Blend
2 Tender Shortcake
2 Fruit and Aloe Jelly
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
Blowing Smoke95
Law of the Land952 Wild Banana Blend
On Track95
One With Nature96Acacia Weapon Coffer
And the Land Would Tremble96Acacia Chest Gear Coffer
No Time for Tears96Acacia Leg Gear Coffer
Pick Up the Pieces96
Together as One96Acacia Foot Gear
In Yyasulani’s Shadow96
Putting Plans into Locomotion96
A Hot Commodity96Aether Current
All Aboard97Vanugard Dungeon
Heritage Found
The Land of Levin97Yyasulani Station2 Creamy Hot Chocolate
A Royal Welcome97The Outskirts
A Day in the Life972 Turali Tart
On the Cloud97
Gone and Forgotten97The Worth of a Soul
Embracing Oblivion972 Tender Shortcake
Solution Nine97Solution Nine
The Queen’s Tour97
Her People, Her Family98Ra’Kaznar Weapon Coffer
Scales of Blue98Ra’Kaznar Chest Gear Coffer
Gives You Teeth98Ra’Kaznar Leg Gear Coffer
Little Footfalls98Electrope StrikeRa’Kaznar Hand Gear Coffer
Drowned Vestiges98Ra’Kaznar Foot Gear Coffer
Memories of a Knight98Ra’Kaznar Head Gear Coffer
At a Crossroads98Choose:
2 Bone White Dye
2 Honey Yellow Dye
2 Cream Yellow Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
The Protector and the Destroyer98Choose:
2 Roast Rroneek
2 Mesquite Juice
2 Driftwood Catfish Pie
2 Acqua Pazza
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
A Comforting Hand99
Unto the Summit99Aether Current
The Resilient Son99Origenics Dungeon
Everkeep Trial
The Burden of Legacy		Choose:
2 Tacos de Carne Asada
2 Mesquite Soup
2 Creamy Alpaca Pasta
2 Broccoli and Spinach Saute
2 Vegetable Soup
A New Family992 Roast Rroneek
In Pursuit of Sphene99
Through the Gate of Gold99Living Memory
Leynode Mnemo		2 Mesquite Juice
Those Who Live Forever99
In Serenity and Sorrow99
The Land of Dreams99Choose:
2 Bone White Dye
2 Honey Yellow Dye
2 Cream Yellow Dye
1 Nightworld Silver Piece
A Knight of Alexandria99
The Sanctuary of the Strong1002 Heavens’ Eye Materia XI
The Taste of Family100Choose:
3 Battledance Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
Leafing through the Past1002 Savage Might Materia XI
An Explorer’s Delight100Choose:
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Battledance Materia XI
In Search of Discovery100Choose:
3 Quicktongue Materia XI
3 Piety Materia XI
3 Battledance Materia XI
A Journey Never-ending100Aether Current
Dawntrail100Alexandria Dungeon
The Interphos Trial		Alpaca Whistle
Smile Orchestrion Roll

Alongside the rewards we’ve listed here, you’ll also be getting a considerable amount of Gil and experience for quest completion. Even after reaching the max level cap of 100, there’s still plenty of post-game content to do to help increase your ilvl.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Dawntrail?

In my experience, it took around 40 to 50 hours to clear the entire MSQ of FFXIV Dawntrail. This time includes waiting for queues to pop and spending time hunting down aether currents. I did largely focus on the main story, with very little time spent on side quests aside from the ones required for aether currents.

FFXIV Dawntrail releases on July 2.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook