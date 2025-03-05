While hunting ferocious monsters is the core of Monster Hunter Wilds, the game still makes room for other activities as well, including fishing. There are various types of fish to find in each region, and if you want to reel in all of them, here is a guide to all fish locations in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

To unlock fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds you first need to speak to Kanya at the Forest Base Camp in the Scarlet Forest, which you first reach during Chapter 1. She’ll be standing beside a pond at the camp fishing, and you can approach her at any time after you have full access to the camp.

After you talk to her, she’ll give you a fishing rod, the Common Wood Minnow lure, and the ‘Fishing: Life, in Microcosm’ sidequest will begin. This is the first of multiple fishing quests that will eventually unlock various bait lures for you to use to catch the rarest of fish in the game.

Where to Find All Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below is a list of all confirmed species of fish that players can catch in Monster Hunter Wilds and their spawn locations. Tips for the best tools and bait to use are also indicated along with potential capture rewards. Keep in mind that some fish also require certain weather conditions in order to spawn.

Some of those rewards, such as Golden and Platinum Scales, are ones that you can then sell for premium amounts of zenny.

Disclaimer: If more species of fish are discovered in-game, this list will be updated promptly with all relevant information.

Fish Type Location(s) Found How to Catch

(recommended bait if applicable) Capture Rewards Whetfish Windward Plains (Area 13)

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin Capture Net

Fishing Rod Whetfish Fin

Whetfish Fin+ Sushifish Windward Plains (Area 13 and 14)

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin Capture Net

Fishing Rod Sushifish Scale

Great Sushifish Scale Virid Bowfin Windward Plains (Area 13 and 14)

Scarlet Forest Capture Net

Fishing Rod None Goldenfish Windward Plains (Area 14)

Scarlet Forest (Area 8 and Area 12)

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs Capture Net

Fishing Rod (Golden Bughead bait) Golden Scale Platinumfish Windward Plains (Area 14)

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs Capture Net

Fishing Rod Platinum Scale Gravid Bowfin Windward Plains (Area 13)

Scarlet Forest (Base Camp during ‘Plenty’ weather)

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria Fishing Rod (Emerald Jitterbait) None Starduster Scarlet Forest (Area 3) Capture Net

Fishing Rod TBD Escunite Scarlet Forest (Area 12 near the waterfall) Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait) None Glass Parexus Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria (Hidden Cave) Capture Net (will not count toward completion of Fishing: Life, in Microcosm)

Fishing Rod None Blind Perch Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria (Area 13, Hidden Cave) Capture Net None Goldenfry Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria Fishing Rod (Golden Bughead bait) Gilded Scale Bomb Arowana Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin Fishing Rod (Common Wood Minnow or Emerald Jitterbait) Bomb Arowana Scale Burst Arowana Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin Fishing Rod (Common Wood Minnow or Emerald Jitterbait) Burst Arowana Scale Gunpowderfish Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria Fishing Rod (Emerald Jitterbait) Gunpowderfish Scale Great Trevally Scarlet Forest (Area 13) Fishing Rod (Tuff Joint bait) None Speartuna Scarlet Forest (Area 17) Fishing Rod (Tuff Joint bait) Speartuna Fin Grand Escunite Scarlet Forest (Area 8, 12, and 17) Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait) None Goliath Squid Scarlet Forest (Area 17; Plenty weather) Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait) ‘Monster (Squid) Hunter’ Trophy/Achievement Gajau Scarlet Forest (Area 12 and 17) Fishing Rod (Duster Rig bait) Gajau Hide Gastronome Tuna Scarlet Forest (Area 17; Plenty weather) Fishing Rod Ancient Wyvern Coin

Sushifish Scale

Whetfish Fin

Chaliceweed

Royal Sea Pot

Sparkly Treasure

Fine Scarlet Amber

Truffle Du Conga

That concludes all fish locations in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to cook and eat meals before hunting.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy