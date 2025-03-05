Forgot password
All Fish Locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

While hunting ferocious monsters is the core of Monster Hunter Wilds, the game still makes room for other activities as well, including fishing. There are various types of fish to find in each region, and if you want to reel in all of them, here is a guide to all fish locations in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Unlock Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Kanya in Monster Hunter Wilds
Screenshot by The Escapist

To unlock fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds you first need to speak to Kanya at the Forest Base Camp in the Scarlet Forest, which you first reach during Chapter 1. She’ll be standing beside a pond at the camp fishing, and you can approach her at any time after you have full access to the camp.

After you talk to her, she’ll give you a fishing rod, the Common Wood Minnow lure, and the ‘Fishing: Life, in Microcosm’ sidequest will begin. This is the first of multiple fishing quests that will eventually unlock various bait lures for you to use to catch the rarest of fish in the game.

Where to Find All Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below is a list of all confirmed species of fish that players can catch in Monster Hunter Wilds and their spawn locations. Tips for the best tools and bait to use are also indicated along with potential capture rewards. Keep in mind that some fish also require certain weather conditions in order to spawn.

Some of those rewards, such as Golden and Platinum Scales, are ones that you can then sell for premium amounts of zenny.

Disclaimer: If more species of fish are discovered in-game, this list will be updated promptly with all relevant information.

Fish TypeLocation(s) FoundHow to Catch
(recommended bait if applicable)		Capture Rewards
WhetfishWindward Plains (Area 13)
Scarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin		Capture Net
Fishing Rod		Whetfish Fin
Whetfish Fin+
SushifishWindward Plains (Area 13 and 14)
Scarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin		Capture Net
Fishing Rod		Sushifish Scale
Great Sushifish Scale
Virid BowfinWindward Plains (Area 13 and 14)
Scarlet Forest		Capture Net
Fishing Rod		None
GoldenfishWindward Plains (Area 14)
Scarlet Forest (Area 8 and Area 12)
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs		Capture Net
Fishing Rod (Golden Bughead bait)		Golden Scale
PlatinumfishWindward Plains (Area 14)
Scarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs		Capture Net
Fishing Rod		Platinum Scale
Gravid BowfinWindward Plains (Area 13)
Scarlet Forest (Base Camp during ‘Plenty’ weather)
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria		Fishing Rod (Emerald Jitterbait)None
StardusterScarlet Forest (Area 3)Capture Net
Fishing Rod		TBD
EscuniteScarlet Forest (Area 12 near the waterfall)Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait)None
Glass ParexusIceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria (Hidden Cave)		Capture Net (will not count toward completion of Fishing: Life, in Microcosm)
Fishing Rod		None
Blind PerchIceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria (Area 13, Hidden Cave)		Capture NetNone
GoldenfryScarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria		Fishing Rod (Golden Bughead bait)Gilded Scale
Bomb ArowanaScarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin		Fishing Rod (Common Wood Minnow or Emerald Jitterbait)Bomb Arowana Scale
Burst ArowanaScarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin		Fishing Rod (Common Wood Minnow or Emerald Jitterbait)Burst Arowana Scale
GunpowderfishScarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria		Fishing Rod (Emerald Jitterbait)Gunpowderfish Scale
Great TrevallyScarlet Forest (Area 13)Fishing Rod (Tuff Joint bait)None
SpeartunaScarlet Forest (Area 17)Fishing Rod (Tuff Joint bait)Speartuna Fin
Grand EscuniteScarlet Forest (Area 8, 12, and 17)Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait)None
Goliath SquidScarlet Forest (Area 17; Plenty weather)Fishing Rod (Tentacle Jig bait)‘Monster (Squid) Hunter’ Trophy/Achievement
GajauScarlet Forest (Area 12 and 17)Fishing Rod (Duster Rig bait)Gajau Hide
Gastronome TunaScarlet Forest (Area 17; Plenty weather)Fishing RodAncient Wyvern Coin
Sushifish Scale
Whetfish Fin
Chaliceweed
Royal Sea Pot
Sparkly Treasure
Fine Scarlet Amber
Truffle Du Conga

That concludes all fish locations in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to cook and eat meals before hunting.

