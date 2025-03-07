All FragPunk Voice Actors & Where You’ve Heard Them Before

Marvel Rivals has been dominating the hero shooter space since its release, but it may have some competition. Using Unreal Engine, Bad Guitar Studios presents FragPunk, a 5v5 shooter that allows players to break the rules of combat. Here are the FragPunk voice actors and where you’ve heard them before.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for FragPunk

Frankie Kevich as Hollowpoint

Hollowpoint has a complicated backstory, being framed for a mission that went wrong. She didn’t take that lying down, though, stealing an important weapon and taking a lot of enemies out along the way.

Voicing Hollowpoint in FragPunk is Frankie Kevich, who is no stranger to video games. She voices Conduit in Apex Legends and Cantabile in Arknights. Her other notable roles include Jade Hunter in Rainbow High and Merlinda in Mermaid Magic.

Rebecca Wang as Nitro

Nitro is on a mission to find out what happened to her mom, who disappeared. However, she’s not alone, having her trusty drone Chug-Chug with her to take out anyone that gets in her way.

Anyone who is familiar with anime should know the sound of Nitro’s voice, Rebecca Wang, as she voices Sung Jinah in the Solo Leveling TV series and all of its other media. She’s also appeared in other notable anime series, such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Beyblade X.

Alec Lawless as Chum

Chum is another Lancer that’s part of the proceedings in FragPunk, but he’s not like his colleagues. He’s a robot made of stone that doesn’t remember anything about where he came from. On his way to learning about his past, he hopes to make some friends.

Alec Lawless voices Chum as part of the cast of FragPunk, and while he doesn’t have the resume that some of the other voice actors do, he’s still left his mark. Outside of doing commercial work, he’s also appeared in video games like Halo Infinite and the anime series Heavenly Delusion.

Risa Mei as Kismet

Kismet didn’t get along with her family, so she took off on her own and started using her magical abilities to do good. However, there’s always someone looking for trouble, and she’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.

To help bring such an important character to life, FragPunk brought in Risa Mei, best known for her work on the HoYoverse games Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. She also voiced the main character, Beelzebub, in the Akira Toriyama video game Sand Land, which released in 2024.

Additional FragPunk Voice Actors

Of course, it takes a village to make a video game, which usually means recruiting a pretty massive voice cast. Here are some of the other performers who lend their voices to the game and the characters they play:

Allegra Clark as Pathojen

Merk Nguyen as Zeyphr

Shaun Conde as Axon

Erica Lindbeck as Announcer

And that’s all the FragPunk voice actors and where you’ve heard them before.

FragPunk is available now on PC.

