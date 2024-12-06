Forgot password
All Free Characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium & How to Get Them

Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a free-to-play tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means you do have to pull for SSR characters every now and then. However, Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium also gives you a few free characters, so here’s how to get them.

How to Get All Free Characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Right off the bat, you’ll get four SR units for free in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. You’ll also have an SSR character selector at some point, but that comes later on.

Krolik

First up is Krolik. This is the SR character everyone is guaranteed to get when you first unlock the summoning feature in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. When you do your tutorial pull on the standard banner, you’ll get Krolik, who can round out your team as the third character.

She’s a DPS sword-user, and while she’s fine for the first handful of stages, she’s generally not very good. So once you get better DPS options, you should probably retire her.

Nemesis

Nemesis is a sniper SR character who gets unlocked as part of the tutorial. Unlike Krolik, she’s a lot more powerful and useful, and can even carry you through the mid-game if you happen to get unlucky with your character pulls.

Groza

Groza is the main character of Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, and you get her at the very start of the game. She takes on the tank role in your formation, and she’ll perform just fine in the early stages. However, she’s also an easy replacement once your roster starts getting bigger.

Cheeta

As part of the pre-registration rewards, you can also get Cheeta for free. After completing the tutorial pull, claim her from your mailbox. She’s a really good SR support character who can keep your team shielded and healed as you progress. If you don’t have Suomi yet, Cheeta’s a decent replacement for now.

Free SSR Character

Finally, you’ll also get a free SSR character on the standard banner once you do 260 pulls on it. Your options are as follows:

  • Tololo
  • Qiongjiu
  • Sabrina
  • Vepley
  • Mosin-Nagant
  • Peritya

Out of the six, you’ll definitely want to go for Qiongjiu regardless of how your rolls have gone so far. While Tololo is a very solid DPS character who’s easy to use and great for the early game, Qiongjiu is the long-term play. Even if you already have her, you should get a dupe of her anyway, as you’ll want to get her to V6 as quickly as possible to unlock her full potential.

And that’s how to get all free characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

