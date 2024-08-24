Screenshot by The Escapist
All Fugitives Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

They haven't got far
Patrick Souza
Published: Aug 24, 2024 02:04 pm

Once you’re able to revisit the Shackling Prison in Honkai: Star Rail, Xueyi may task you with finding and detaining a few fugitives who have escaped their perpetual detention. You’ll be rewarded if you manage to grab them all, so here’s where you can find them.

Where To Find All Shackling Prison Fugitives in Honkai: Star Rail

Before setting off to find all the Shackling Prison fugitives in Honkai: Star Rail, you need to first trigger the mini-quest. To do this, head to the central headquarters in the Shackling Prison F1. Interact with one of the command central first to initiate a special dialogue where Xueyi tells you about the fugitives. There are five fugitives hiding in the prison, but you only need to locate three of them.

  Screenshot by The Escapist
  Screenshot by The Escapist

The first fugitive to find is the Silent Fugitive, which you can locate by merely going out of the central zone through the leftmost exit. You’ll be informed that a prisoner is nearby, so approach the wall to find him. Chiyi will arrest him and send you off.

Silent Fugitive location in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The second prisoner in Honkai: Star Rail is the Aloof Fugitive, hidden behind a few boxes at the end of the storage in B1. Depending on how you left them the last time you visited, you might need to move the bridges to reach them. Once again, the fugitive is arrested and you’re good to go.

Aloof Fugitive location in honkai star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The final escapee is the Gentle Fugitive, hidden in B3. After teleporting in the nearby Space Anchor, use the mirror teleporter, then the bridge to go directly to the hexagonal room to the left. After you go down the bridge, press it again to raise it. The fugitive is hidden inside the locker.

Gentle Fugitive location in honkai star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you find all three fugitives in Honkai: Star Rail, Xueyi gives you a final message telling you that the other two fugitives have perished. She then tells you to locate Chiyi to grab your rewards. Visit her in F1 to obtain some rewards for your efforts, which include the Of Five People, Three Are Escapees achievement, one of the many added in the 2.4 version of the game.

chiyi location in honkai star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC.

