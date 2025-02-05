Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gacha Games 2025: Ananta, Arknights Enfield, Persona 5 Phantom X
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Gacha Games Releasing in 2025

So many!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 09:45 pm

Gacha games have become one of the most popular game genres worldwide. For players who still want to try new titles, here are the gacha games that are likely to be released in 2025.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All New Gacha Games in 2025

Here is the list of all gacha games that should be released in 2025. Many of them are new IPs, but you can also find new entries for established franchises.

Game TitlePlatformRelease Date
Azur PromiliaPlayStation 5 and PCEarly 2025
Madoka Magica Magia ExedraPC and AndroidSpring 2025
Neverness to EvernessPlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, Android, and iOS2025 3rd quarter
Persona 5: The Phantom XAndroid, iOS, and PCLate 2025
Etheria: RestartAndroid, iOS, and PC2025
Fellow MoonAndroid and iOS2025
Goddess OrderAndroid and iOS2025
Kingdom Hearts Missing-LinkAndroid and iOS2025
Arknights: EndfieldAndroid, iOS, PlayStation 5 and PC2025
AnantaAndroid, iOS, PlayStation 5 and PC2025
Chaos Zero NightmareAndroid and iOS2025
Code SeigetsuAndroid, iOS, and PC2025
Scarlet Tide: ZeroERAAndroid, iOS, and PC2025

Biggest Upcoming Releases

Arknights: Endfield

Arknights: Endfield
Image via Hypergryph

Arknights: Endfield is one of the most highly anticipated gacha games for 2025. This game is technically a sequel to the popular tower defense mobile game Arknights. Although playing the mobile game will help you understand the lore, new players can jump into Endfield immediately. The game doesn’t have a definite release date yet, but it may be released in 2025. Hypergryph recently finished a Beta Test in January 2025, and players have reported various improvements compared to the Technical Test.

Players will play as the Endministrator, but you can also recruit new members using the gacha system. According to player feedback so far, the game is extremely F2P-friendly, with many claiming that you don’t have to worry about getting high-quality weapons. Besides the usual monster fighting, you can also build bases and various structures. These bases will help you generate materials that you can use to upgrade your characters and weapons.

The story of Arknights: Endfield is set on a planet called Talos-II. Your goal is to help humanity survive as you fight against a supernatural disaster called “Erosion.” This phenomenon distorts the environment and causes strange events to occur in the affected areas. The protagonist, Endministrator, is a mysterious figure famous for helping humanity survive through various catastrophes. Your main companion is Perlica, who works as a supervisor and operator at Endfield Industries.

Related: Confessions of a Mobile Gaming Whale

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5: The Phantom X
Image via Arc Games

The next big gacha game you can expect to come out in 2025 is Persona 5: The Phantom X. This game is a spin-off of the popular Persona 5. Instead of following Joker, fans will embark on a new adventure with a new cast of characters.

The story of Persona 5: The Phantom X is still set in Tokyo and features similar gameplay to the original game. Players can still spend their days increasing stats and bonding with their allies. They can also use their time to explore hidden dungeons called the Metaverse and fight monsters called Shadows. Here, you can summon reliable allies using the gacha system, and it’s also possible to recruit the original protagonist.

Ananta

Ananta is a Gacha games that will be released in 2025
Image via NetEase

Another big gacha game coming in 2025 is Ananta. This game was previously called Project Mugen before being changed to Ananta. It’s a Chinese game developed by Naked Rain and published by NetEase. Although it looks quite similar to Genshin Impact, the game is set in an urban environment. Players can explore various cities with unique identities and designs, such as Nova Inception Urbs, which is based on the Japanese urban style.

One unique thing about this game is that it features parkour. Besides climbing walls and jumping across rooftops, players can also use grappling hooks to traverse the city quickly. Players will take on the role of a supernatural investigator called Infinite Trigger, who often works alongside Espers. Each playable character has unique supernatural abilities that they can use to fight against Chaos.

Azur Promilia

Azur Promilia
Image via Manjuu

Azur Promilia is another gacha game made by Azur Lane‘s developer, Manjuu. It’s an open-world RPG set in a fantasy world. Besides collecting characters, players can also farm and mine various materials. You can also obtain rare creatures called Kibo, which can become your companion. Kibo is very useful since it can help you fight in battle and even become your mount. It can also perform various tasks such as farming, mining, and making fire.

The developer hasn’t shared much about the game’s story. However, the protagonist of this game is called Starborn. Your goal is to uncover the mysteries of this fantasy land while also defeating evil forces that threaten peace. Note that the game will likely only feature female playable characters.

Related: Best Games Like Genshin Impact

Neverness to Everness

Neverness to Everness is a Gacha games that will be released in 2025
Image via Hotta Studio

Neverness to Everness is one of the big gacha games set to release in 2025. Like Ananta, this game is also set in an urban environment. The combat is fairly similar to Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves. Players can build a team of four characters but can only have one on the field at a time. Each unit has a unique kit and abilities that they can use to defeat enemies.

What makes this game unique is the mystical and horror aspect of its world. While exploring the city, you may encounter strange paranormal events. Expect to fight haunted vending machine monsters whenever you explore an abandoned alley. You can also enter dungeons where you’ll face even more terrifying monsters.

The primary method of exploration is on foot, but you can also purchase vehicles like cars and motorcycles. Be careful when driving, as your vehicle can get damaged and will need to be repaired. You’ll even have a store where you can sell items to earn money.

That’s everything you need to know about new gacha games in 2025. There are certainly many promising titles that players can try, but remember to spend your money wisely.

Post Tag:
Gacha
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Contributing Writer
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.