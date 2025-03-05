All Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Rewards in Marvel Rivals & How To Get Them

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is still going strong, and NetEase Games wants to reward its playerbase with more free items. This time, the event revolves around a new mode and an interesting board. Here are all the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards in Marvel Rivals and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How To Participate in Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event

Starting on March 7th, a new event will roll into Marvel Rivals and ask players to complete quests to earn all kinds of rewards. However, there’s a bit of a twist in that luck is part of the proceedings. An event board will appear after the Galacta‘s Cosmic Adventure event kicks off, and after players complete an objective, they will roll a pair of dice to see what spot they land on.

As players progress through the board, they will unlock more and more items. At the moment, the challenges that are part of the event are a mystery, but they’re likely to be tied to the new mode, Clone Rumble, which sees both teams choose one character and duke it out to see who has the best mastery of them. The trailer makes it seem like a lot of fun, showing off 12 Mister Fantastics bouncing off of one another and a bunch of Groots building a fortress around the objective point. As exciting as a new mode is, though, an event is only as good as the rewards it offers.

Related: How To Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue in Marvel Rivals (Ruined Idol Achievement)

All Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Rewards in Marvel Rivals

While the event’s full details are still under wraps, the trailer NetEase put out shows off the board that players will move around and all of the available rewards. Here’s the list of everything that’s up for grabs during the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event:

Black Widow Mrs. Barnes Outfit

Black Widow Mrs. Barnes MVP Animation

Black Widow Mrs. Barnes Emote

Three Nameplates, including one for Iron Man and another for H.E.R.B.I.E.

Four Sprays

320 Units

Gallery Card

In addition to all of these exciting rewards, there’s also a mystery item on that board that will release at a later date. Of course, it’s hard to speculate as to what it’ll be, but the going theory is that it’s an additional skin, which will make completing the event all that much more worthwhile.

And those are all the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards and how to get them. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy