All Games in the Naruto: Path of the Ninja Series

Due to its popularity, there are numerous Naruto games available for fans to play. Among the various series is the Naruto: Konoha Ninpōchō series, which features five games.

1. Naruto: Konoha Ninpōchō (2003)

Image via Bandai

The first game in the Naruto: Path of series is Naruto: Konoha Ninpōchō. This game was released in 2003, but it was only made available in Japan for the Bandai WonderSwan Color. The WonderSwan, an old handheld console released in 1999, like the game, was never released in other countries. The game’s story focuses on the Land of Waves arc, but it also features extra missions that Team 7 took.

2. Naruto: Konoha Senki (2003)

Image via Tomy

Like Konoha Ninpōchō, Naruto: Konoha Senki is another Japanese-exclusive game. It was published in 2003 and developed by the Japanese toy company Tomy for the Game Boy Advance. The game focuses on the first 70 episodes of the series, featuring the Land of Waves and Chūnin Exams arcs. Players can only control Team 7 and Kakashi during the first playthrough, but additional characters can be unlocked afterward.

3. Naruto: Path of the Ninja (2004)

Image via Tomy

Strangely, Naruto: Path of the Ninja is the third game in the series. Like Konoha Senki, it was also developed by Tomy and published in 2004. Originally released for the Nintendo DS in Japan, the game was later ported to the Game Boy Advance for a global release. The story covers the early arcs of the anime series, with the Chūnin Exams arc serving as the final one.

4. Naruto RPG 2: Chidori vs. Rasengan (2005)

Image via Tomy

Although the game is called Naruto RPG 2: Chidori vs. Rasengan, it is actually a sequel to Naruto: Path of the Ninja. Released in 2005 and developed by Tomy for the Nintendo DS, the game, despite its strange title, was only released in Japan. The story follows the Search for Tsunade arc and ends with the Sasuke Recovery Mission, where the young Uchiha escapes from Konoha.

5. Naruto: Path of the Ninja 2 (2006)

Image via Tomy

The final game in the series is Naruto: Path of the Ninja 2. Developed by Tomy, it was released in Japan in 2006 before becoming available globally in 2008. The game can be played on the Nintendo DS. While the other games follow the canon story, this one features a completely original, filler storyline. The main antagonists in this story are the Three Ryūdōin Brothers, and there is even an original Anbu character who is meant to be the player’s ally.

That’s all the Naruto: Path of the Ninja games you need to know. The titles of these games are unique, but they’re all essentially Naruto games.

