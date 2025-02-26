All Golden Banana Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can finally befriend Aladdin and Jasmine, but first, they must unlock the Agrabah realm and stop sandstorms from ravaging the city. Part of the questline requires finding Golden Bananas. Here are all of the Golden Banana locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where Are the Golden Bananas in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

In the quest to restore Agrabah to its former state in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the player must reclaim some gems from a band of monkeys to activate a protective amulet. The amulet will keep you safe from the sand devils, preventing the frustration of them sending you back to the beginning of an area if you hit them. Unfortunately, the monkeys won’t give up the gems unless the player gives them Golden Bananas in exchange.

Unlike regular bananas found in the Valley, Golden Bananas are special bundles that can only be found in Aladdin and Jasmine’s realm. Golden Bananas are scattered around the Agrabah market, and it’s up to you to find them and save the day.

First Three Golden Banana Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Golden Bananas can be found to the right of the monkeys behind the sandstone, in the oasis area with all of the beautiful tiling, and on the balcony overlooking the oasis that the player had to traverse to initially reach Jasmine.

Once you collect all three Golden Bananas, return to the monkeys and interact with them to exchange the fancy fruit for the gems. The monkeys will hold up their end of the bargain, allowing you to continue the quest. Gems in hand, speak to Aladdin and give him both the amulet and gemstones for activation. Now, you can wear the amulet and walk through the large sandstorms with impunity, making the rest of the quests in the Agrabah realm that much easier to complete.

However, successfully trading with this band of monkeys doesn’t get you completely off the hook. Even after finding the first three golden fruits, Disney Dreamlight Valley asks you to find one more. Thankfully, it won’t take nearly as much time as the first go around.

Final Golden Banana Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After saving the Magic Carpet and flying with Aladdin to stop the Windcaller, you’ll once again have to bargain with a monkey. This may seem annoying at first, but don’t worry. The Golden Banana it requires is just on the platform to the left. You won’t have to go on some epic adventure to find this one.

After once again navigating a successful interaction with a banana-hungry monkey, you can destroy the crystals powering the Windcaller and stop it for good, thus saving Agrabah. This allows you to invite Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Magic Carpet to Dreamlight Valley to start their friendship quests.

These are all of the Golden Banana locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley. And if you’re looking for more, here are all the crafting recipes added to the game in the Tales of Agrabah update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

