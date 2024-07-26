All Greek Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Ready your pickaxes, because it’s time to get dirty during the Greek Treasures dig event in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards to claim from clearing milestones. During this exciting new event, we’ll search for buried treasure, so walk like an Egyptian into this new event.

All Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Rewards – Listed

As we prepare to dive deep into the tombs of the ancient, preparation and knowledge are key to getting the most out of this event. Spread out over 20 tiers are a variety of rewards, including a new Token and Shield for our collection. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can provide all of the rewards you can earn by clearing milestones in the Greek Treasures Monopoly GO event.

Greek Treasures Level Greek Treasures Dig Site Size Greek Treasures Reward Level 1 4×4 50 Dice Level 2 4×6 Cash Level 3 5×5 100 Dice Level 4 5×5 Orange Sticker Pack, 5 Pickaxes, Cash Level 5 5×5 150 Dice Level 6 8×4 200 Dice Level 7 7×7 Pink Sticker Pack Level 8 4×4 175 Dice Level 9 8×5 200 Dice Level 10 8×4 Fearless Flex Shield Level 11 5×7 600 Dice Level 12 7×7 10 Pickaxes, Cash Level 13 7×7 400 Dice Level 14 6×6 Pink Sticker Pack, Cash Level 15 5×5 200 Dice Level 16 8×7 Blue Sticker Pack, 15 Pickaxes, Cash Level 17 8×7 Victorious Sofia Token Level 18 5×6 500 Dice Level 19 7×7 Cash Level 20 8×7 Purple Sticker Pack, 2,500 Dice, Cash

How Long Is The Greek Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO?

The Greek Treasures Dig Event runs from July 26 until July 30 in Monopoly GO, giving players just four days to make their way through all of these boards.

How To Play & Win The Dig Event

If you’re hoping to succeed during the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Event, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of pickaxes. This can be done in a variety of ways, including your Daily Wins challenges, playing different events and tournaments, as well as by working your way through the Dig Event. Pickaxes are a fairly common prize during these types of events, so you shouldn’t have a problem getting enough of them, especially if you’ve got a surplus number of dice available on your account.

If you’re struggling to get your hands on extra dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as we’re always updating it with more links. This is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’ve always got a few spare rolls lying around.

I would also recommend setting a specific target and aiming for it. I’m going to be aiming for the new Fearless Flex Shield on Tier 10, and anything else I claim along the way is going to be quite a nice little bonus.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

