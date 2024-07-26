The Greek Treasures Logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO Background headlining an article detailing the rewards and milestones that players can earn during the event
All Greek Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to go back in time for this exciting dig event.
Published: Jul 26, 2024

Ready your pickaxes, because it’s time to get dirty during the Greek Treasures dig event in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards to claim from clearing milestones. During this exciting new event, we’ll search for buried treasure, so walk like an Egyptian into this new event.

All Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Rewards – Listed

As we prepare to dive deep into the tombs of the ancient, preparation and knowledge are key to getting the most out of this event. Spread out over 20 tiers are a variety of rewards, including a new Token and Shield for our collection. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can provide all of the rewards you can earn by clearing milestones in the Greek Treasures Monopoly GO event.

Greek Treasures LevelGreek Treasures Dig Site SizeGreek Treasures Reward
Level 14×450 Dice
Level 2 4×6Cash
Level 35×5100 Dice
Level 4 5×5Orange Sticker Pack, 5 Pickaxes, Cash
Level 55×5150 Dice
Level 68×4200 Dice
Level 7 7×7Pink Sticker Pack
Level 84×4175 Dice
Level 98×5200 Dice
Level 108×4Fearless Flex Shield
Level 115×7600 Dice
Level 127×7 10 Pickaxes, Cash
Level 137×7400 Dice
Level 146×6Pink Sticker Pack, Cash
Level 155×5200 Dice
Level 168×7Blue Sticker Pack, 15 Pickaxes, Cash
Level 178×7Victorious Sofia Token
Level 185×6500 Dice
Level 197×7Cash
Level 208×7Purple Sticker Pack, 2,500 Dice, Cash

How Long Is The Greek Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO?

The Greek Treasures Dig Event runs from July 26 until July 30 in Monopoly GO, giving players just four days to make their way through all of these boards.

How To Play & Win The Dig Event

The Fearless Flex Shield and Victorious Sofia Token that players can earn in the Greek Treasures Dig Event happening in Monopoly GO
Image via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to succeed during the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Event, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of pickaxes. This can be done in a variety of ways, including your Daily Wins challenges, playing different events and tournaments, as well as by working your way through the Dig Event. Pickaxes are a fairly common prize during these types of events, so you shouldn’t have a problem getting enough of them, especially if you’ve got a surplus number of dice available on your account.

If you’re struggling to get your hands on extra dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as we’re always updating it with more links. This is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’ve always got a few spare rolls lying around.

I would also recommend setting a specific target and aiming for it. I’m going to be aiming for the new Fearless Flex Shield on Tier 10, and anything else I claim along the way is going to be quite a nice little bonus.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

