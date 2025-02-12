All GTA 4 Cheat Codes: Money, Health, and More (PC, Xbox, PS3)

Grand Theft Auto IV might not have the over-the-top chaos of its successor, GTA V, but it still packs a punch when it comes to cheat codes. Whether you’re looking to spawn vehicles, get full health, or cause mayhem with explosive ammo, here are all the GTA 4 cheat codes.
How To Use Cheats in GTA 4
Using cheats in GTA 4 is as easy as making a phone call – literally.
- Pull out Niko’s phone by pressing Up on the D-pad (or the corresponding key on your keyboard).
- Press Up again to access the keypad.
- Dial the cheat code number.
- Hit Call and voilà – the cheat is activated!
Once you’ve entered a cheat, it’s saved in your phone under “Cheats,” so you don’t have to dial the number again. Just select it from the list to reactivate it whenever you want.
GTA 4 Cheat Codes for PC, Xbox & PS3
Here’s a breakdown of all the cheat codes you’ll need. They work the same across all platforms since you’re dialing them on Niko’s in-game phone.
Health, Armor, and Weapons Cheats
|Get max health & armor
|362-555-0100
|Get max health, Armor, and ammo
|482-555-0100
|Weapons 1
|486-555-0150
|Weapons 2
|486-555-0100
Wanted Level Cheats
|Remove wanted level
|267-555-0100
|Raise wanted level
|267-555-0150
Vehicle Spawn Cheats
|Spawn Turismo
|227-555-0147
|Spawn SuperGT
|227-555-0168
|Spawn Slamvan
|826-555-0100
|Spawn Sanchez bike
|625-555-0150
|Spawn NRG-900
|625-555-0100
|Spawn Jetmax boat
|938-555-0100
|Spawn Innovation
|245-555-0100
|Spawn Hexer
|245-555-0150
|Spawn Hakuchou
|245-555-0199
|Spawn FIB Buffalo
|227-555-0100
|Spawn Double T
|245-555-0125
|Spawn Cognoscenti
|227-555-0142
|Spawn Comet
|227-555-0175
|Spawn Annihilator
|359-555-0100
|Spawn Burrito
|826-555-0150
Miscellaneous Cheats
|Change weather
|468-555-0100
|Check song information
|948-555-0100
Is There a Money Cheat in GTA 4?
Surprisingly, GTA 4 doesn’t have a direct money cheat like some other GTA games. If you’re looking to rake in cash quickly, consider doing it the legit way through missions, side missions, and other jobs the game has.
Cheats Disables Achievements and Trophies
The biggest impact of using cheat codes in GTA 4 is that achievements (on Xbox and PC) and trophies (on PS3) will be disabled for the current play session. This means if you activate any cheat code, whether it’s for health, weapons, or even spawning a vehicle, you won’t be able to unlock any new achievements or trophies until you restart the game.
How To Re-Enable Achievements/Trophies
If you did use to cheat, don’t fret as the achievements can be easily enabled again. You don’t need to restart the game from the beginning. Just follow these steps and you can continue as normal.
- Simply save your game, close GTA 4, and then restart it without activating any cheats.
- Once restarted, achievements and trophies will function normally again.
This isn’t permanent – it only affects the session where cheats were used. So, if you’re trophy hunting, make sure to keep your cheat-filled fun separate from your serious runs.
Modding in GTA 4
While cheats can be used to make the game more fun, mods can take it to the next level. You can add so much new content through mods that you will never run out of things to do. However, modding can be difficult, especially for older games like GTA 4. So, here is a quick guide on how to mod GTA 4.
Step 1: Prepare Your Game
Before diving into mods:
- Back up your game files in case something goes wrong.
- Make sure GTA 4 is updated to the latest version.
Step 2: Install Script Hook
Most GTA 4 mods rely on Script Hook to work. Here’s how to set it up:
- Download Script Hook for GTA 4 from GTAinside.com
- Extract the downloaded files.
- Copy the Script Hook files into your GTA 4 directory (where the GTAIV.exe file is located).
Step 3: Download Mods
Find mods that interest you. Popular sites include:
Download the mod files and follow the included instructions. Usually, it’s as simple as copying files into your GTA 4 folder.
Note: Always research the mods you are downloading and make sure they are safe to download.
Step 4: Launch and Enjoy
Start the game. If the mod is installed correctly, it should load automatically. Some mods require specific key combinations to activate, so check the mod description for details.
And those are all the GTA 4 cheat codes.
GTA 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Feb 12, 2025 09:11 am