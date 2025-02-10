All Guest Appearances in Critical Role’s Campaign 3 Finale

The following contains spoilers for Critical Role Campaign 3, Episode 121: “A New Age Begins”.

Player characters from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells were not the only ones to make appearances in Critical Role‘s super-sized Campaign 3 finale, “A New Age Begins”. Bell Hells’ scattered allies and friends reconvened at the table to help draw this chapter of Exandrian storytelling to a close. Here’s a look at all the guest play characters who contributed to Campaign 3’s final adventure.

Erica Lindbeck as Morrighan Ferus

Morrighan Ferus, a late addition to Exandria Unlimited prime’s Crown Keepers, stepped in as the Matron of Ravens’ champion during Vax’ildan’s brief orb-prisonment at the hands of Campaign 3 villain Ludinus Da’leth. “A New Age Begins” follows up on what taking on the mantle of champion means for Morrighan upon Vax’s return and the goddess of death’s impending rebirth in a mortal form. The Lagomore will continue her path with the Raven Queen alongside Vax, with the duo now serving as wardens and symbols of the Matron’s realm on Exandria.

Aabria Iyengar as Deanna Leimert

The Raven Queen was not the only god to call upon followers before shedding their immortal existence, with Campaign 3’s finale featuring a heartfelt conversation between the Dawnfather and his skeptical cleric Deanna Leimert. Aabria Iyengar tapped into Deanna’s maternal instincts, comforting her patron and bringing closure to their past tensions. Deanna stuck around after her conversation with the Dawnfather to rejoin Bells Hells in Vasselheim alongside her dear friend F.R.I.D.A.

Christian Navarro as F.R.I.D.A.

Christian Navarro got the ball rolling on Campaign 3’s romantic subplots when his Aeormaton F.R.I.D.A. fell for Sam Riegel’s Fresh Cut Grass. Audiences have long been curious about how F.R.I.D.A. would react to the news of FCG’s heroic death on Ruidus, and they got their chance at this closure in “A New Age Begins”. FCG’s death did not surprise F.R.I.D.A., who informed Bells Hells that they had already sensed that their robotic companion passed. Nevertheless, Navarro’s rose gold Aeormaton accompanied Bells Hells, revisiting FCG’s old haunts in Jrusar and discovering a curious arcane microchip among FCG’s belongings at the Krook House.

Amy Carrero as Opal and Deni$e Bembachula

The fun of juggling multiple character voices wasn’t restricted to Critical Role‘s core cast, as guest player character Aimee Carrero proved by returning as both Opal and Deni$e Bembachula.

Last audiences left Opal, she was completely corrupted by the Spider Queen’s crown and influence, having snuffed the life from Dorian’s brother and joined up with the divine armies in the Hellcatch Valley. Though currently free of her betrayer god’s immediate influence, Opal reported that she received a similar call to arms that other champions. Unlike the gung-ho Morrighan, Opal harbors more sinister intentions toward the Spider Queen’s reborn mortal form, signaling a shift in her character alignment.

When Opal and the reunited Crown Keepers eventually make a trip to Zephrah together, they find that Carrero’s other character, Deni$e Bembachula, has finally made true on her promise to catch up with her ex-fiancé Dariax.

What Happened to Dariax, Prism, and Fy’ra?

Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer caught audiences up with many beloved non-player characters throughout Campaign 3’s lengthy finale, even briefly reprising his Exandria Unlimited prime player character Dariax Zaveon. The dwarf was a part of the Crown Keeper’s reunion in Zephrah, making Anjali Bhimani’s Fy’ra Rai the only member of the Exandria Unlimited party not revisited in “A New Age Begins”.

Emily Axford was another Campaign 3 guest player character who did not make a return trip to the table in “A New Age Begins”. However, unlike Fy’ra Rai, Bells Hells did reunite with Axford’s Prism Grimpoppy during their trip to Jrusar. The Cobalt Soul apprentice has taken up residence with Imogen and Laudna’s elderly former landlord Zhudanna as she continues in her studies. During Critical Role Cooldown, Mercer explained that Axford was originally meant to appear in Campaign 3’s final episode, but unfortunately could not make the rescheduled shooting date.

And those are all the guest appearances in Critical Role‘s Campaign 3 finale.

