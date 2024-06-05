All Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 Patch Notes

Supergiant Games has just pushed out their second official patch for Hades 2, and it’s a big one. The game may still be in early access, but it’s already seeing plenty of improvements.

Recommended Videos

This patch comes with quite a few weapon buffs, as well as the ability to encounter an additional Olympian in each biome. There are also various bug fixes and UI changes to be found here, so even if you’ve already cleared the game once, it might be worth coming back to see what’s new. Here’s a full rundown of what’s included in Hades 2 patch 2.

General Gameplay

You now can encounter up to one additional Olympian each night (as in the previous game)

You now are likely to find one more Boon or other major reward while in Erebus

Increased invulnerability duration after your Death Defiance effects activate

Improved rewards of Ash and Psyche can now be found in Oceanus and the Rift of Thessaly

You now can press-and-hold to harvest repeatedly from Crescent Pick Outcroppings

Toula should now stay closer to you in Encounters, especially in the Fields of Mourning

Nemesis no longer offers Death Defiance items if you do not need to refill the effect

Reduced Gold cost of Selene’s Boon when available in Charon’s Shop

Minor adjustments to the order in which Olympians may first appear early on

Normalized chances of finding Fishing Points in various regions

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Witch’s Staff: Special knocks foes away, but is slightly slower; Omega Special is faster

Sister Blades: Special staggers standard foes longer; Attack visual FX better match the hitbox

Umbral Flames: Attacks are stronger and faster; Omega Attack channels faster and uses less magick; Special gives a speed boost, but has reduced damage; Omega Special can be channeled while moving

Moonstone Axe: reworked Special provides a lingering barrier; Omega Attack channels slightly faster; Omega Special channels faster

Argent Skull: Omega Attack channels faster and hits a larger area

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Witch’s Staff (Circe): adjusted activation and duration of Serenity effect; Serenity now adds Omega bonus damage that scales with this Aspect’s rank

Witch’s Staff (Momus): reworked; each of your Omega Moves automatically fires several times in succession from where you use them

Sister Blades (Artemis): you will Block again if the effect recharges while you are channeling; Block now takes priority over Dodge and similar effects

Umbral Flames (Eos): reworked; Omega Attack now fires a slow shot that occasionally creates damage blasts and also copies your Specials

Moonstone Axe (Melinoë): reworked; now adds Power and Max Life

Moonstone Axe (Thanatos): reworked; faster Attack adds Critical chance to Omega moves

Argent Skull (Persephone): you now earn Glory much faster, but only by using your Omega Cast; improved control responsiveness during Omega Special

Keepsakes

Moon Beam (Selene): increased bonus to Path of Stars upgrades

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Marauder Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with…

Rapid Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks become faster

Double Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with…

Wicked Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks gain bonus Power

Double Cataclysm (Staff): cut from game; replaced with…

Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks hit twice, but you take more damage

Rapid Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special

Dual Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special; reduced range; renamed from Double Moonshot

Shimmering Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special

Aetheric Moonburst (Staff): increased Magick restoration from Power Shots

Concentrated Flurry (Blades): cut from game; replaced with…

Melting Dart (Blades): new! Your Special destroys a large percentage of a foe’s Armor

Flick Knives (Blades): new! Your Dash-Strike also fires several Special knives in a fan pattern

Rapid Onslaught (Blades): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slice

Hook Knives (Blades): slightly reduced speed of knives returning to you

Furious Fire (Flames): cut from game; replaced with…

Mega Spark (Flames): new! All your Attacks travel farther and deal more damage

Inverted Spark (Flames): new! Dash to make shots from Attacks reverse direction and hit foes again

Leaden Spark (Flames): new! Your Attacks knock foes away and have bonus Power

Sustained Spark (Flames): also increases move speed, instead of reducing; formerly Sustained Fire

Melting Coil (Flames): no longer fires straight; also affects Omega Special; formerly Melting Comet

Origin Coil (Flames): also affects Omega Special

Rapid Slash (Axe): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slash

Giga Cleaver (Axe): removed two-stage channeling (it always double-fires but uses more Magick)

Dashing Heave (Axe): removed damage bonus; instead, it now hits twice

Sidelong Crash (Skull): cut from game; replaced with…

Mega Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials travel farther and you take less damage while using them

Colossus Driver (Skull): also affects Omega Special

Hexes of Selene

Wolf Howl: reduced Magick-spend requirement

Twilight Curse: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced foes afflicted; reduced cast time

Night Bloom: reduced Magick-spend requirement, effect duration, bonus damage, and cast time

Lunar Ray: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced damage; reduced cast time

Moon Water: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement; slightly reduced healing

Dark Side: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement

Foes & Encounters

Chronos: various fixes and adjustments; there should be fewer cases where he’s patently unfair

Infernal Cerberus: minor adjustments to some attack patterns in the first phase

Eris: grenade attacks no longer wildly bounce around

Polyphemus: reduced effectiveness of Mutant Sheep

Goldwrath: reduced accuracy and tracking of beam attack

Queen Lamia: slightly increased Armor; increased speed; other minor changes

Reed-Stalker: increased projectile speed and target distance; reduced rotation speed

Mourner: slightly increased rotation speed; slightly increased speed while attacking

Lamia: slightly increased life and Elite armor

Dire Shambler: reduced tracking speed between attacks

Hippo: self-destruct area should more closely match the visuals

Level Design & Environments

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly (a further increase since last patch)

Burning Oil Slicks in the Rift of Thessaly will extinguish after Encounters, though may be reignited

Adjusted Oil Slicks in some locations in the Rift of Thessaly

Minor fixes to several locations

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Clearing Original Sins no longer requires choosing the very rare Barren curse from Chaos

Chaos Trials

Trial of Heartache: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes

Trial of Haste: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Forsaking: no longer helps ensure you quickly get Duo and Legendary Boons

Menus & UI

Added many new UI icons for Keepsakes, Weapons, Well of Charon offerings, and more

Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) now also lets you check each Olympian’s list of offerings in the Book of Shadows while choosing their Boons (or the equivalent with other characters)

With the prior change, adjusted default key binding for Rarify; some custom bindings have been reset

Added a warning when you are down to your last use of Death Defiance

Opening the Book of Shadows should show entries for nearby characters more reliably

Removed the Unused Grasp notification when exiting the Altar of Ashes while at a high Grasp limit

Updated Pitch-Black Stone screen to use Aspect-specific icons

Adjusted input action bar layout at the bottom of the Boon Screen and similar

Added borders to icons for Selene Hexes on the Gifts of the Moon screen

Added informational pop-up when using F10 to report bugs

Other minor changes

Art & Visual FX

Reduced some full-screen flashing or strobing, such as from time-slow effects

Music & SFX

Added SFX for when certain active abilities such as Serenity are ready to use

Updated placeholder SFX for various Keepsakes

Updated SFX for projectile collisions with Umbral Flames (Moros)

Voice & Narrative

Unique voice lines should play more reliably when certain incantations are revealed in the Cauldron

Added voice lines when using Phase Shift (Selene) vs. Chronos (or trying to…)

More voice lines should play when confiding in Frinos in certain contexts

Miscellaneous

While brooding over the family portrait in the Crossroads, you may now snap out of it sooner

You now can fully control the game using keyboard only if you rebind Attack and Special

All timers now pause while in the presence of Charon

An Anvil of Fates will no longer be offered in Tartarus if you have not found a Daedalus Hammer

In the Hades Flashback, adjusted timing of hint for players who don’t realize they are in control

Reduced requirements for the incantation Power to Pause and Reflect to be revealed

Melinoë now respawns in the center of her magick circle near her tent (she was a bit off before…)

Improved compatibility with more types of controllers

Updated text for various upgrades and abilities

Bug Fixes

Fixed Double Up (Poseidon) sometimes doubling Mystery Boons; clarified description

Fixed Nightmare resources dropping unexpectedly in Chaos Trials

Fixed Omega moves occasionally becoming unresponsive after being chomped on by Polyphemus

Fixed deadliest attack of Chronos occasionally hitting when Melinoë was in a supposedly safe point

Fixed Umbral Flames Attack preventing Magick regeneration before channeling Omega Attack

Fixed The Queen and Judgment (Arcana) appearing active while no others Arcana are active

Fixed Hearth Gain (Hestia) no longer restoring Magick if chosen as a Sacrifice Boon

Fixed certain later Oath Testaments for the Sister Blades sometimes not appearing as expected

Fixed cases where you could go out of bounds using the Argent Skull in the battle vs. Chronos

Fixed more cases of some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight

Fixed Toula unceremoniously vanishing after you vanquish Chronos

Fixed additional issues with Sun Worshiper (Apollo)

Fixed additional issues with Dark Side (Selene)

Fixed additional issues with Twilight Curse (Selene)

Fixed a visual issue where Headmistress Hecate could appear to slide after snared by your Cast

Fixed Spark of Ixion (Charon) causing a Chaos Gate to appear in Asphodel?

Fixed Golden Boughs sometimes not marking all available rewards in the Fields of Mourning

Fixed several narrative events that could play out of sequence

Fixed Odysseus rather rudely walking away while in conversation with Nemesis

Fixed Heracles sometimes leaping away forever

Fixed Melinoë’s voice reverting during her return sequence despite certain Circe enchantments

Fixed incorrect Echo portrait in the Book of Shadows

Fixed incorrect music playing in some Chaos Trials, or not playing as intended in some instances

Fixed rare cases of a looping sound playing indefinitely

Fixed a rare instance when objectives in the Training Grounds could overlap

Fixed several minor issues on the Victory Screen that shows when you prevail

Fixed additional miscellaneous issues when playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed a rare crash in which the effect of Winter Harvest (Demeter) could repeat forever

Fixed various other rare crashes

Fixed several text errors

Other minor fixes

And that does it for patch 2 for Hades 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy