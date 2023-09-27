All Hotfix #7 Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest hotfix is here. It’s not as extensive as Patch 3, but there are a few tweaks. So if you want to know just what it does, here are all the Hotfix #7 notes for BG3.

What BG3 Hotfix #7 Addresses

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 7 tackles a handful of crashes that could prove inconvenient and annoying, especially if you’re seconds away from crushing your opponents. It also address an issue a couple of save game issues, one involving the useful but slightly sinister Withers’ Wardrobe.

You can bet that developer Larian Studios has more in the pipeline, not least since reactions to the third patch have been mixed. Buried amongst Patch 3’s notes is the revelation that Raphael, one of the game’s toughest bosses, has been buffed. Ouch. This patch doesn’t roll that back either. Here’s what it actually does do, as directly stated by the patch notes.

CHANGES

Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.

Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.

Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.

Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.

Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.

Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

Those, then, are all the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #7.

