The Baldur’s Gate 3 patch train keeps on rolling, and while it’s not a fully-fledged patch, Hotfix #8 brings with it one deeply critical change. If you’re wondering just what that is and what else this update changes, here are all Hotfix #8 patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

What Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #8 Fixes and Changes

Hotfix #8 does a few things but, above all, it restores the honour of His Majesty, who is back to being a Sphynx Cat. If you’re wondering what the hell I’m talking about, you’ve missed out just the best BG3 drama. There’s a feline in Baldur’s Gate 3, His Majesty, who was originally a hairless and awesome Sphynx Cat. However, the last patch, Patch 3, gave him hair. Apparently his lack of hair was an error, though the fix wasn’t appreciated.

According to the patch notes, which were posted online by Larian Studios, “His Majesty’s appearance now befits his name and nature.” There was a mild uproar, with players demanding that the cat be restored to his former glory. Yes, there’s a very obvious, very filthy joke in there somewhere. But the patch notes also implied that Sphynx Cats can’t be badass, and that His Majesty is so unsure of himself that he needs hair. If you’ve spoken to the mog in-game, you’d know that he’s as fantastic as felines get.

So, what does the patch do apart from fixing this grievous error? Raphael’s hair colour and horns have been fixed so he’s once again fabulous – evil, but fabulous. Also, skeletons who were raised from the dead are no longer missing their ranged weapons. That’s just typical – you’re yanked back from the afterlife and you’ve got to fight enemies with harsh language.

Also, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 introduced an “feature,” where by departing party members would just hand you all their stuff, encumbering your character in the process. Mercifully, that’s been sorted.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.

Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.

Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.

Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.

Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.

Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.

Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.

Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.

Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.

Restored Raphael’s hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.

Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.

Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw’s eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.

Fixed Raphael’s portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Avernus.

Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.

Those, then, are all the patch notes for BG3 Hotfix #8.

