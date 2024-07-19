All Infinite Kettle Fragment Locations in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

One of the most involved sidequests in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus requires seeking out four well-hidden fragments of the Infinite Kettle for a kimono-wearing praying mantis. Yup, you read that right. If you’re having trouble finding them all — even with the cryptic riddles provided — we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

What Are Kettle Fragments in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus?

You may have stumbled upon a Kettle Fragment or two before beginning a quest called The Infinite Kettle. This quest is obtained by speaking to Misaki at the Megumi Mountain Teahouse, which is found within a little snow village soon after entering the area west of Sakura City. Misaki will require you to find four kettle fragments for her and provide cryptic riddles that will help you do so.

Once you collect them all, Misaki will award you with the Infinite Kettle, which allows you to fully restore the amount of tea you have by resting at a Saving Shrine. Normally, you have to whack enemies to charge it.

All Kettle Fragment Locations in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Misaki will give you the following four riddles to find them and here are the solutions for each:

Where waters seethe beneath mountain’s peak, shake the earth to reveal what you seek. This riddle refers to Moko’s hotspring beneath Megumi Mountain. When you unlock the Mochi Mallet ability, return here and use it in front of Moko to obtain the fragment.

Where thorns weave walls, a lone shrine stands, take a leap of faith where danger lands. Near a Saving Shrine in Midori Forest, there’s some red vines running along the ground to its right. Jump through them to find the fragment.

Amidst echoing caves and water’s fall, pour tea where the giant stands tall. In the large open area with a waterfall in Uzumaki Cave, heal yourself by drinking tea in front of a large statue. You may have to take a hit from an enemy in a nearby room if you’re at full health.

From the birth of the lotus we’ve drifted afar, return and ascend to touch a hidden star. Travel back to the beginning of the game in the Forest of Crimson Bamboo, west of where you first met Asahi. You will be prompted to use the Grappling Gun ability to shoot up into the air, after which the kettle fragment will appear.



With all four fragments collected, return to Misaki to receive the Infinite Kettle in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus. As this is a rather difficult game, having it will make future platforming challenges and enemy gauntlets much more manageable.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy