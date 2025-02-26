Forgot password
All Infinity Nikki 1.3 Outfits and How to Get Them

If you're looking for an elegantly creepy yet cute vibe, these outfits may be the ticket!
Stephanie Watel
Published: Feb 26, 2025 04:08 am

The Eerie Season in Infinity Nikki‘s 1.3 update introduces an incredible variety of new outfits for players to add to their wardrobes. However, there are different requirements to obtain each fashionable look, so here is a guide to all Infinity Nikki 1.3 outfits and how to get them.

Table of contents

Every Outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.3 (How to Unlock)

There is a total of eight new outfits (not including evolutions) that players can unlock in Infinity Nikki‘s Eerie Season (1.3). Some of them you can buy or pull for on the Resonance banners, while other outfits require you to complete special event objectives.

As with previous seasons in Infinity Nikki, remember that these outfits will only be available for a limited time. Once the Eerie Season ends on March 25, the respective banners and store tabs will be removed from the game in place of future content.

Golden Hour Outfit

Golden Hour outfit in Infinity Nikki
Image by The Escapist
  • Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab
  • Cost: 60 x Stellarites
  • Rating: 3-Star
  • Theme: Sweet
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Rosie Sweetheart Outfit

Rosie Sweetheart outfit in Infinity Nikki
  • Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab
  • Cost: 300 x Stellarites
  • Rating: 3-Star
  • Theme: Sweet
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

The Perfectionist Outfit

The Perfectionist outfit in Infinity Nikki
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available from the start of the Eerie Season
  • Cost: Free
  • Rating: 3-Star
  • Theme: Sexy
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Jade Dreams Outfit

Jade Dreams outfit in Infinity Nikki
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 26, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season
  • Cost: Free
  • Rating: 3-Star
  • Theme: Fresh
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Dream in Glimpses Outfit

  • Dream in Glimpses outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Dream in Glimpses: Sweetness outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 27, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season
  • Cost: Free
  • Rating: 4-Star
  • Theme: Elegant
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: One evolution called “Dream in Glimpses: Sweetness” (seen above)

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Timeless Melody Outfit

  • Timeless Melody outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Timeless Melody: Symphony outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Timeless Melody: Variations outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Timeless Melody: Rhapsody outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner
  • Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)
  • Rating: 5-Star
  • Theme: Sweet
  • Ability: Special purification called ‘Lullaby’ that hypnotizes enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back
  • Evolution: Three evolutions, including:
    • Timeless Melody: Symphony
    • Timeless Melody: Variations
    • Timeless Melody: Rhapsody

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Spectral Mist Outfit

  • Spectral Mist outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Spectral Mist: Dawn outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner
  • Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)
  • Rating: 4-Star
  • Theme: Sexy
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: One evolution called “Spectral Mist: Dawn” (seen above)

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Dream Chaser Outfit

Dream Chaser outfit in Infinity Nikki
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Location: In Search of Lost Dreams event under ‘The Queen’s Lament’ tab in the Event Menu
  • Cost: Free; completion of event’s objectives
  • Rating: 3-Star
  • Theme: Cool
  • Ability: None
  • Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

That concludes all outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.3 and how to get them. Check out our other content for the game, including our guide to all Tidal Outfits, ranked by score.

Infinity Nikki
