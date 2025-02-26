The Eerie Season in Infinity Nikki‘s 1.3 update introduces an incredible variety of new outfits for players to add to their wardrobes. However, there are different requirements to obtain each fashionable look, so here is a guide to all Infinity Nikki 1.3 outfits and how to get them.
Table of contents
Every Outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.3 (How to Unlock)
There is a total of eight new outfits (not including evolutions) that players can unlock in Infinity Nikki‘s Eerie Season (1.3). Some of them you can buy or pull for on the Resonance banners, while other outfits require you to complete special event objectives.
As with previous seasons in Infinity Nikki, remember that these outfits will only be available for a limited time. Once the Eerie Season ends on March 25, the respective banners and store tabs will be removed from the game in place of future content.
Golden Hour Outfit
- Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab
- Cost: 60 x Stellarites
- Rating: 3-Star
- Theme: Sweet
- Ability: None
- Evolution: None
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Rosie Sweetheart Outfit
- Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab
- Cost: 300 x Stellarites
- Rating: 3-Star
- Theme: Sweet
- Ability: None
- Evolution: None
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
The Perfectionist Outfit
- Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available from the start of the Eerie Season
- Cost: Free
- Rating: 3-Star
- Theme: Sexy
- Ability: None
- Evolution: None
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Jade Dreams Outfit
- Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 26, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season
- Cost: Free
- Rating: 3-Star
- Theme: Fresh
- Ability: None
- Evolution: None
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Dream in Glimpses Outfit
- Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 27, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season
- Cost: Free
- Rating: 4-Star
- Theme: Elegant
- Ability: None
- Evolution: One evolution called “Dream in Glimpses: Sweetness” (seen above)
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Timeless Melody Outfit
- Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner
- Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)
- Rating: 5-Star
- Theme: Sweet
- Ability: Special purification called ‘Lullaby’ that hypnotizes enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back
- Evolution: Three evolutions, including:
- Timeless Melody: Symphony
- Timeless Melody: Variations
- Timeless Melody: Rhapsody
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Spectral Mist Outfit
- Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner
- Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)
- Rating: 4-Star
- Theme: Sexy
- Ability: None
- Evolution: One evolution called “Spectral Mist: Dawn” (seen above)
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
Dream Chaser Outfit
- Location: In Search of Lost Dreams event under ‘The Queen’s Lament’ tab in the Event Menu
- Cost: Free; completion of event’s objectives
- Rating: 3-Star
- Theme: Cool
- Ability: None
- Evolution: None
This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.
That concludes all outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.3 and how to get them. Check out our other content for the game, including our guide to all Tidal Outfits, ranked by score.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 04:08 am