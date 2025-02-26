The Eerie Season in Infinity Nikki‘s 1.3 update introduces an incredible variety of new outfits for players to add to their wardrobes. However, there are different requirements to obtain each fashionable look, so here is a guide to all Infinity Nikki 1.3 outfits and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

Every Outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.3 (How to Unlock)

There is a total of eight new outfits (not including evolutions) that players can unlock in Infinity Nikki‘s Eerie Season (1.3). Some of them you can buy or pull for on the Resonance banners, while other outfits require you to complete special event objectives.

As with previous seasons in Infinity Nikki, remember that these outfits will only be available for a limited time. Once the Eerie Season ends on March 25, the respective banners and store tabs will be removed from the game in place of future content.

Golden Hour Outfit

Image by The Escapist

Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab

In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab Cost: 60 x Stellarites

60 x Stellarites Rating: 3-Star

3-Star Theme: Sweet

Sweet Ability: None

None Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Rosie Sweetheart Outfit

Location: In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab

In-game store under the ‘Clothing’ or ‘Pear-Pal Selected’ tab Cost: 300 x Stellarites

300 x Stellarites Rating: 3-Star

3-Star Theme: Sweet

Sweet Ability: None

None Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

The Perfectionist Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available from the start of the Eerie Season

In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available from the start of the Eerie Season Cost: Free

Free Rating: 3-Star

3-Star Theme: Sexy

Sexy Ability: None

None Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Jade Dreams Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 26, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season

In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 26, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season Cost: Free

Free Rating: 3-Star

3-Star Theme: Fresh

Fresh Ability: None

None Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Dream in Glimpses Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 27, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season

In-game store under the ‘Heartfelt Gifts’ tab; available starting February 27, 2025 as part of the Eerie Season Cost: Free

Free Rating: 4-Star

4-Star Theme: Elegant

Elegant Ability: None

None Evolution: One evolution called “Dream in Glimpses: Sweetness” (seen above)

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Timeless Melody Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner

Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)

Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds) Rating: 5-Star

5-Star Theme: Sweet

Sweet Ability: Special purification called ‘Lullaby’ that hypnotizes enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back

Special purification called ‘Lullaby’ that hypnotizes enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back Evolution: Three evolutions, including: Timeless Melody: Symphony Timeless Melody: Variations Timeless Melody: Rhapsody

Three evolutions, including:

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Spectral Mist Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner

Lingering Finale Limited Resonance Banner Cost: Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds)

Revelation Crystals (or equivalent in Diamonds) Rating: 4-Star

4-Star Theme: Sexy

Sexy Ability: None

None Evolution: One evolution called “Spectral Mist: Dawn” (seen above)

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

Dream Chaser Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Location: In Search of Lost Dreams event under ‘The Queen’s Lament’ tab in the Event Menu

In Search of Lost Dreams event under ‘The Queen’s Lament’ tab in the Event Menu Cost: Free; completion of event’s objectives

Free; completion of event’s objectives Rating: 3-Star

3-Star Theme: Cool

Cool Ability: None

None Evolution: None

This outfit is available for a limited time during the Eerie Season update until March 25, 2025.

That concludes all outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.3 and how to get them. Check out our other content for the game, including our guide to all Tidal Outfits, ranked by score.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy