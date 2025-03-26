All Items, Weapons, and Boats in Dead Sails – How To Use Them

If you’re like me and dying all the time in Dead Sails, don’t worry—there are just enough weapons, boats and miscellaneous things to make things a tad bit easier until the next safe zone. That’s why I whipped up a list of all items in Dead Sails as well as how to get them and use them—why waste time when you can know what you’re looking for and when to find it, right?

All Weapons & Ammo in Dead Sails

Screenshot by The Escapist

Obviously, hand-to-hand combat won’t get you anywhere. To defeat any mob and get the most valuable loot, you’re gonna need to be armed and dangerous. Fortunately, the devs kept the number of weapons low, with each one serving a distinct purpose. Let’s take a look at the weapons in Dead Sails, how they work and where to find them:

Name Where to get it Info Shotgun Costs 30 Dabloons at the Shop Store in any safe zone Absolutely bonkers at close range; it’s an excellent weapon to have when it’s night and you’re being rushed by mobs. Shotgun Ammo Available for 25 Dabloons at the Shop Store or a special boat Comes in batches of 12 rounds, so be careful how you spend it. Revolver Costs 20 Dabloons or $35 (all $ symbols in this article refer to in-game money, not IRL dollars) Has only 4 bullets per barrel, which, it’s safe to say, defies the conventional laws of gun design. Revolver Ammo 15 Dabloons or $15 at any Shop Store in a town Only 4 bullets, so better make them count. Rifle You can buy it at the Shop Store for $75 or 25 Dabloons Far more versatile than the shotgun, the rifle in Dead Sails lets you snipe enemies from long range, while it’s also decent in the mid-range. Rifle Ammo Costs 25 Dabloons or $35 in-game money Ammo refill for your rifle, pretty self-explanatory. At least it’s more generous than the revolver ammo amount. Grenade Costs 15 Dabloons at the Shop Store Best used when clearing out barns, garages and houses. Just chuck a nade it and you’ll see mobs running for their lives. Dynamite There are two ways to get this one: you can either buy it for 15 Dabloons at the Shop Store or roll a Miner class to get it by default. Powerful AoE explosive that can both remove obstacles of all sorts and deal massive damage to enemies. Turret Varies in cost depending on the type, but it can be found at every Shop store Static machine gun that can be purchased and equipped to your boat. Needs a player to operate and has a massive RPM.

Armor in Dead Sails

This is one of the sections of this all items in Dead Sails list that could be much longer. Don’t get me wrong–I love how simple the game is, but you’d want a bit more variables. There are only two types of armor in the game. Although I’d love to see some skins, levels and variations, we’re going to have to make do with:

Name Where to get it Info Chestplate You’ll need 75 Dabloons to get this one from the Shop Store clerk Makes you more impervious to damage from enemies, but it can’t save you from outright dying. Helmet Costs 75 Dabloons at the Shop Store Just like the chestplate, the Helmet decreases overall damage sustained. When combined, the two are quite useful.

Full List of Boats in Dead Sails

Screenshot by The Escapist

At first glance, you’d think that boats are just a means of transport, but all boats in Dead Sails serve another purpose. Because of their size, they’re basically oversized inventory bags. If you have a team of several people, you can just go back and forth and sell all that loot for a decent amount of money later. There aren’t any differences in speed or size, but the aesthetics make a difference:

Name Where to get it Info Default This is the one you start with, so there’s no need to make a purchase, visit a shop or anything like it. Not too shabby until you learn the ropes Military Just so you know, this and every other boat in this table is purchasable in the starting lobby for 150 Dabloons, without exception. A little bit of camo never hurt anyone, right? Junk Same as above She might be a steaming heap of trash, but goddamn it, she’s my steaming heap of trash. Modern Boat Same as above If you’re not into anything over the top, but don’t want to rock the default boat like a normie, this one will do just fine. Dragon Boat Same as above I never thought I’d utter this sentence, but this is what would happen if an early Mickey Mouse steamship had a baby with a viking vessel, I guess. Rubber Duckie Same as above If you don’t think this is the best boat in the game, you’re smoking quack. Viking Boat Same as above You get the full package—shields and spears on the side with a nifty dragon carving in the front. Stunning, isn’t she? Empress Same as above God forbid a gal wants rack up loot in her pink vessel, right? Sheep Same as above I never really understood the idea behind this, but every list needs a black sheep, right? Shark Boat Same as above Unfortunately, it doesn’t start playing Baby Shark as you embark it and start the engine. Bling Boat Same as above This one is for all of you who want to feel like 50 Cent in 2005.

But what if you want some extra room for the homies or, of course, that loot you want to sell when passing through the next safe zone? You get a raft, that’s what.

All Rafts in Dead Sails

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you need more space for Zombies and Drowned to burn for fuel, or just plain loot or turrets, additional rafts are good. For now, though, if you want to collect all rafts in Dead Sails, it won’t be too big of a challenge because you’ll only have access to:

Name Where to get it Info Default Free It’s the one you start off with, so there aren’t any extra features. Basically, you can just store loot there and that’s it. Jail You’ll need 200 Dabloons and 1 win to get it, nothing major This one isn’t all that much, but it can be great if you want to imprison a mob or stack corpses for fuel. Medic 300 Dabloons and 3 wins, and she’s all yours Even if one of your teammates is a medic, you’ll love this one. Bandages and medkits are readily available on the tables, so you know where to head after a fierce battle. Trader Needs a whopping 500 Dabloons and 10 wins to unlock If you don’t want to depend on safe zones and shop, you can always purchase this exclusive raft and sell items right there on the spot and plan your safe zone purchases in advance. Ammo Costs 400 Dabloons and requires 5 wins to unlock This is where it gets sweet. Instead of having to wait for the next safe zone and avoiding mobs, you can stack up just by approaching the table.

Every Healing Item in Dead Sails

Screenshot by The Escapist

Regardless of whether you’re playing as a Medic or not, you’ll want to get acquainted with all the healing items in Dead Sails. When the going gets tough and you need to extend your gameplay a bit, you’re going to have to rely on:

Name Where to get it Info Bandage Costs 3 Dabloons at the Shop Store or $10 A small health boost, gets your health up by about 20%. They can be good if stacked, but overall, it’s just a money sink. Shark oil This one costs $35 at the General Store The ultimate healing item. Not only does it heal you to 100% health, but you also get a temporary speed boost. Medkit You can only buy it for 20 Dabloons Just heals you for 100% of your HP, and is generally the best value for money out of all items in Dead Sails.

Miscellaneous Items in Dead Sails

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just because it doesn’t heal you, you can’t shoot from it, wear it or ride it, doesn’t mean it’s useless. Hence, a large chunk of this all items in Dead Sails list will be devoted to anything you might encounter and find useful, but isn’t exactly a weapon, boat or healing item:

Name Where to get it Info Coal You can find it at the Shop Store for a measly 3 Dabloons or buy it for $20 You can use it to both protect your ship and gain more fuel until you reach the next safe area. Shovel You get it as a starter item if you roll a Miner Can be used as a makeshift weapon, but isn’t too effective compared to others. Torch Costs 3 Dabloons or $10, whichever you prefer When night falls, torches can be invaluable to see what’s around you, whether it’s loot or mobs preparing to ambush you. Steel You can only buy it with 10 Dabloons at the Shop Store, so no dollars involved Low-grade protection for your ship. I wouldn’t waste too much money on it, since the steel plate is comparatively much better value-for-cash. Steel plate Costs 25 Dabloons, and just like regular steel, it’s the only way to buy it (at the Shop Store) It’s a form of protective armor for your boat, just in case those Zombies and other mobs get too curious. Cross It will set you back 40 Dabloons at the Shop Store Zombies tend to get more aggressive at night, with the additional factor of everything being harder to notice. This will keep you safe when you’re out scouring for loot. Lantern You’ll need 3 Dabloons to get this one at the Shop Store Can also be used to whack mobs over the head, but it best serves as a source of light in dark circumstances.

New Items in Dead Sails

Alongside the new Kraken boss and class system changes, the game also features three brand new items. At the time of writing this article, no one has been able to loot recipes or find any other way to acquire them. However, we have some indications about what they might do:

Name Where to get it Info Sticky Mine TBA There’s no telling what exactly the damage output will be, but it’s been confirmed that the main purpose of this mine will be to damage enemy ships and play the role of an unassuming trap. I love all the sudden opportunities for sneakier gameplay. Wizard Orb Staff TBA This seems like one of the first implementations of magic in the game, and there are indications it might be limited to Necromancers, Pyromaniacs and Priests. Flying Broomstick TBA This one will be acquired through a recipe, but it’s not certain whether it’ll be limited to certain classes or if you’ll have to fulfill some arbitrary requirements, just like you would when unlocking boats.

Now that you have all the info you need, every mob on both banks of the river will fear you. Of course, you still need a bit of luck and a couple of good teammates for each run to be a success. If you want to prep even better, check out my guide on how to defeat the new Kraken in Dead Sails and show that slimy, overgrown squid who’s the boss.

