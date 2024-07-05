All Jade Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade is making her debut on Honkai: Star Rail after her important yet ominous appearances in the main quests, and much like any other character, she requires her share of ascension materials to work properly. Here’s everything you’ll need for her.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Jade in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade is our first 5-star Quantum Erudition character. Unlike Qingque, her playstyle is more team-focused rather than her being a hypercarry herself thanks to her Debt Collector mechanic. It doesn’t mean she isn’t capable of dealing some nasty damage once you properly level up her. According to the official Hoyoverse Leveling Calculator, these are the items you’ll be needing for her.

Ascension Materials

x65 Dream Flamer

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Vale

x15 Dream Making Engine

x888,000 Credits

x290 Traveler’s Guide

The Dream Flamer is obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Roast Boss in the Dream’s Edge. If you have any leftovers from leveling Sparkle, this is the time to use them. As for all of the other “Dream” items, these can be obtained from regular Dreamjolt Troupe enemies, Simulated Universe runs or Assignments, so you have plenty of options for these.

Trace Materials

x18 Rough Sketch

x69 Dynamic Outlining

x139 Exquisite Colored Draft

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Vale

x58 Dream Making Engine

x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x3,000,000 Credits

Alongside more Dream items, lots of Credits and Tracks of Destiny, you’ll also be on the lookout for Rough Sketches and its evolutions, all of which can be obtained through the Crimson Calyx on the Penacony Grand Theater, which greatly favors Fire, Lightning and Ice characters for efficient farming. And while you’re there, make sure to do the Echo of War: Salutations of Ashen Dream weekly boss fight, as the Lost Echo of the Shared Wish it drops is required for leveling her final talent levels.

Getting all ascension materials for Jade beforehand is the best way to have her readily prepared for combat as soon as you have her in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s also very synergistic with characters such as Blade, so this is your chance to give them a new chance if you haven’t been using them for a while.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC and Playstation 5 for free.

