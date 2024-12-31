Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Roblox character is riding a subway in Jujutsu Infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
News

All Jujutsu Infinite Items Listed

Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Dec 31, 2024 10:17 am

Jujutsu Infinite has a lot of items, and listing them all at once would be pretty confusing. So, instead of giving you a single list of all items, we’re going to chop it into a bunch of categories for your convenience. Without further ado, here’s a list of all items in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Jujutsu Infinite Items

We’ll cover each type of item and give you a small description of how it’s used. By the end of this list, you should have a good grasp of how most items work in Jujutsu Infinite.

All Consumable Items listed

Consumables are single-use items. They can heal you, temporarily increase your stats, boost your EXP gain, and even improve your odds of getting better loot from chests.

Item NameInfo
Doroyaki25% more EXP for 3 minutes
Takoyaki25% more Innate Technique mastery EXP for 3 minutes
Health VialHeals you for 8% of your total HP. Can’t be used in PvP
Agility Vial Increase running and jumping by 30% for 2 minutes
Damage Vial15% more damage for 2 minutes
Focus Vial15% more Focus for 2 minutes
Luck Vial5% more Luck for 2 minutes
Damage Gourd50% extra damage for 2 minutes
Focus Gourd50% more Focus for 2 minutes
Rage Gourd100% more damage but 30% Defense loss.
Fortune Gourd100% extra Cash and EXP during the next Misson, Boss Raid, or Investigation
White LotusRemoves Common drops from next chest
Sapphire LotusRemoves Common and Uncommon drops from the next chest
Jade LotusRemoves Common, Uncommon and Rare drops from the next chest
Iridescent LotusRemoves Common, Uncommon, and Rare drops from the next chest
Whithered Beckoning CatGives 10% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened
Wooden Beckoning CatGives 20% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened
Polished Beckoning CatGives 30% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened
Golden Beckoning CatGives 50% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened

All Progression items listed

Progression items are used to increase your Grade and mastery levels or to allow you to unlock various progression slots.

Item NameInfo
Mission EssenceIncreases to Grade 4 at level 60
Mastery TalismanIncreases all Mastery Levels by half
Mastery ScrollIncreases Technique Mastery level by 15
Demon FingerIncreases to Sorcerer Special Grade at level 300
Maximum ScrollUnlocks one Maximum technique
Domain ShardUnlocks a Domain Expansion of your choice
Purified Curse HandUnlocks a random Awakening
Energy Nature ScrollUnlocks a random Energy Nature
Paper TalismanGives some EXP and can be traded and sold

All Boss items listed

When you defeat bosses, they can drop Boss items. You can use these items to craft unique gear.

Item NameInfo
Cursed FragmentLevel 60+, used in Finger Bearer crafting
Cursed TentacleLevel 120+, used in Ocean Curse crafting
Transfigured HumanLevel 180+, used in Soul Curse crafting
Volcanic AshLevel 240+, used in Volcano Curse crafting
Heavenlz ChainsLevel 300+, used in Sorcerer Killer crafting
Demon BlobLevel 420+, used in Heian Imaginary Demon crafting

All Key items listed

Key items are used when creating unique gear. You can get them from Investigation Raids.

Item NameInfo
Cursed School KeyDrops from Cursed School Investigation Raid,
Yasohachi Bridge KeyDrops from Yasohachi Bridge Investigation Raid
Tokyo Subway KeyDrops from Tokyo Subway Investigation Raid
Eerie Farm KeyDrops from Eerie Farm Investigation Raid
Detention Center KeyDrops from Detention Center Investigation Raid

That’s all there is to it. Have fun gathering all the items, and if you need a quick pick-me-up, check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes if you haven’t already.

Post Tag:
guides
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar has been a gaming journalist since 2022 and is still going strong. He started his career as a AAA game reviewer, but eventually made his way to Roblox guides, and has never looked back. An absolute God at obby courses. and a great TD player! If there's jumping involved, he's already all over it. If not, he's putting together a new team of heroes for another wave of enemies. Avoid him during the holidays because he steals presents (but brings them back later).