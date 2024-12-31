All Jujutsu Infinite Items Listed

Jujutsu Infinite has a lot of items, and listing them all at once would be pretty confusing. So, instead of giving you a single list of all items, we’re going to chop it into a bunch of categories for your convenience. Without further ado, here’s a list of all items in Jujutsu Infinite.

All Jujutsu Infinite Items

We’ll cover each type of item and give you a small description of how it’s used. By the end of this list, you should have a good grasp of how most items work in Jujutsu Infinite.

All Consumable Items listed

Consumables are single-use items. They can heal you, temporarily increase your stats, boost your EXP gain, and even improve your odds of getting better loot from chests.

Item Name Info Doroyaki 25% more EXP for 3 minutes Takoyaki 25% more Innate Technique mastery EXP for 3 minutes Health Vial Heals you for 8% of your total HP. Can’t be used in PvP Agility Vial Increase running and jumping by 30% for 2 minutes Damage Vial 15% more damage for 2 minutes Focus Vial 15% more Focus for 2 minutes Luck Vial 5% more Luck for 2 minutes Damage Gourd 50% extra damage for 2 minutes Focus Gourd 50% more Focus for 2 minutes Rage Gourd 100% more damage but 30% Defense loss. Fortune Gourd 100% extra Cash and EXP during the next Misson, Boss Raid, or Investigation White Lotus Removes Common drops from next chest Sapphire Lotus Removes Common and Uncommon drops from the next chest Jade Lotus Removes Common, Uncommon and Rare drops from the next chest Iridescent Lotus Removes Common, Uncommon, and Rare drops from the next chest Whithered Beckoning Cat Gives 10% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened Wooden Beckoning Cat Gives 20% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened Polished Beckoning Cat Gives 30% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened Golden Beckoning Cat Gives 50% extra Luck on the next 10 chests opened

All Progression items listed

Progression items are used to increase your Grade and mastery levels or to allow you to unlock various progression slots.

Item Name Info Mission Essence Increases to Grade 4 at level 60 Mastery Talisman Increases all Mastery Levels by half Mastery Scroll Increases Technique Mastery level by 15 Demon Finger Increases to Sorcerer Special Grade at level 300 Maximum Scroll Unlocks one Maximum technique Domain Shard Unlocks a Domain Expansion of your choice Purified Curse Hand Unlocks a random Awakening Energy Nature Scroll Unlocks a random Energy Nature Paper Talisman Gives some EXP and can be traded and sold

All Boss items listed

When you defeat bosses, they can drop Boss items. You can use these items to craft unique gear.

Item Name Info Cursed Fragment Level 60+, used in Finger Bearer crafting Cursed Tentacle Level 120+, used in Ocean Curse crafting Transfigured Human Level 180+, used in Soul Curse crafting Volcanic Ash Level 240+, used in Volcano Curse crafting Heavenlz Chains Level 300+, used in Sorcerer Killer crafting Demon Blob Level 420+, used in Heian Imaginary Demon crafting

All Key items listed

Key items are used when creating unique gear. You can get them from Investigation Raids.

Item Name Info Cursed School Key Drops from Cursed School Investigation Raid, Yasohachi Bridge Key Drops from Yasohachi Bridge Investigation Raid Tokyo Subway Key Drops from Tokyo Subway Investigation Raid Eerie Farm Key Drops from Eerie Farm Investigation Raid Detention Center Key Drops from Detention Center Investigation Raid

That’s all there is to it. Have fun gathering all the items, and if you need a quick pick-me-up, check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes if you haven’t already.

