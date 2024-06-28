All Jujutsu Kaisen Characters, Ranked By Popularity

Jujutsu Kaisen has many interesting characters that make up the world of the series. Creator Gege Akutami may be indiscriminate in how they live or die in the brutal manga, but that doesn’t stop fans from having their favorites. Here are the top Jujutsu Kaisen characters ranked by popularity.

Jujutsu Kaisen Characters, Ranked By Popularity

15) Panda (344 Votes)

At the 15th overall spot is the character of Panda, who is probably the most unique out of the Tokyo Jujutsu High second years. Panda is a cursed doll brought to life by the three souls embedded into his body by the Principal of Jujutsu High, Yaga. Panda’s cute appearance and smaller stature in the second half of the series is what more than likely led to him getting this spot in the rankings.

14) Utahime Io (491 Votes)

Utahime is Gojo’s counterpart at the Kyoto Jujutsu High campus, as they are both instructors. However, that’s about all the two have in common. Utahime is a much more reserved character whose cursed technique hasn’t been shown until just recently. However, whenever the character does get a chance to shine or show her personality, it matches her elegant design overall leading to a fun albeit underused character.

13) Nobara Kugisaki (1,012 Votes)

Kugisaki is part of the main trio of first-year students, which also includes Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. Her central place in the first half of the story makes it surprising that she is so low in the popularity rankings. Her headstrong nature and straw-doll cursed technique made her an interesting character until the Shibuya Incident permanently sidelined the character. It’s probably due to there being more chapters without Kugisaki than there are with her that led to her lower placement in the most recent popularity poll.

12) Ryomen Sukuna (1,202 Votes)

At 12th place is the King of Curses and currently the strongest character in the series, Ryomen Sukuna. It’s not that surprising that Sukuna is in the top 12, as the character is a part of some of the best fights in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. Whether it was against Mahoraga or the (formerly) strongest sorcerer of today, Satoru Gojo, Sukuna has always found himself in the most intense battles. When you pair that with his incredibly menacing dialogue and Heian-era design, his popularity makes a lot of sense.

11) Toji Fushiguro

In the same vein as Ryomen Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen villains are incredibly popular because of how engaging and evil they really can be. In the case of Toji, he has a sympathetic angle to his backstory that differentiates him enough from Sukuna. Toji is the father of Megumi, who he sold to the Zenin clan so that he could live his own life. Toji’s conflict with Gojo and his temporary resurrection during the Shibuya incident is his biggest highlight, along with the fact that his destructive actions in the Hidden Inventory arc essentially set in motion the events of the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen.

10) Choso (1,748 Votes)

Choso is a cursed womb, initially introduced as an antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, after the events of the Shibuya Incident, Choso learns that Yuji is his brother, given that they are both Kenjaku’s sons. Choso quickly transforms from a terrifying villain to a caring big brother, and that no doubt plays into the character’s popularity. His relationship with Yuji is a cornerstone of his personality, and the best part is while his alliances change, his priorities don’t; he simply goes from protecting one set of siblings to protecting a new one. Choso is a great example of Gege Akutami’s astute writing.

9) Maki Zenin (2,056 Votes)

Maki has had one of the most interesting trajectories in Jujutsu Kaisen, first starring alongside Yuta in the original one-shot that would become JJK, then eventually playing a supporting role in the main series. Moreover, while she was at first one of the “weaker” characters due to lack of cursed energy, Maki would eventually become one of the strongest by having no cursed energy at all. She has had a fascinating evolution as a character, making her spot as number nine feel earned.

8) Toge Inumaki (2,459 Votes)

This placement in the popularity rankings is a bit of an enigma. Toge, one of the few remaining cursed speech users, made his debut along with Yuta, Maki, and Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. After that point, the character had little to no impact on the main series. He’s featured in the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc and is a background character during the Shibuya Incident, but that’s about it. The character’s popularity, even after being sidelined, is more than likely attributed to his design, powerset, and comic food-based dialogue.

7) Kento Nanami (2,541 Votes)

Gege Akutami’s self-proclaimed favorite character (and also mine), Kento Nanami, is one of the most well-rounded characters in the series. While not the most powerful, Nanami is representative of the most common Jujutsu Sorcerer while managing to stand out because of his professional attire and interesting ratio cursed technique. Nanami also has one of the most tragic and heartfelt departures in the series, and his death shows readers that no one was safe in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. This is a well-warranted seventh overall placement.

6) Naoya Zenin (2,858 Votes)

This Jujutsu Kaisen character is a true anomaly in these popularity rankings. Naoya is a secondary antagonist in the series and only goes up against Yuji Itadori once and is promptly and swiftly defeated by Maki. The simple reason for this character placement is the existence of super-fans. At the time of this writing, the full results of the latest popularity poll haven’t been released, but a fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share they voted over 3,000 times for Naoya in this upcoming poll. There’s not much more to say about this character other than that he has some truly dedicated fans.

5) Yuta Okkotsu (2,942 Votes)

Yuta is the original protagonist of the one-shot that would become Jujutsu Kaisen and is as just as much of the main character as Yuji Itadori is. His character’s power made a significant impact on the world of Jujutsu Sorcery, leaving an impression on the rest of the cast and often earning him comparisons to Satoru Gojo, despite not appearing in the main series until the start of the Culling Games arc. Yuta has especially had a lot of time to shine as Jujutsu Kaisen in this last arc of the manga, showing off one of the coolest domain expansions and using his “copy” cursed technique in some of the coolest action beats in the series. Yuta is a remarkable character that deserves this spot in the top five.

4) Suguru Geto (6,487 Votes)

Geto is probably the most tragic character in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. He’s a sorcerer who lost his way at the end of the Hidden Inventory arc and was the only one who understood and was best friends with Satoru Gojo. Despite being dead for the majority of the series, it’s impressive how Gege Akutami managed to make the character have a looming presence over Gojo and the events of the series. Moreover, his technique of eating curses and using them to his benefit is a perfect representation of the character’s struggle with the world and himself.

3) Satoru Gojo (11,591 Votes)

In the number three spot is the character constantly called “the strongest,” Satoru Gojo. The Jujutsu High teacher is one of the most well-developed characters in the series, as Gege’s writing of the character’s wit, humor, and overwhelming strength help to contrast his overwhelming loneliness. Much like Sukuna, Gojo has many of the most visually striking and captivating fights in the series. As a power ceiling for the entirety of the series, Gojo rightfully stands as one of the top three characters.

2) Yuji Itadori (24,038 Votes)

Yuji is the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the way Gege Akutami writes this character is impressive. While mostly reactionary in the first half of the series, Yuji takes on burdens and trauma in later story arcs that humanize the character in unexpected ways. The guilt Yuji carries for Sukuna’s actions, as the King of Curses shares a body with him, makes him the perfect protagonist, as he is essentially a microcosm of the entire struggle of the series. Most of the cathartic moments in the series belong to Yuji, and it’ll be interesting to see where his story goes by the end of the manga.

1) Megumi Fushiguro (30,059 Votes)

In the top spot is Megumi Fushiguro, who essentially serves as the secondary protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. Megumi and Yuji’s fateful meeting at a high school in the middle of the night sets off their relationship, becoming intertwined as Megumi feels responsible for Yuji deciding to eat Ryomen Sukuna’s finger. With the Ten Shadows technique, Megumi has some of the most visceral fights in the series, and the character’s self-sacrificial nature makes him one of the more interesting characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

And that’s the top 15 Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked by popularity.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

