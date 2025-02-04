All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Main Quests & How Long to Beat

Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG with so much to see and do. It’s a big game, so if you’re wondering how long Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is and how many quests there are, here’s what you need to know.
Table of contents
How Long Does It Take to Beat Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?
It took me around 80 hours to clear the main story in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. During this playthrough, I did a small handful of side quests and spent a lot time wandering around the open-world. However, I did skip a lot of other side content, so there’s definitely still plenty of other things to check out even after I’ve completed the main quests.
If you’re looking to clear every single side quest in the game, your playtime should very easily surpass 100 hours.
All Main Quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
There are two explorable regions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each with their own main and side quests. There are also a total of 32 main story quests. I’ve listed them all below, but if you don’t want to get potentially spoiled on any story details, I’d suggest looking away.
Trosky Region
- Last Rites
- Easy Riders
- Fortuna
- Laboratores
- Wedding Crashers
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Back in the Saddle
- Necessary Evil
- For Victory!
- Divine Messenger
- The Finger of God
- The Storm
Kuttenberg Region
- The Sword and the Quill
- Speak of the Devil
- Into the Underworld
- Via Argentum
- The Devil’s Pack
- Taking French Leave
- The King’s Gambit
- The Feast
- Exodus
- The Lion’s Den
- Dancing With the Devil
- Oratores
- The Italian Job
- Civitas Pragensis
- So It Begins…
- Besieged
- Hunger and Despair
- Reckoning
- Last Rites
- Judgment Day
And that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how many main quests there are.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:00 am