All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Main Quests & How Long to Beat

Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG with so much to see and do. It’s a big game, so if you’re wondering how long Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is and how many quests there are, here’s what you need to know.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

It took me around 80 hours to clear the main story in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. During this playthrough, I did a small handful of side quests and spent a lot time wandering around the open-world. However, I did skip a lot of other side content, so there’s definitely still plenty of other things to check out even after I’ve completed the main quests.

If you’re looking to clear every single side quest in the game, your playtime should very easily surpass 100 hours.

All Main Quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are two explorable regions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each with their own main and side quests. There are also a total of 32 main story quests. I’ve listed them all below, but if you don’t want to get potentially spoiled on any story details, I’d suggest looking away.

Trosky Region

Last Rites Easy Riders Fortuna Laboratores Wedding Crashers For Whom the Bell Tolls Back in the Saddle Necessary Evil For Victory! Divine Messenger The Finger of God The Storm

Kuttenberg Region

The Sword and the Quill Speak of the Devil Into the Underworld Via Argentum The Devil’s Pack Taking French Leave The King’s Gambit The Feast Exodus The Lion’s Den Dancing With the Devil Oratores The Italian Job Civitas Pragensis So It Begins… Besieged Hunger and Despair Reckoning Last Rites Judgment Day

And that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how many main quests there are.

