All Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Voice Actors

After seven long years, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance video game series is back. Gamers will return to the Kingdom of Bohemia and interact with some familiar faces. So, here are all of the major characters in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and the voice actors who help bring them to life.

All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz

A man with a mysterious background, Henry of Skalitz returns in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to continue his quest for revenge against King Sigismund. His journey this time won’t be any easier, though, with tougher foes and missions ahead. Fortunately, he’ll have a group of allies by his side that he can trust with his life.

Reprising his role as Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance is Tom McKay, who is better known for his live-action roles than his video game ones. His notable credits include the 2005 rom-com Imagine Me & You, Kill Command, and The Suspect.

Luke Dale as Hans Capon

A protagonist is only as good as their companions, and Hans Capon is one of the best. He and Henry start off on bad footing, but they grow closer through the first game and are ready to head off to visit Otto von Bergow, which is where the second game picks up.

Luke Dale, who is a mainstay of the video game industry, brings Hans to life. He, of course, appeared in the first game, and not long after that, he lent his talents to Battlefield V. Dale has also appeared in a few TV series, including The Royals and Genius.

Logan Hillier as Istvan Toth

Video game villains don’t get much worse than Istvan Toth. A man who will do anything he has to to get what he wants, Toth makes life really difficult for Henry and the rest of the good guys in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. He returns in the follow-up in a more limited capacity to stir up more trouble.

Another returning actor, Logan Hillier will play Istvan Toth once again in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. He’s appeared in a few notable TV projects, such as Crossing Lines and The Aftermath, but gaming fans may recognize him as Professor Hermann in the 2024 hit game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Euan Macnaughton as Father Godwin

It’s no surprise that a religious figure appears as part of the cast of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but Father Godwin isn’t a regular priest. He enjoys all kinds of debauchery, including drinking, and sometimes, it gets in the way of his work. Appearing as a side character in the first game, Father Godwin will be a much more important figure in the sequel, with players even being able to control him at times.

Euan Macnaughton plays the corrupt priest Father Godwin, and it’s far from the first time he’s appeared in a project set in the past, as his resume includes period pieces like Call the Midwife and Mary Queen of Scots.

Jan Anderson as Katherine

The only newcomer on this list, Katherine is a mysterious woman the party comes into contact with in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Gamers will have to progress in the game to learn where her allegiances truly lie.

Jan Anderson will portray Katherine, and while she’s new to video games, she has experience in voice acting. Her live-action credits include TV series like London Burning and Casualty.

Additional Actors in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

While the actors and characters above make up the main cast of the sequel, other voice-acting professionals worked on the project. Here’s a list of some of the additional voices in the game:

Douglas Russell

Jim High

Konrad Eleryk

Lukás Latinák

Marek Vasut

Christian Bako

James Beaumont

Adrian Bouchet

Ian Champion

Jonice Elmore

Roy McCrerey

Alex Montyro

Stewart Kenneth Moore

Tegen Short

Scott Alexander Young

Mads Hijulmand

And those are all the voice actors in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to heal and restore health in the Warhorse Studios game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

