All Kuji-kiri Locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Before the Fall Quest Guide)

There are quite a few important story threads to follow in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, not least of which is Naoe’s personal journey. Here’s how to complete Kuji-kiri for Before the Fall in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Kuji-kiri Locations

The very first quest for Naoe’s journey in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is titled Before the Fall. If you take a look at the quest details, it just says you need to complete Kuji-kiri and help Naoe heal her non-physical wounds. To do this, you need to visit four key locations to relive Naoe’s past memories.

Here are the locations.

Kuji-kiri #1

You’ll find the first one in the Hideout area itself, on the east side of the map, at a pond.

Kuji-kiri #2

The next one is located south of the Hideout. It can be found in an area east of Tennoji Pagoda, and north of Makinoodera Lookout and Makinooedera Temple.

Kuji-kiri #3

The third one is located at the Rolling Glen, along the road slightly northeast of Tennoji Pagoda in Osaka.

Kuji-kiri #4

The final one is located far west of the Izumi Settsu region. From Amagasaki Tenshu, head west. You’ll find it just southeast of Nakayama Peak.

How to Complete Kuji-kiri

At each location, you’ll need to complete a short mini-game where you have to press four buttons in a specific rhythm. The button prompts will appear onscreen at first, but gradually disappear, so you’ll need to get a hang of the rhythm.

When you do it successfully, you’ll revisit one of Naoe’s memories and go through a short playable section. Completing each of these will reward you with a Knowledge Point.

And that’s how to complete Kuji-kiri for Before the Fall in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy