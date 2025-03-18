Forgot password
All Kuji-kiri Locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Before the Fall Quest Guide)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 18, 2025 01:00 pm

There are quite a few important story threads to follow in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, not least of which is Naoe’s personal journey. Here’s how to complete Kuji-kiri for Before the Fall in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Kuji-kiri Locations

The very first quest for Naoe’s journey in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is titled Before the Fall. If you take a look at the quest details, it just says you need to complete Kuji-kiri and help Naoe heal her non-physical wounds. To do this, you need to visit four key locations to relive Naoe’s past memories.

Here are the locations.

Kuji-kiri #1

You’ll find the first one in the Hideout area itself, on the east side of the map, at a pond.

Kuji-kiri #2

The next one is located south of the Hideout. It can be found in an area east of Tennoji Pagoda, and north of Makinoodera Lookout and Makinooedera Temple.

Kuji-kiri #3

The third one is located at the Rolling Glen, along the road slightly northeast of Tennoji Pagoda in Osaka.

Kuji-kiri #4

The final one is located far west of the Izumi Settsu region. From Amagasaki Tenshu, head west. You’ll find it just southeast of Nakayama Peak.

How to Complete Kuji-kiri

At each location, you’ll need to complete a short mini-game where you have to press four buttons in a specific rhythm. The button prompts will appear onscreen at first, but gradually disappear, so you’ll need to get a hang of the rhythm.

When you do it successfully, you’ll revisit one of Naoe’s memories and go through a short playable section. Completing each of these will reward you with a Knowledge Point.

And that’s how to complete Kuji-kiri for Before the Fall in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

