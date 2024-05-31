All Lure Modules in Pokemon GO And How to Get Them

Lure Modules are one of many tools available to trainers in Pokemon GO, attracting more Pokemon to a specific area to help you catch ’em all. There are several different kinds of Lure Modules in the game, each with a specific purpose, and we’re here to help you find all lure modules in Pokemon GO.

What Are Lure Modules in Pokemon GO?

Lure Modules are a consumable item in Pokemon GO, which can be used at PokeStops to attract more Pokemon to the area. You can use each item only once, as it will be used up when you place it at a PokeStop.

Using Lure Modules in Pokemon GO is fairly straightforward. Go to a nearby PokeStop and click on the little blank space above the photo disk. This will prompt you to insert a Lure Module in the open slot and let you choose from any currently available in your inventory.

While the lure is active, more Pokemon will be attracted to the area for 30 minutes. The PokeStop will also display an animation indicating an active lure, which differs for each type of Lure Module. Any trainer who comes to the area will get the benefits, and only one Lure Module can be active at a given PokeStop at one time.

Sometimes, the standard 30-minute duration is extended for special events like Community Day, giving you even more time to hang out at your favorite local spot and catch the Pokemon that appear there.

When the game first launched in 2016, we had just one standard Lure Module. Over the years, however, different types have been added, with a total of six different kinds of Lure Modules in the game today. All of them attract Pokemon to PokeStops, and several can be used to evolve certain Pokemon, as well.

All Types of Lure Modules and How to Get Them

With so many options available, it can be tricky to remember the differences and where to go when you realize you need a specific type of Lure Module. That’s where we come in with this comprehensive list of Lure Modules in Pokemon GO and how to get them.

Lure Module Effect (PokeStops) Other Uses How to Get It

Lure Module Attracts Wild Pokemon of all types, randomly chosen from the available pool of current spawns N/A Buy in-game for 100 PokeCoins each



Occasional reward for Research Tasks & leveling up

Glacial Lure Module Attracts Water and Ice-type Pokemon Evolve Eevee to Glaceon



Evolve Crabrawler to Crabominable Buy in-game for 180 PokeCoins each



Occasional reward for Research Tasks

Golden Lure Module Creates Golden PokeStop



Spawns Gimmighoul N/A Link account with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Magnetic Lure Module Attracts Electric, Steel, and Rock-Type Pokemon Evolve Magneton into Magnezone



Evolve Nosepass into Probopass



Evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt Buy in-game for 180 PokeCoins each



Occasional reward for Research Tasks

Mossy Lure Module Attracts Grass, Bug, and Poison-Type Pokemon Evolve Eevee into Leafeon Buy in-game for 180 PokeCoins each



Occasional reward for Research Tasks

Rainy Lure Module Attracts Water, Bug, and Electric-Type Pokemon Evolve Sliggoo into Goodra Buy in-game for 180 PokeCoins



Occasional reward for Research Tasks

Most Lure Modules, including elemental ones like the Rainy Lure Module, can be purchased from the in-game shop and even occasionally received as Research Rewards. However, getting your hands on the Golden Lure Module to catch Gimmighoul is a bit trickier. This requires linking your Pokemon GO and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet accounts.

After you’ve paired your accounts, you’ll need to send yourself a postcard while connected to Nintendo Switch. Doing this for the first time will earn you a Coin Bag, which works like an Incense to attract Gimmighoul. If you continue to send yourself Postcards, you will eventually receive a Golden Lure.

Hopefully, the next time you’re trying to catch or evolve that elusive Pokemon, this guide will help make it easier to know just how to get ahold of the Lure Module you need to get the job done.

