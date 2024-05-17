All Mad Max Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

There was a time, previous to the release of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, where ranking all of the Mad Max films would seem as a bit of needless writing as the franchise seemed dead and there were only three movies. However, with the upcoming release of Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga upon us it’s very clear that Mad Max is a living franchise and thus definitely needs a ranking from worst to best.

Recommended Videos

To be perfectly clear, as of right now there is no bad Mad Max movie, there are just four good movies so when we rank one of them in last place that doesn’t mean it’s bad it just means it’s less good than the rest. Director/creator/writer George Miller is an absolute maverick of a filmmaker and with his Mad Max films he has delivered a slew of different styles of film that all work in their own way. But which way is best? Find out below.

4. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

When your worst movie establishes a term (Thunderdome) still used in regular conversation today you’ve made a really good worst movie. Still, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is a bit of an outlier among the other films in the franchise. The only PG-13 film, the movie is the least action-filled and the most traditional in terms of Hollywood blockbusters, even featuring an acting turn and song from Tina Turner.

Functioning as a kind of Mad Max meets a Spielberg adventure film with direction that feels like a precursor to the then up-and-coming Sam Raimi, the film takes Max and puts him in the role of caregiver and true hero. It works, especially once a chase sequence kicks off at the end, and is just as leather-clad and weird as the rest of the movies but in a very different, surprisingly comedic way.

3. Mad Max

Mad Max, at its heart, is a revenge film about a man named Max living sometime right before the fall of civilization. However, the revenge story doesn’t kick in until the final third of film. It’s a very strange structure to a movie, which spends a lot of time just reveling in its own weird world of leather-filled dystopian, low-budget, truly impressive car chases. Compared to the films that followed it, it is amateur, and yet the seeds of what have made Mad Max successful are still there.

The world isn’t spoon-fed to you, there’s thought behind the crumbling society, and the action — at the time some of the best you could see — still stands up. Really, it’s just fun to watch even if you’re waiting most of the time for the story to actually happen.

2. Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)

The film that truly turned Mad Max into a global hit, Mad Max 2 (retitled The Road Warrior in the U.S. after the first film failed at the box office) is basically like a really good inverse version Fury Road. With Max coming upon a group of people trapped in one of the last functioning oil refineries by Lord Humungus and his Wasteland gang, the film plays out like an apocalyptic siege with Mel Gibson’s Max a disgruntled anti-hero.

The action is nothing short of stellar and every last bit of it is practical. The film is crammed full of the weirdness that permeates the world of Mad Max and features the villain Wex, one of the best the franchise has to offer. While it may, in retrospect, feel a bit like a practice run for making Fury Road, Mad Max 2 easily stands as a great film on its own.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

Considering the fact that one could argue that Mad Max: Fury Road could sit at the top of a ranking list of every movie ever made it should come as no surprise it’s at the top of this list. While the other Mad Max films are all great, Fury Road is a masterpiece. Decades in the making, Miller took everything he learned from the first three films and went all in, delivering an action movie that never stops, shot nearly entirely practically, and creating a second iconic anti-hero in Furiosa. Every shot of this film is a lesson in filmmaking. Fury Road doesn’t just deliver the best Mad Max movie, it delivers the kind of cinema that defines the medium.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more