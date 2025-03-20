All Main Quests in Assassin’s Creed Shadows & How Long to Beat

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world RPG, which means that you can expect it to be pretty damn long. If you’re wondering how many main quests there are in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and how long it takes to beat, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

All Assassin’s Creed Shadows Main Quests

There are a total of 22 main missions in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as listed below. Do be warned that some of the chapter titles may be a little spoiler-y, so if you’re hoping to go into the game completely blind, I’d look away right about now.

It can take about 40 hours just to beat the main story, and a lot more than that if you’re planning on tackling the side content.

Lord’s Favor Spirit of a Warrior Flames of War Fight the Kakushiba Ikki The Onryo Samurai An Unpayable Debt Wake Up Call From Spark to Flame The Wounded The Golden Teppo Friend of My Enemy Oda Nobunaga Lightning and Thunder The Fool The Mourner The Naginata The Noble The Ox The Wise The Fox Akechi Mitsuhide The Horseman

Of course, keep in mind that there are plenty of of sub-quests and objectives to take on as you’re tackling these main quests as well. Trying to take down one of the targets may require you to complete other tasks before you can actually assassinate them.

In addition to that, there are also plenty of other quest chains to pursue, including the Kabukimono, who are optional assassination targets in the game. So yeah, there’s a lot of content packed into this game.

Hopefully that answers your question of how many main quests there are in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should use Guided Exploration and Canon Mode.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy