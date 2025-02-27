All Main Story Missions & Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

In true Monster Hunter fashion, Monster Hunter Wilds‘ story mode is basically the tutorial. Everything that comes after the credits roll is where the real game begins. Here’s a list of all main story missions and side quests you can take on in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds Main Story Mission List
Listed below are all of the main story missions in Monster Hunter Wilds, divided up by chapters.
- Chapter 1-1
- Desert Trotters
- Chapter 1-2
- Back to Camp
- The Beginning
- Village of Whispering Winds
- Chapter 1-3
- To the Forest
- Forest Findings
- Chapter 1-4
- The Investigation Continues
- A Hunter’s Pride
- Chapter 1-5
- Pursuit of Solitude
- Beyond the Deluge
- Chapter 2-1
- A Looming Shadow
- Toward Fervent Fields
- Chapter 2-2
- An Unforeseen Storm
- The Eye of the Storm
- Chapter 2-3
- A Desolate Destination
- Hopes of Home
- Chapter 2-4
- A Disquieting Dawn
- Long-forgotten Flame
- Chapter 3-1
- Born from the Flame
- The Faithful Keepers
- Chapter 3-2
- Indomitable Spirit
- Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained
- Chapter 3-3
- Through the Dusk
Monster Hunter Wilds Side Quests
Of course, it wouldn’t be a MonHun game without optional side quests. These are basically repeatable missions that allow you to farm monsters you’ve encountered in the main story. You’ll want to grab all of these at least once, and then repeat the ones for the monsters you want to farm for parts.
- Buggin’ in the Desert
- A Sharp Sort
- Beware the Chatacabra
- Fire Starter
- Every Rose…
- Tussle in Pink
- Sand Sea Surges
- Forest Outlaw
- Veiled by the Tide
- Oilwell Basin Blast
- Sultan of the Sand
- Dance of Shadows
- Fleet Flight
- Scorching Simian
- Creeping Flames
- Pallid Beast’s Lament
- His Eternal Reign
And that’s all you need to know about the main quests and side quests of Monster Hunter Wilds for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:00 am