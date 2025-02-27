All Main Story Missions & Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

In true Monster Hunter fashion, Monster Hunter Wilds‘ story mode is basically the tutorial. Everything that comes after the credits roll is where the real game begins. Here’s a list of all main story missions and side quests you can take on in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Main Story Mission List

Listed below are all of the main story missions in Monster Hunter Wilds, divided up by chapters.

Chapter 1-1 Desert Trotters

Chapter 1-2 Back to Camp The Beginning Village of Whispering Winds

Chapter 1-3 To the Forest Forest Findings

Chapter 1-4 The Investigation Continues A Hunter’s Pride

Chapter 1-5 Pursuit of Solitude Beyond the Deluge

Chapter 2-1 A Looming Shadow Toward Fervent Fields

Chapter 2-2 An Unforeseen Storm The Eye of the Storm

Chapter 2-3 A Desolate Destination Hopes of Home

Chapter 2-4 A Disquieting Dawn Long-forgotten Flame

Chapter 3-1 Born from the Flame The Faithful Keepers

Chapter 3-2 Indomitable Spirit Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained

Chapter 3-3 Through the Dusk



Monster Hunter Wilds Side Quests

Of course, it wouldn’t be a MonHun game without optional side quests. These are basically repeatable missions that allow you to farm monsters you’ve encountered in the main story. You’ll want to grab all of these at least once, and then repeat the ones for the monsters you want to farm for parts.

Buggin’ in the Desert

A Sharp Sort

Beware the Chatacabra

Fire Starter

Every Rose…

Tussle in Pink

Sand Sea Surges

Forest Outlaw

Veiled by the Tide

Oilwell Basin Blast

Sultan of the Sand

Dance of Shadows

Fleet Flight

Scorching Simian

Creeping Flames

Pallid Beast’s Lament

His Eternal Reign

And that’s all you need to know about the main quests and side quests of Monster Hunter Wilds for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

