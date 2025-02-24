All Major Actors and Cast List for Apple TV+’s The Gorge

Apple TV+’s The Gorge wouldn’t be half as entertaining as it is without some strong performances from the two leads. But just who plays who? Here are all major actors and the cast list for Apple TV+’s The Gorge.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Gorge

Miles Teller as Levi

Levi is a US Marine sharpshooter who, while not technically a member of the U.S. armed forces, still does take on work for them as a private contractor. Outside of his life as a military sniper? He’s not got a lot going on, to be honest, which is why handler Bartholomew sees him as the ideal person to spend a year guarding a mysterious gorge.

Levi is played by Miles Teller, and even if you don’t know or recognize that name, chances are you’ll have seen something he was in. He certainly looks a lot more fresh-faced than when he played Reed Richards in 2015’s largely panned Fantastic Four movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa

Anna Taylor-Joy plays Drasa, a Lithuanian covert operative in the service of the Russian government, though they’d no doubt disavow her actions of caught. Unlike Levi, she does have one connection in this world, her seriously ill father, which gives her second thoughts about going to the gorge.

Anna Taylor-Joy recently played Furiosa in Mad Max prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and also voiced Princes Peach in the Super Mario Bros Movie. Like Teller, she also featured in a seriously poorly received Marvel-based movie, The New Mutants, which made less than half its budget.

Sope Dirisu as J.D.

J.D. is the previous occupant of Levi’s tower outpost. Those who sign up to protect the gorge do so for a year, living in solitude. J.D.’s shift is up, and after sharing his experience with Levi, he’s off home, with his duty done. We’re sure he’ll make it home in one piece.

He’s played by Sope Dirsu, who fans of period dramas will recognise as Jeremy Malcolm from Mr. Malcolm’s List, where he played an eligible if extremely pickey bachelor. He also appeared in several episodes of Slow Horses, an Apple-exclusive spy show.

William Houston as Erikas

Erikas is Drasa’s ailing “father” in the cast of The Gorge. Why the quotation marks? Because the movie is a little ambigious to whether he’s her actual father or is, instead, a handler who’s been with her for so long he considers her his father. If it’s the latter, hopefully he didn’t really know what he was sending Drasa into.

Erikas is not in good health, which makes Drasa reluctant to leave. He’s played by William Huston, who was also villain Joseph Crackstone in Netflix’s Wednesday series, though he was buried under a lot of makeup for that character’s undead incarnation.

Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew

Bartholomew is Levi’s contact, the one who interviews him and offers him the job occupying one of The Gorge’s two towers. She recognizes that his lack of attachments makes him ideal for the role, though as we later learn, she’s not exactly with the military.

It’s not the first time Sigourney Weaver has played a shady character, and I’m not talking about Working Girl, either. She had a surprise cameo in Cabin in the Woods, and as in that movie, the consequences for failure could be almost as apocalyptic.

Full Cast List for The Gorge

The Gorge doesn’t have a massive cast, but there are a few other characters who put in an appearance. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith was Detective Crispus Allen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and here, he’s the black ops commander whose team accompanies Batholomew when she gets up to no good.

And Ruta Gedmintas, Serafina Pekkala in His Dark Materials, is the scientist whose video testimony reveals the gorge’s secrets. Here’s a full list (via IMDB) of every character and cast member, credited and uncredited, in The Gorge.

Levi – Miles Teller

– Miles Teller Drasa – Anya Taylor-Joy

– Anya Taylor-Joy Bartholomew – Sigourney Weaver

– Sigourney Weaver J.D. – Sope Dirisu

– Sope Dirisu Erikas – William Houston

– William Houston Black Ops Commander – Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

– Kobna Holdbrook-Smith Bradford Shaw – James Marlowe

– James Marlowe Airman – Julianna Kurokawa

– Julianna Kurokawa WWII Scientist – Ruta Gedmintas

– Ruta Gedmintas Crewman – Oliver Trevena

– Oliver Trevena Officer Pascoe – Sachin Bhatt (uncredited)

– Sachin Bhatt (uncredited) Janet – Samantha Coughlan (uncredited)

– Samantha Coughlan (uncredited) Ruben – Alessandro Garcia (uncredited)

– Alessandro Garcia (uncredited) Brit – Greta Hansen (uncredited)

– Greta Hansen (uncredited) Liquor Store Customer – Stephen Hulse (uncredited)

– Stephen Hulse (uncredited) Douchebag Passenger – Oliver Mason (uncredited)

– Oliver Mason (uncredited) Female Police Officer – Larisa Munoz Mejia (uncredited)

– Larisa Munoz Mejia (uncredited) Joel – Adam Scott-Rowley (uncredited)

– Adam Scott-Rowley (uncredited) Woody – József Tálos (uncredited)

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Apple TV+’s The Gorge.

The Gorge is streaming now on Apple TV+.

