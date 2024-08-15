In keeping with its Amblin vibes, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s ensemble brings together junior up-and-comers and seasoned Hollywood veterans. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, along with the Disney+ series’ wider cast list.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s enigmatic Force-sensitive grown-up. The role is hardly a stretch for Academy Award nominee Law, who cut his teeth on the London stage before embarking on a critically and commercially successful film and TV career. Law’s notable big screen credits include The Talented Mr. Ripley, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Road to Perdition, Cold Mountain, Closer, The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes (and its sequel, A Game of Shadows), Contagion, Hugo, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (and its sequel, The Secrets of Dumbledore), and Peter Pan & Wendy. Examples of his high-profile TV work are The Young Pope (and its sequel, The New Pope), Toast of London, Neo Yokio, The Third Day, and What If…?.

Nick Frost as SM 33

Nick Frost voices SM 33, the droid first mate of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s starship, the Onyx Cinder. Frost is best known for his performances in Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy: Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. He appeared opposite frequent collaborator (and real-life best friend) Simon Pegg in all three films, as well as in the Wright-directed cult TV series, Spaced. Frost co-wrote 2011’s Paul with Pegg, with the pair also filling the sci-fi comedy’s lead roles. His other noteworthy big and small screen credits include Kinky Boots, The Boat That Rocked, Attack the Block, The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, The Boxtrolls, Snow White and the Huntsman, Fighting with My Family, and Doctor Who.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim

Ravi Cabot-Conyers portrays Wim, one of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s plucky young protagonists. Just 13 years old, Cabot-Conyers has already amassed a sizeable resume. Indeed, he’s starred in six films to date: Ode to Joy, Justine, The Artist’s Wife, Encanto, Once Upon a Studio (short), and Grassland. Cabot-Conyers also has several TV shows under his belt, aside from Skeleton Crew. They include HGTV: House Hunters Family, The Resident, Tell Me a Story, #BlackAF, Get Rolling with Otis, Firebuds, and Dee & Friends in Oz.

Related: When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern

Ryan Kiera Armstrong stars as Fern, a youngster seen zipping around on her speeder in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s trailer. Armstrong got her start in Canadian period drama Anne with an E. Additional TV roles soon followed, in The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and American Horror Story: Red Tide. Armstrong is a veteran of the silver screen, as well. Her movie work includes The Art of Racing in the Rain, It Chapter Two, The Glorias, Wish Upon a Unicorn, Black Widow, The Tomorrow War, Firestarter, Wildflower, and The Old Way.

Kyriana Kratter as KB

Kyriana Kratter plays KB: one of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s leads, who stands out thanks to her platinum hair and visor. A relative newcomer to the acting scene, Kratter is also a trained dancer and singer. Her notable credits include Disney Channel comedy Bunk’d and short-lived CBS sitcom United States of Al. Kratter has also appeared in one feature-length production, The Healing Garden, and in a series of short films, including Safe, Saturday, The Orphan, and CopyCats. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is her highest profile project to date.

Robert Timothy Smith as Neel

Robert Timothy Smith portrays Neel, the alien member of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s pint-sized quartet. Like Kyriana Kratter, Smith’s still early in his career, although he’s already scored three big-name gigs: Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, NBC’s Good Girls, and Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest. Smith is also set to appear opposite Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key in Bobby Farrelly’s upcoming comedy, Dear Santa.

Related: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew D23 Trailer Breakdown

Additional Actors in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Aside from the actors listed above, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s cast also includes the following performers:

Kerry Condon in an undisclosed role

Jaleel White in an undisclosed role

We’ll update this section with further Skeleton Crew casting information as it becomes available.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy