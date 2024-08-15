All Major Actors & Cast List for Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn captivated audiences as Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s WandaVision, so it’s no surprise to see her star in a spinoff series. After many title changes and rumors, we finally have some actual details about Agatha All Along, including several confirmed cast members.

Recommended Videos

Every Major Actor in Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Hanh will star in Agatha All Along, reprising her role as the power-hungry violet witch Agatha Harkness. Given her captivating performance in WandaVision, fans are excited to see her return as Harkness on a journey to reclaim the power she lost after her battle with the Scarlet Witch.

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Though Patti LuPone is best known for her work on Broadway, she’s no stranger to TV. LuPone’s prior TV roles include American Horror Story, Penny Dreadful, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She brings those spooky credentials to the role of Lilia Calderu, a witch who is a powerful coven leader in the Marvel comics.

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

The witches are thrilled to welcome Aubrey Plaza, known for her spooky vibes as April Ludgate on Parks & Rec, to the Agatha All Along coven. She plays Rio Vidal, a green witch and new introduction to the MCU. Given all that green, some fans speculate Rio may be a gender-flipped version of the Emerald Warlock from the Marvel comics. As of now, we don’t know much about the role she’ll play in the series, but she will appear in all nine episodes according to IMDB.

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata joins the Agatha All Along cast as Jennifer Kale, a sorceress from the Marvel comics. Zamata is a comedian and actress with a packed resume, including her role as Denise in Home Economics and a stint on Saturday Night Live. Given Marvel’s blend of dramatic superhero plots and humor, we may well see her add some comic relief to the Witch’s Road.

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali Ahn will play Alice Wu-Gulliver, a police officer with secret witch powers in the Marvel comics. Agatha All Along isn’t Ahn’s first brush with the occult, as she appeared in a few episodes of Supernatural. She also appeared on Billions as Carly and as FBI Agent Nguyen on Orange is the New Black.

Joe Locke

Though we see Joe Locke in the Agatha All Along trailer, his character’s name hasn’t been revealed. According to IMDB, Locke will appear in all 9 episodes. He is best known for his role as Charlie in the popular Netflix series Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels of the same name. Agatha All Along will be his second major acting role.

Paul Adelstine

Another actor who joins the cast of Agatha All Along with a yet unconfirmed role is Paul Adelstine, who is slated to appear in every episode. Adelstine is best known for the role of Ted in the movie The Menu and Wrigley in Intolerable Cruelty, though he has also appeared in popular TV series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Prison Break.

Okwui Okpokwasili

Okwui Okpokwasili is also confirmed to have a leading role in Agatha All Along. At this time, the exact nature of her character is still under wraps. Okpokwasili is no stranger to spooky, having played the role of Doctor Beehibe in The Exorcist: Believer and an infected in I Am Legend.

Emma Caulfield Ford

Though Caulfield Ford is only slated to appear in a single episode, it’s worth noting that she will be reprising the role of Dottie. This suggests that at least some portion of the series will revisit the town Wanda once controlled.

We don’t have long to wait to see the cast in action — Agatha All Along will premiere on September 18 on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy