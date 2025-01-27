All Major Actors & Cast List for CBS’ Watson

Another Sherlock Holmes-inspired series is on TV, but this time, it focuses on the iconic detective’s partner, Watson. Airing on CBS, Watson will allow audiences to see the character in a new light and work alongside new friends. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Watson.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Watson

Morris Chestnut as John Watson

Following the death of his partner, Sherlock Holmes, John Watson leaves England behind and moves to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to run a clinic. He has a staff full of colorful characters and uses his history of solving crimes to help his patients find peace.

Bringing Watson to life in CBS’ adaptation is Morris Chestnut, who is best known for his roles in movies like Boyz n the Hood, Like Mike, Girls Trip, and The Best Man. He’s not a TV rookie, though, having appeared in Nurse Jackie, ER, All American, and Rosewood.

Peter Mark Kendall as Stephens Croft and Adam Croft

Stephens Croft and Adam Crost are identical twin brothers, and while they both work at the Holmes Clinic, they couldn’t be more different. Despite their differences, however, they will do whatever they can to help Watson and the patients that come in.

Peter Mark Kendall will portray Stephens and Adam, pulling double duty as part of the Watson cast. The actor is clearly ready for the challenge, though, since he’s played small roles in major productions, including Top Gun: Maverick and The Leftovers. Prior to Watson, Kendall’s biggest role was Hans in FX’s The Americans.

Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan

Watson left England to get back to a simple life, but working with his ex-wife, Mary Morstan, will complicate things. She’s the medical director of the Holmes Clinic and is usually the voice of reason in tough spots. However, as fans of Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories know, she’s probably fighting a losing battle.

CBS viewers should be familiar with the actor bringing Mary to life, Rochelle Aytes, as she played Nichelle Carmichael on S.W.A.T. for seven seasons. Her other notable projects include Criminal Minds, Designated Survivor, Hawaii Five-0, and White Chicks.

Randall Park as Moriarty

It’s not a Sherlock Holmes project with Moriarty, and he plays a major role in Watson, being the one to kill Watson’s former partner. Moriarty will not be part of the show’s main cast, but he’s sure to haunt the titular character throughout the show’s run.

In a major departure from his regular roles, Randall Park will play Moriarty this time around. Of course, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will recognize him as Agent Jimmy Woo, but he’s been a big part of the TV landscape for many years. His biggest roles have been Louis Huang on Fresh Off the Boat and Asian Jim on The Office.

Additional Cast Members of CBS’ Watson

While the main cast is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting, Watson features a stacked cast. Here are some of the other actors that will appear in the CBS drama and who they play:

Inga Schlingmann as Sasha Lubbock

Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson

Bethany Brown as Devin Chaplin

Danny Mac as Nurse Beck

Tommy O’Brien as Zach

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for CBS’ Watson.

Watson airs new episodes on Sundays on CBS.

