All Major Actors & Cast List for Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a long time coming, but it’s finally available to purchase. But who plays who in the multiverse movie, those cameos included? Here are all the major actors & the full cast list for Deadpool & Wolverine, with some serious spoilers.

Every Major Actor in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Wade Wilson aka Deadpool is the “Merc with a Mouth” who, despite doing some seriously murky things in the comics, including killing Phil Coulson, is a full-on hero here. His healing powers may have messed with his complexion, but he can regenerate lost limbs and is all but unkillable. As in the comics, he frequently breaks the fourth wall in this third move.

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just some guy Fox threw money at; the actor wanted to play Deadpool for years, and (allegedly) he leaked the test footage that got the original Deadpool movie made. He was so dedicated that he even stuck with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, despite that film’s mouthless incarnation of the character. Reynolds has appeared in many other movies, including Free Guy and Blade: Trinity, the latter of which gets a cheeky nod in the movie.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

For a while, it was up in the air whether Wolverine would appear in this film. Many fans thought Hugh Jackman, who plays him, had hung up his claws for good after dying in Logan. But he’s back, playing another variant of Wolverine/Logan, the character who’s nearly as unkillable (and as Canadian) as Deadpool.

This version walked away from his X-Men comrades, which he believes led to their deaths. Though as far as the movies and comics go, Wolverine regularly has his past messed-with, rewritten, or erased, so it’s his on-screen presence that really counts. Like Reynolds, Jackman has featured in a ridiculous number of movies, but he’s also an accomplished singer, including playing P. T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Cassandra Nova is the villain of the piece, though given her comic book counterpart’s history she’s got every reason to be angry. She was killed in the womb by her brother, Charles Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X — apparently he because he recognised she was evil.

We don’t get the full lowdown on her in the movie, though it does confirm she’s an Omega level mutant, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. She rules The Void, which is where the Time Variance Authority dumps people they do (or did) prune. She’s played by Emma Corrin who also played Princess Diana in The Crown.

This is absolutely Reynolds, Jackman, and Corrin’s movie, but there’s a big cast, especially one you count in the cameos. Here’s just a few of the other actors who figure into Deadpool & Wolverine.

Morena Baccarin (Gotham) returns as Vanessa, Wade’s ex-girlfriend. She died dramatically in Deadpool 2, but Wade’s time-travelling shenanigans undid that. Chris Evans (Knives Out) is best known as Captain America, but well before that he played Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fox’s Fantastic Four movies. No surprises for guessing which of those roles he’s reprising, given this is a farewell to Fox.

Leslie Uggams (Fallout) plays Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate, who somehow still tolerates him, and Brianna Hildebrand (Lucifer) and Shioli Kutsuna (Sanctuary) return as X-Men Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio respectively. Also reprising her role from Logan is Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials) as Laura/X-23, or some version of her.

Ryan Reynold’s family also gets a look in. There’s no Gordon Reynolds, despite what the credits say, but his wife Blake Lively plays Ladypool and his two children play Kidpool and Babypool.

Peter played by Rob Delaney (Big Nate), is back in a slightly bigger role and Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger) is the TVA’s B-15, reprising that role from Loki. And while he hasn’t featured in Loki, Matthew Macfadyen (Pride & Prejudice) plays Mr Paradox, who attempts to recruit Deadpool to the TVA.

The Full Cast List for Deadpool & Wolverine

In addition to those, there are plenty of cameos. Wesley Snipes is back as Blade, Jennifer Garner plays Elektra, and Aaron Stanford is Pyro, all from previous non-MCU movies. But Vinnie Jones isn’t Juggernaut and Kevin Nash doesn’t play The Russian.

Here’s the full cast list for the movie, including some uncredited roles from the IMDB.

Azazel – Eduardo Gago Muñoz (uncredited)

– Eduardo Gago Muñoz (uncredited) B-15 – Wunmi Mosaku

– Wunmi Mosaku Babypool – Olin Reynolds

– Olin Reynolds Bar Patron – Ollie Palmer

– Ollie Palmer Blade – Wesley Snipes

– Wesley Snipes Blind Al – Leslie Uggams

– Leslie Uggams Blob – Mike Waters

– Mike Waters Buck – Randal Reeder

– Randal Reeder Bullseye – Curtis Rowland Small (uncredited)

– Curtis Rowland Small (uncredited) Canadapool – Alex Kyshkovych

– Alex Kyshkovych Car Salesman – Dywayne Thomas (uncredited)

– Dywayne Thomas (uncredited) Cassandra Nova – Emma Corrin

– Emma Corrin Colossus – Stefan Kapičić

– Stefan Kapičić Comic-Accurate Wolverine – Luke Bennett (uncredited)

– Luke Bennett (uncredited) Cowboypool – Matthew McConaughey

– Matthew McConaughey Dancepool – Nick Pauley

– Nick Pauley Dogpool – Peggy the Dog

– Peggy the Dog Dopinder – Karan Soni

– Karan Soni Elektra – Jennifer Garner

– Jennifer Garner Elliot Chipman – Nanak Phlora

– Nanak Phlora Gambit – Channing Tatum

– Channing Tatum Happy Hogan – Jon Favreau

– Jon Favreau Haroldpool – Harry Holland (uncredited)

– Harry Holland (uncredited) Headpool – Nathan Fillion

– Nathan Fillion Johnny Storm – Chris Evans

– Chris Evans Juggernaut – Aaron W. Reed

– Aaron W. Reed Kevin Chipman – Aydin Ahmed

– Aydin Ahmed Kidpool – Inez Reynolds

– Inez Reynolds Lady Deathstrike – Jade Lye (uncredited)

– Jade Lye (uncredited) Ladypool – Blake Lively

– Blake Lively Laura/X-23 – Dafne Keen

– Dafne Keen Logan/Wolverine – Hugh Jackman

– Hugh Jackman Minuteman Leader – Leemore Marrett Jr.

– Leemore Marrett Jr. Mr. Chipman – Ryan Mcken

– Ryan Mcken Mr. Paradox – Matthew Macfadyen

– Matthew Macfadyen Mrs. Chipman – Sonita Henry

– Sonita Henry Negasonic Teenage Warhead – Brianna Hildebrand

– Brianna Hildebrand Nicepool – Gordon Reynolds (really Ryan Reynolds)

– Gordon Reynolds (really Ryan Reynolds) Outpost Tech – Ed Kear

– Ed Kear Peter – Rob Delaney

– Rob Delaney Psylocke – Ayesha Hussain (uncredited)

– Ayesha Hussain (uncredited) Pyro – Aaron Stanford

– Aaron Stanford Russian – Billy Clements (uncredited)

– Billy Clements (uncredited) Sabretooth – Tyler Mane

– Tyler Mane Samuraipool – Hung Dante Dong (uncredited)

– Hung Dante Dong (uncredited) Screaming Mutant – James Reynolds

– James Reynolds Seedy Bartender – Greg Hemphill

– Greg Hemphill Shatterstar – Lewis Tan

– Lewis Tan The Cavillrine – Henry Cavill

– Henry Cavill Toad – Daniel Medina Ramos (uncredited)

– Daniel Medina Ramos (uncredited) TVA Office Agent – Paul G. Raymond

– Paul G. Raymond TVA Soldier – Andy Lister (uncredited)

– Andy Lister (uncredited) TVA Soldier – Rob McElhenney

– Rob McElhenney TVA Tech – James Dryden

– James Dryden Vanessa – Morena Baccarin

– Morena Baccarin Wade Wilson/Deadpool – Ryan Reynolds

– Ryan Reynolds Welshpool – Paul Mullin

– Paul Mullin Yukio – Shioli Kutsuna

And those are all major actors & the cast list for Deadpool & Wolverine.

