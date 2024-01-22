All Major Actors & Cast List for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

The anthology historical drama series Feud, providing a salacious twist on bitter feuds in the public eye, returns to FX and Hulu in 2024. The show features a full cast of memorably embittered characters. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Every Major Actor & Cast List for Feud Season 2: Capote vs. The Swans

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley

Heading the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans cast is Naomi Watts, playing Babe Paley, who worked as a fashion editor for Vogue in the ‘40s, earning her a reputation as one of the best-dressed women in New York. While her first husband was from an affluent family of oil magnates, Paley’s second husband, William Paley, was the founder of CBS. Capote’s planned novel features facsimiles of Babe and her second husband.

Naomi Watts began working in Australian television and film in the ‘80s before making an international splash with the acclaimed 2001 David Lynch film Mulholland Drive. While starring in major Hollywood fare like 2002’s The Ring and its 2005 sequel, along with 2005’s King Kong, Watts has built a prolific career in dramas and indie films. These include 2004’s 21 Grams and 2013’s The Impossible, both of which earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Actress.

Diane Lane as Slim Keith

Slim Keith was a major mover and shaker behind-the-scenes in the Golden Age of Hollywood, with her first husband legendary filmmaker Howard Hawks and her second being powerful agent and producer Leland Hayward. A noted fashionista, Keith wined and dined with the Hollywood elite of the era, including Gary Cooper, Clark Gable, and Cary Grant. Through her marriage to Hayward, Keith relocated from Los Angeles to New York, where she was a prominent figure in its social scene.

Diane Lane has been acting on-screen since 1979, including starring in ‘80s cult classics The Outsiders and Streets of Fire, later earning an Emmy Award nomination for the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove. After years of solid character roles, Lane’s career elevated in the late ‘90s with memorable appearances in 1999’s A Walk on the Moon, 2000’s The Perfect Storm, and 2002’s Unfaithful, the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Lane played Martha Kent in the DC Extended Universe, starting in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Making up the other side of the feud is Truman Capote, the author behind such celebrated novels as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood. Though Capote begins as a friend and confidante to the Swans, he quietly takes careful account of details from each of their personal lives. When Capote draws upon this trusted information for his latest novel, he finds himself targeted by the vengeful Swans.

Not to be confused with current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who probably would’ve loved to have joined the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Tom Hollander is a BAFTA Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor. Hollander is best known to American audiences for playing the conniving Cutler Beckett in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. Hollander has also had memorable supporting roles in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the miniseries The Night Manager.

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest

Lucy “C.Z.” Guest was a fashion designer and stage actor in New York’s social scene, appearing in the famed Ziegfeld Follies in 1944. In 1947, Guest married into Winston Churchill’s family, linking her prestige to British high society, with her spouse having influential author Ernest Hemingway as his best man. Guest’s social circles spread to iconic artists of the era, befriending Salvador Dalí and Andy Warhol among her esteemed friends.

Before joining the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Chloë Sevigny became the face of Generation X in the ‘90s through both her modeling career and memorable appearances in indie movies like Kids, Last Days of Disco, and Boys Don’t Cry. Sevigny went on to star in the acclaimed HBO series Big Love, which premiered in 2006, and had memorable supporting roles in Zodiac and American Horror Story. Recently, Sevigny starred in the Netflix original series Russian Doll and had a prominent role in the indie film Queen & Slim.

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Born Caroline Lee Bouvier, Lee Radziwill was the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who went by her middle name. Though the Polish government officially nullified recognition of its royal family in 1921, Radziwell married its former prince, Stanislaw Radziwill, in 1959, with the marriage ending in divorce in 1974. Though Radziwill’s attempts to become an actor fail repeatedly, she mixes it up with celebrity circles worldwide through her family and marriage.

Calista Flockhart is best known for starring as the eponymous protagonist of the long-running sitcom Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002, earning numerous Emmy Award nominations for her work. Flockhart subsequently starred in the successful television series Brothers & Sisters and the first season of Supergirl. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans marks Flockhart’s biggest role since the start of Supergirl in 2015.

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

New episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans begin airing on FX on January 31st, 2024.