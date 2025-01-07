Anthology horror series are all the rage these days, and Disney+ wants to get in on the fun. That’s why the streaming giant is preparing to release the second season of its Goosebumps show. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Goosebumps: The Vanishing

David Schwimmer as Anthony

A recently divorced dad, Anthony takes his kids home for the summer but doesn’t intend to spend much time with them. Instead, he focuses on trying to solve his brother’s disappearance, leading him to uncover a supernatural threat. Unfortunately, Anthony loses control and needs his kids’ help to get back to normal.

Portraying Anthony is TV icon David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller on Friends. His other notable credits include Band of Brothers, the animated Madagascar films, and the limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Sam McCarthy as Devin

Devin is Anthony’s son, who, along with his sister Cece and their group of friends, begins to investigate a string of disappearances that took place in the ’90s. It doesn’t take long for things to go off the rails, though, and Devin returns home to find his dad acting strange.

Sam McCarthy is bringing Devin to life, and he’s a great choice for the cast of Goosebumps: The Vanishing since he already has a long history with streaming shows. He appeared on the Netflix series Dead to Me for three seasons, playing the eldest son of Christina Applegate’s Jen Harding.

Jayden Bartels as Cece

Devin won’t have to save his father alone, however, as his sister, Cece, will be by his side. She’s not too thrilled to be caught up in the mystery, but she doesn’t want to see anything happen to her father and will do anything to save him.

Cece is played by Jayden Bartels, who got her start by posting on the app musical.ly. She turned her internet fame into a successful acting career, landing roles on shows like Disney Channel’s Coop & Cami Ask the World and Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle.

Additional Cast Members for Goosebumps: The Vanishing

While the latest season of television based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series will focus on Anthony’s family, there are other important characters. Here are some of the other actors set to appear in Goosebumps: The Vanishing and who they play:

Ana Ortiz as Jen

Elijah M. Cooper as CJ

Galilea La Salvia as Frankie

Francesca Noel as Alex

Stony Blyden as Trey

Sakina Jaffrey as Ramona

Arjun Athalye as Sameer

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing starts streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2025.

