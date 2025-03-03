All Major Actors & Cast List for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

The holiday season may be over, but that doesn’t mean Hallmark movies are out of style. In fact, the Hallmark Channel is releasing four “Hearts Around the Table” movies, including Jenna’s First Love. Here are all the major actors and cast list for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love.

Cast List for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

“Jenna plans a charity event for Billionaire Tom Redlands. But working with Tom’s right hand Andrew is proving difficult, especially since Jenna and Andrew have a romantic history,” reads the plot description for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love. It sounds like a complicated story, which means Hallmark is going to need to enlist some solid actors to bring all of its characters to life. Here are the most notable members of the cast of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love:

Ashley Newbrough as Jenna

Jenna is going to have a tough road ahead of her in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love, as she has to work really hard to put together the charity event for Tom Redlands without letting her past with Andrew get in the way. She’s certainly up for the task, though, and it’s up to her to decide whether she’s open to rekindling things with her former beau.

Playing Jenna will be Ashley Newbrough, who is no stranger to Hallmark, having started her time with the network in 2015. However, her acting career kicked off much earlier than that. After appearing in projects like Get a Clue with Lindsay Lohan and Degrassi: The Next Generation, Newbrough made a name for herself by starring in The CW’s Privileged alongside Lucy Hale and JoAnna Garcia.

Steve Lund as Andrew

Like Jenna, Andrew is serious about his job, which involves working closely with Redlands, but it’s hard not to be distracted when an old flame comes to town. Once the big charity event ends, Andrew will also have to work through his feelings and decide on the best course of action.

Another Hallmark veteran, Steven Lund is set to play Andrew as part of the cast of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love. He’s appeared in some notable TV series, such as Suits, Hemlock Grove, Schitt’s Creek, and Reign. Lund’s movie credits include the Canadian coming-of-age film Wildhood and Single All the Way.

Mindy Cohn

The final cast member confirmed to appear in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love is ’80s sitcom star Mindy Cohn. Her role hasn’t been revealed just yet, but viewers will remember her as Natalie Green on The Facts of Life. Cohn also voiced Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in a number of projects, including movies, TV shows, and video games.

Full Cast for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

At the time of writing, no other cast members for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love have been announced. Of course, that doesn’t mean other familiar faces won’t show up, but Hallmark is keeping things close to the vest for now. The Escapist will update this article once more cast members are revealed.

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love airs on the Hallmark Channel March 22nd.

