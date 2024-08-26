All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s The Union

The Union sees a construction worker being recruited into the spy game by one of his exes. Chaos ensues, along with a hint of romance, but who lends their performances to this? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s The Union.

Here’s Who Plays Who in Netflix’s The Union

Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna

Mike McKenna is a construction worker whose life is turned upside down when former high-school sweetheart Roxanne Hall turns up to recruit him into spy agency called The Union. That might seem a little unorthodox, but her agency is having a rough time of it. He’s played by Mark Wahlberg who, despite starting out as a singer and rapper, has been in so many movies, from Boogie Nights to Daddy’s Home, so you’re bound to recognize his face.

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall

Roxanne Hall is Mike’s ex, who, in the twenty plus years since he last saw her, has been working as a spy. Despite her bottom-kicking professionalism, her feelings are absolutely going to figure into the situation.

She’s played by Halle Berry, whose movie credits include Monster’s Ball, several X-Men movies, Bond film Die Another Day, and many, many more. Though I’ll always remember her as one of the few actors who, despite of winning an Oscar, actually turned up to collect a Razzie.

As explained by Netflix, Berry and Wahlberg have been real life friends for years, but they’ve never worked together before. So those pictures of them together at the end of the movie aren’t Photoshopped.

Mike Colter as Nick Faraday

Nick Faraday is an experienced agent of The Union and Roxanne’s partner, in more than one sense. Don’t worry, Mike will take it in stride and it’ll be a complete non issue. I’m kidding, of course. He’s played by Mike Colter, who’s best known for playing Luke Cage in Netflix’s Marvel shows.

J.K. Simmons as Tom Brennan

Speaking of Marvel, J.K. Simmons, perhaps best known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is Roxanne’s boss, Tom Brennan. He’s a little skeptical of Mike’s ability to suddenly become an agent.

Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman

Jackie Earle Haley is Foreman, The Union’s tech guy. Without his support, Roxanne and Mike would have a much worse time of things, though don’t expect him to start handing out exploding watches and machine-gun bagpipes. You’ll have seen him as Watchmen’s Rorschach or as Freddy Krueger in the middling A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

There are a host of other actors who crop up in the film. You may recognize some of them off the bat, while others you’ll know as thingy from that thing. Frank Pfeiffer is played Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who was Ogunwe in His Dark Materials. And Juliet Quinn is Jessica De Gouw, who was The Huntress in the CW’s Arrow.

Here’s a full list of every cast member in The Union.

Mike McKenna – Mark Wahlberg

– Mark Wahlberg Roxanne Hall – Halle Berry

– Halle Berry Tom Brennan – J.K. Simmons

– J.K. Simmons Nick Faraday – Mike Colter

– Mike Colter Athena Kim – Alice Lee

– Alice Lee Juliet Quinn – Jessica De Gouw

– Jessica De Gouw Frank Pfeiffer – Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

– Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Foreman – Jackie Earle Haley

– Jackie Earle Haley Eilas Schiller – Lucy Cork

– Lucy Cork Bobby Breslin – Patch Darragh

– Patch Darragh Johnny Healy – James McMenamin

– James McMenamin Billy Lewis – Juan Carlos Hernandez

– Juan Carlos Hernandez Cameron Foster – Stephen Campbell Moore

– Stephen Campbell Moore Union Analyst – Cory English

– Cory English Agent Glover – Adam Collins

– Adam Collins Agent Martin – Julianna Kurokawa

– Julianna Kurokawa Agent Fry – Kai Martin

– Kai Martin Agent Rayner – Alex Merry

– Alex Merry Agent Sanson – Steven Mullins

– Steven Mullins CIA Agents – Harriet Barrow

– Harriet Barrow CIA Agents – Oliver Monaghan

– Oliver Monaghan Nicole – Dana Delany

– Dana Delany American News Presenter – Michelle Jeanette Lee

– Michelle Jeanette Lee Billy – Ben Bishop

– Ben Bishop Cafe Owner – Liz Ewing

– Liz Ewing Derek Mitchell – Riley Neldam

– Riley Neldam Gary – Alex Brightman

– Alex Brightman Jimmy Wilson Pub Barman – David Brooks

– David Brooks Lorraine McKenna – Lorraine Bracco

– Lorraine Bracco Javid Karinejad – Andrei Claude

– Andrei Claude Ricky – Christopher Brand

– Christopher Brand Homeless Man – Alex Crook

– Alex Crook Lady In Ching Court – Ninette Finch

– Ninette Finch Delivery Driver – David Ambler

– David Ambler Bellboy – Peter Zaplatil

– Peter Zaplatil Late Twenties Driver – Borna Miljavac Purgar

– Borna Miljavac Purgar Piran Square Waitress 1 – Ana Ribic

– Ana Ribic Piran Square Waitress 2 – Ana Kolenc

– Ana Kolenc Cafe Owner – Admir Babic

– Admir Babic Cafe Patron – Peter Sternad

– Peter Sternad Ronnie – Anthony Goes

– Anthony Goes Stephanie – Jen Jacob

You can see everyone on the cast list by watching The Union on Netflix.

