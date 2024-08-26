All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s The Union

The Union sees a construction worker being recruited into the spy game by one of his exes. Chaos ensues, along with a hint of romance, but who lends their performances to this? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s The Union.
Here’s Who Plays Who in Netflix’s The Union
Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna
Mike McKenna is a construction worker whose life is turned upside down when former high-school sweetheart Roxanne Hall turns up to recruit him into spy agency called The Union. That might seem a little unorthodox, but her agency is having a rough time of it. He’s played by Mark Wahlberg who, despite starting out as a singer and rapper, has been in so many movies, from Boogie Nights to Daddy’s Home, so you’re bound to recognize his face.
Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall
Roxanne Hall is Mike’s ex, who, in the twenty plus years since he last saw her, has been working as a spy. Despite her bottom-kicking professionalism, her feelings are absolutely going to figure into the situation.
She’s played by Halle Berry, whose movie credits include Monster’s Ball, several X-Men movies, Bond film Die Another Day, and many, many more. Though I’ll always remember her as one of the few actors who, despite of winning an Oscar, actually turned up to collect a Razzie.
As explained by Netflix, Berry and Wahlberg have been real life friends for years, but they’ve never worked together before. So those pictures of them together at the end of the movie aren’t Photoshopped.
Mike Colter as Nick Faraday
Nick Faraday is an experienced agent of The Union and Roxanne’s partner, in more than one sense. Don’t worry, Mike will take it in stride and it’ll be a complete non issue. I’m kidding, of course. He’s played by Mike Colter, who’s best known for playing Luke Cage in Netflix’s Marvel shows.
J.K. Simmons as Tom Brennan
Speaking of Marvel, J.K. Simmons, perhaps best known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is Roxanne’s boss, Tom Brennan. He’s a little skeptical of Mike’s ability to suddenly become an agent.
Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman
Jackie Earle Haley is Foreman, The Union’s tech guy. Without his support, Roxanne and Mike would have a much worse time of things, though don’t expect him to start handing out exploding watches and machine-gun bagpipes. You’ll have seen him as Watchmen’s Rorschach or as Freddy Krueger in the middling A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.
Related: All Filming Locations for Netflix’s The Union
There are a host of other actors who crop up in the film. You may recognize some of them off the bat, while others you’ll know as thingy from that thing. Frank Pfeiffer is played Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who was Ogunwe in His Dark Materials. And Juliet Quinn is Jessica De Gouw, who was The Huntress in the CW’s Arrow.
Here’s a full list of every cast member in The Union.
- Mike McKenna – Mark Wahlberg
- Roxanne Hall – Halle Berry
- Tom Brennan – J.K. Simmons
- Nick Faraday – Mike Colter
- Athena Kim – Alice Lee
- Juliet Quinn – Jessica De Gouw
- Frank Pfeiffer – Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
- Foreman – Jackie Earle Haley
- Eilas Schiller – Lucy Cork
- Bobby Breslin – Patch Darragh
- Johnny Healy – James McMenamin
- Billy Lewis – Juan Carlos Hernandez
- Cameron Foster – Stephen Campbell Moore
- Union Analyst – Cory English
- Agent Glover – Adam Collins
- Agent Martin – Julianna Kurokawa
- Agent Fry – Kai Martin
- Agent Rayner – Alex Merry
- Agent Sanson – Steven Mullins
- CIA Agents – Harriet Barrow
- CIA Agents – Oliver Monaghan
- Nicole – Dana Delany
- American News Presenter – Michelle Jeanette Lee
- Billy – Ben Bishop
- Cafe Owner – Liz Ewing
- Derek Mitchell – Riley Neldam
- Gary – Alex Brightman
- Jimmy Wilson Pub Barman – David Brooks
- Lorraine McKenna – Lorraine Bracco
- Javid Karinejad – Andrei Claude
- Ricky – Christopher Brand
- Homeless Man – Alex Crook
- Lady In Ching Court – Ninette Finch
- Delivery Driver – David Ambler
- Bellboy – Peter Zaplatil
- Late Twenties Driver – Borna Miljavac Purgar
- Piran Square Waitress 1 – Ana Ribic
- Piran Square Waitress 2 – Ana Kolenc
- Cafe Owner – Admir Babic
- Cafe Patron – Peter Sternad
- Ronnie – Anthony Goes
- Stephanie – Jen Jacob
You can see everyone on the cast list by watching The Union on Netflix.
Published: Aug 26, 2024 09:45 am