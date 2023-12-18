Season 2 of Reacher sees Reacher dealing with a killer who may be after the members of his former military unit. But with a cast of mostly new characters, who plays who? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

A bulked-up Sherlock Holmes, former military investigator Jack Reacher is once again played by Alan Ritchson. Yes, Tom Cruise played him in the Jack Reacher movies, but that was a weird choice because Reacher is a man mountain in the books. Ritchson first gained prominence as Aquaman/Arthur Curry in CW’s Smallville series.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Returning from Reacher Season 1, Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, has a bigger role in this season. Apart from being Reacher’s friend and a private detective, she’s also a former member of his unit, which makes her a target, too. Sten has had multiple roles, including Liz Tremayne in the sadly canceled Swamp Thing series.

Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell

David O’Donnell is another member of Reacher’s unit and, despite fears he’s been dispatched, turns out to be alive and well. Whether he survives the series is another question altogether. He’s played by Shaun Sipos, who, aside from also turning up in Smallville, was in another DC series, Krypton.

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Karla Dixon, another surviving member of Reacher’s military investigators, is played by Serinda Swan. Dixon was Reacher’s almost love interest and now works in intelligence. And like all of Reacher’s unit, she could be in someone’s crosshairs.

The Rest of Reacher Season 2’s Cast

Other significant characters include Guy Russo, played by Domenick Lombardozzi, the cop who’s investigating the case that got at least one of Reacher’s unit killed. Ferdinand Kingsley is villain A.M, and Shane Langston, another villainous character, is played by Robert Patrick. The show even sneaks a Terminator joke in there. You can find the full cast list below:

Jack Reacher – Alan Ritchson

Frances Neagley – Maria Sten

Karla Dixon – Serinda Sawn

David O’Donnell – Shaun Sipos

Guy Russo – Domenick Lombardozzi

Saropian – Joris Jarsky

A.M – Ferdinand Kingsley

Jorge Sanchez – Andres Collantes

Orozco – Edsson Morales

Shane Langston – Robert Patrick

Calvin Franz – Luke Bilyk

Swan – Shannon Kook

Stanley Lowrey – Dean Monroe McKenzie

Angela Franz – Tea Helena Carini

Milena – Arlen Aguayo Stewart

Chief Wright – Lochlyn Munro

Dullworth – Kevan Kase

Woodrum – Neven Pajkic

Lennox – Gavin Fox

Parker – David Macinnis

Marlo Burns – Christina Cox

Hortense Fields – Josh Blacker

Frank Majeske – David Fraser

There are all the major actors and the cast list for Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2.