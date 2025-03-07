All Major Actors & Cast List for Royal-Ish

Hallmark is set to release another romantic comedy, Royal-Ish, on March 15. The film is an adaptation of the book Once Upon a Royal Summer and puts an interesting spin on the royal romance trope. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Royal-Ish.

All Major Actors in Royal-Ish

Royal-Ish centers around Lacey, an employee at an amusement park who plays the role of a princess to entertain guests and children. However, her life changes when she meets 8-year-old Rose, who turns out to be an actual princess. From there, Lacey is recruited by Rose’s father, Henry, to travel to their kingdom and become the new Governess of their country. This fish-out-of-water romance is sure to be a hit with regular Hallmark viewers, and the fun royal twist will help to make it stand out even more.

Nichole Sakura as Lacey

Nichole Sakura will play Lacey. The actor is best known for the voice of the titular character Suzume in the anime film of the same name, which was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Sakura is also featured in the Hulu series Maggie and previously had a role on NBC’s Superstore. The actor will also have a lead role in the Universal film Please Don’t Destroy. The actor’s impressive career will continue with Royal-Ish, as Lacey finds herself in entirely new surroundings and a new dignified role that her character only used to pretend to be at her job.

Royal-Ish will be the actor’s second Hallmark original movie, previously playing a supporting role in the sled-dog-centered romantic film The Finnish Line. With Sakura now playing the lead in Royal-Ish, the actor should now get plenty of more time to shine.

William Moseley as Henry

William Moseley will play Henry, Rose’s father, who takes Lacey to his country to try to make her the new Governess, as part of the Royal-Ish cast. Moseley previously starred in On the Line with Mel Gibson and the Prime Video film Raven’s Hollow. The actor has played all sorts of intense and engaging characters and is no stranger to playing characters with a royal background. The actor also starred as Prince Liam Henstridge in the E! Entertainment Network series The Royals, which received critical acclaim for its portrayal of power dynamics.

Hopefully, Moseley’s role as Henry will be less intense than the kind of character he portrayed in The Royals. His chemistry with Sakura’s character Lacey will also be interesting to see, especially as he tries to convince her to take on an enormous responsibility in his home country. This will be the second Hallmark film in which Moseley plays the lead male role.

Full Cast for Royal-Ish

Aside from those two major actors, here is the full known cast list for Royal-Ish that fans can expect to see in the upcoming Hallmark movie:

Sophia Adli as Ava Lee

Francesca Europa as Princess Caitriona Rose

Emily Swain as Queen Eloise

And those are all the major actors & cast list for Royal-Ish.

Royal-Ish airs on Saturday, March 15, on the Hallmark Channel.

