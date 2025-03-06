All Major Actors & Cast List for The Royal We

Hallmark has released another falling-in-love-with-a-prince film, but in The Royal We, there’s a bit of a twist. Before getting into that, though, it’s time to learn about all the major actors and the cast list for The Royal We.

All Major Actors in The Royal We

The Royal We is looking to put a little twist on Hallmark’s standard “normal girl meets prince and falls in love” story. This time, the girl falling in love is already a princess, and she’s set to fall in love with a prince. That’s right, it’s an all royal romance this time around. Princess Bea’s older sister decides not to marry royalty, launching Bea into a situation where she must take part in the arranged marriage to a small kingdom’s prince. Just who is tackling each of these roles, though?

Mallory Jensen as Princess Bea

Mallory Jensen will play the main character of The Royal We as she takes on the role of Bea, a princess who has been living her life not as a princess. As the younger of two royal daughters, she has removed herself from royal life and is living what appears to be a perfectly normal one without any of her friends knowing her true background. However, her sister’s decision to marry a non-royal pulls her back into her family’s affairs as she is brought forward into an arranged marriage with Prince Desmond.

You may recognize Jensen from a few different places, though she’s never had a true breakout role. Her biggest role came from playing another princess in the musical comedy series Galavant, but she’s also starred in smaller roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Shooter. She has also begun voice acting recently, and you can hear her in Netflix’s The Witcher: Siren’s of the Deep.

Charlie Carrick as Prince Desmond

Charlie Carrick plays Prince Desmond, Bea’s forced love interest in the film. As the prince of a small country, he’s sent to marry Bea on an arranged marriage that will help relations between their two countries. Prince Desmond is fully engaged with his royal family and marrying Bea out of duty, but it appears that the pair may hit it off despite their differences.

Carrick began his career as a handsome “That Guy” on a slew of television shows, including Psych and the mini-series V, but has since become an actor in a slew of smaller independent films. His longer series is Hidden Assets, but he also starred opposite Anna Kendrick in psychological drama Alice, Darling.

Full Cast for The Royal We

Carrick and Jensen are joined by a slew of other actors in The Royal We, though none are big names. You can see the full list for the Hallmark movie below.

Mallory Janse as Bea

Charlie Carrick as Crown Prince Desmond

Rae Lim as Chloe Hargraves

Simon Kunz as Edwin Thewit-Moorland

Michael Howe as King Richmond

Carolyn Backhouse as Queen Leupinia

Nicola Posener as Princess Coralina

Simon Shackleton as King Winston

Jacinta Mulcahy as Queen Marguerite

Adam Woodward as Cody the Plumber

Jenna Boyd as Ula

Yavor Gadzhev as Lead Agent

Kate Nichols as Alice

Max Kraus as Rooster

Vincent Molli as Photographer

Roy Hill as Reporter #1

Sabrina Hill as Reporter #2

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for The Royal We.

The Royal We airs on March 15, 2025, on the Hallmark Channel.

