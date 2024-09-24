All Major Actors & Cast List for Tracker Season 2

The popular action series Tracker returns for its second season in October 2024 after a successful debut the preceding February. Here are the major actors for Tracker Season 2 and the cast list for the season, including anticipated returning characters.

All Major Actors for Tracker Season 2

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Protagonist Colter Shaw is a rugged survivalist who uses his sharpened tracking skills to become something of a mercenary, helping individuals and local law enforcement for money. Initially keeping detached from the clients who hire him, Colter’s personal life is drawn into his adventures as the series progresses. Justin Hartley has been a television staple for two decades, first playing Green Arrow in Smallville and recently for his lead role in the acclaimed drama This Is Us.

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

For the first season, Colter’s handler, getting him steady work and keeping him appraised of his clients and their backgrounds, was Teddi Bruin. Tracker Season 2 sees Colter relying on a new handler in Velma Bruin, Teddi’s wife, learning how to work with Velma in this new capacity in the second season. Abby McEnany has built up a prolific career as a comedian and television actor, including roles in the comedies Work in Progress and And Just Like That…

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

Bob Exley is one of Colter’s longest-running colleagues in the Tracker cast, with Exley handling the more technological side of Colter’s operations in the field. In addition to his hacking skills, Exley also provides a fair bit of levity to the series with his quick wit while in contact with Colter. Eric Graise has worked steadily in television and film for over a decade, including the Peacock remake of Queer as Folk and the Netflix supernatural series Locke & Key.

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

Colter’s survivalist skills can’t keep him out of trouble beyond his expertise, and when legal matters are involved, he turns to his attorney Reenie Greene for assistance. Over the course of the first season, Reenie quickly grew to be an increasingly important part of Colter’s team, something that’s poised to continue in Season 2. Fiona Rene has built up an impressive portfolio of television work, including being in the principal cast for I Know What You Did Last Summer on Prime Video and having a recurring role in The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

Cast List for Tracker Season 2

Apart from the main cast in Tracker Season 2, the season is set to feature the return of several recurring characters from the first season, including Colter’s estranged family and other people he encountered in Season 1. Here are all the main cast members and recurring characters from the first season expected to return in Tracker Season 2:

Colter Shaw played by Justin Hartley

Velma Bruin played by Abby McEnany

Bob Exley played by Eric Graise

Reenie Greene played by Fiona Rene

Russell Shaw played by Jensen Ackles

Ashton Shaw played by Lee Tergesen

Mary Dove Shaw played by Wendy Crewson

Billie Matalon played by Sofia Pernas

Lizzy Hawking played by Jennifer Morrison

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Tracker.

Tracker airs new episodes on CBS.

