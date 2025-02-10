All Major Actors & Cast List for White Lotus Season 3

The critically acclaimed HBO series White Lotus is back after over two years away, and with its arrival comes a brand new cast of hotel guests, one of whom will almost certainly end up dead. The series is known for its star-studded cast, so here’s who’s in Season 3.

All Major Cast In White Lotus Season 3

Carrie Coon as Laurie, Michelle Monaghan as Jacyln Lemon, and Leslie Bibb as Kate

While it’s hard to say exactly who will end up dying in Season 3, the trailer showcases a friend group consisting of -in order of the picture – Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb, who decide to go on vacation to the Thailand White Lotus. Carrie Coon made her debut on Broadway playing Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf?, a role which earned her a Tony nomination. Since then, she’s appeared in several notable film and television series, like the recent Ghostbusters films as Callie Spengler, Egon’s daughter, HBO’s Gilded Age, which earned her an Emmy nomination for her performance as Bertha Russel, and Gone Girl, where she played Margo. Her star exploded in the past decade, and it looks like it’s not stopping anytime soon.

The second of our girls’ trip women is Michelle Monaghan. If you know Michelle Monaghan, it’s probably for her appearances in the Mission: Impossible franchise as Julia Meade, but she’s been in a variety of films over the years, including the criminally underrated Source Code where she stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She’s also had an extensive television career, like when she starred as Maggie Hart in the first season of True Detective and the AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey where she plays Bonnie Witt.

Our third and final member of the girl trip trio is Leslie Bibb, who will most likely be known to MCU fans as Christine Everett, who appeared in the early Iron Man films as well as What If…?. Outside of her MCU appearances, she also appears in the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale as Dinah Donahue and last year’s critically acclaimed Juror #2. She’s arguably the least well-known of the three given her filmography, but after this season of White Lotus, she may become an actress you can’t stop seeing.

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Each season of White Lotus tends to follow several groups of guests, and it appears Walton Goggins leads the next core group. Goggins plays a man traveling with his much younger girlfriend and seems to be at the resort looking for some unknown person. Goggins has been starring in films and television shows for years, starring in shows like Justified as Boyd Crowder, Invincible’s Cecil Stedman, and last year’s hit Fallout where he played The Ghoul/Cooper Howard. Goggins has been nominated for Emmys several times, so here’s hoping his appearance in White Lotus Season 3 will finally get him that coveted award.

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

It’s not a season of White Lotus unless there’s a traveling family, and most of the drama in the family visiting the Thailand White Lotus seems to be centered on Jason Isaacs’ Timothy Ratliff. Isaacs has been acting since the 80s, so it goes without saying he has an extensive filmography. He’s played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, fought the Avatar in Avatar: The Last Airbender as Admiral Zhao, took on the role of Satan in the Castlevania: Lords of Shadows games, and set foot in the Forgotten Realms as Lord Enver Gortash in Baldur’s Gate III.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsay

The only returning cast member from a previous season of White Lotus is Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda Lindsay. Back in Season 1, she became odd friends with Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, and now she’s at the Thailand resort to learn about their spa treatments. If you’re a fan of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies, then you’ll probably recognize her as Rachel, the extremely angry sister of Tika Sumpter’s Maddie. She’s also appeared in Insecure as Kelli and in Wonder Woman 1984 as Carol.

All Other Major Cast Members In White Lotus Season 3

Those are just a smattering of actors who are set to appear in Season 3 of White Lotus, but there are plenty more notable actors set to appear in the eight-episode season. Here’s a list of who else is set to appear in the show and who they’re playing.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

as Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

as Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

as Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff

as Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

as Lalisa Manobal as Mook

as Lek Patravadi as Sritala

as Tayme Tapthimthong as Gaitok

White Lotus Season 3 will premiere at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO/Max. The third season will consist of eight episodes and will release weekly.

