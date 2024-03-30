Brooklyn Nine-Nine has landed on Netflix, so if you’ve missed out on this comedy cop show here’s your chance to binge it – well, the first four seasons anyway. Watching the show, you’ll spot a familiar face or two, so to clue you in, here are all major actors & cast members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta
Detective Jake Peralta is one of the show’s main characters, though not exactly its lead character since it leans towards being an ensemble piece. Played by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Peralta has the skills to catch criminals and unravel the show’s mysteries but his default setting is clowning around.
Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz
Rosa Diaz is a tough, talented detective who somehow manages to put up with Jake’s clowning around. Alongside Peralta, she could be considered another one of the show’s main characters. She’s famously private, keeping her colleagues in the dark as to… well, anything about her off-duty life. She’s played by Stephanie Beatriz who’s currently in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series as Quiet. No, not the one who breathes through her skin.
Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt
Raymond Holt is the precinct’s captain, with a no-nonsense, deadpan demeanour that naturally puts him at odds with Peralta. He’s played by Andre Braugher who’s had a massive number of TV and movie roles though I’ll always remember him as the disbelieving asshole neighbour from The Mist. Dammit, Brent, all you had to do was go and look at the tentacle!
Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords
Terry “Old Spice Advert” Crews is Terry Jeffords, a Precinct 99 sergeant, and the show absolutely plays into how built actor Crews is. He’s a courageous family man with a fondness for yoghurt, which the show uses as a running gag. Sadly, it doesn’t go meta with any Old Spice references, but you can’t have everything.
Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago
Melisa Fumero plays Amy Santiago, a driven but sometimes panic-prone detective. Like a few of the show’s characters, she comes to blows with Peralta, but that leads to… well, you’ll have to watch it for yourself. Fumero also featured in the criminally cancelled M.O.D.O.K as the titular character’s daughter.
Additional Cast Members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Other recurring characters include Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Peralta’s best friend and Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Holt’s assistant. That’s not all, though. An awful lot of people have lent their talents to the show, and it’s also known for its one-off cameos. But we’d be here all day if I listed every one of them, so here are all the actors that have cropped up in at least two episodes in a named role. And yes, that is I Think You Should Leave Now’s Biff Wiff in two episodes though, sadly, not as Detective Crashmore.
- Marc Evan Jackson Kevin Cozner
- Kyra Sedgwick Madeline Wuntch
- Jason Mantzoukas Adrian Pimento
- Craig Robinson Doug Judy
- Dean Winters Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke
- Kyle Bornheimer Teddy Wells
- Winston Story Bill Hummertrout
- Nick Cannon Marcus
- Kevin Dorff Hank
- Antonio Raul Garcia Nikolaj Boyle
- Marilu Henner Vivian Ludley
- Ken Marino Jason Stentley
- Merrin Dungey Sharon Jeffords
- Mary Lynn Rajskub Genevieve Mirren-Carter
- Gabe Liedman Dr. Oliver Cox
- Paul Mabon Officer Lou
- John C. McGinley Frank O’Sullivan
- Bradley Whitford Roger Peralta
- Eva Longoria Sophia Perez
- Tim Meadows Caleb John Gosche
- Gina Gershon Melanie Hawkins
- Fred Armisen Melipnos
- Stephen Root Lynn Boyle
- Phil Reeves John Kelly
- Christopher Gehrman Sam Boyle
- Kenny Stevenson Officer Mark
- Will Hines Carl Kurm
- Vanessa Bayer Officer Debbie Fogle
- Matt Walsh Detective Lohank
- Nicole Byer Trudy Judy
- Mike Hagerty McGintley
- Neil Campbell Barry Britches
- Jamal Duff Zeke
- Sandra Bernhard Darlene Linetti
- Seth Carr Young Holt
- Paul Adelstein Seamus Murphy
- P.L. Brown Judge Marinovich
- Jon Root Agent Ryan Whealon
- Patton Oswalt Fire Marshall Boone
- Katey Sagal Karen Peralta
- Jimmy Smits Victor Santiago
- Dennis Haysbert Bob Annderson
- Cameron Esposito Jocelyn
- James M. Connor Deputy Commissioner Podolski
- Aida Turturro Maura Figgis
- Reggie Lee Dr. Ronald Yee
- Bertila Damas Camila Santiago
- Sarah Baker Kylie
- Fred Melamed D. C. Parlov
- Jim O’Heir Sheriff Reynolds
- Olga Merediz Julia Diaz
- Kimberly Hebert Gregory Veronica Hopkins
- Allison Tolman Olivia Crawford
- Chris Parnell Geoffrey Hoytsman
- Richard Assad Janx Ingram
- Lou Diamond Phillips Jeff Romero
- Mark Berry Deputy Chief Gerber
- Christopher Michael Desk Sergeant Hank
- Charles Carpenter Detective Paxton
- Drew Tarver Gary Jennings
- Toby Huss Warden Granville
- Theodore Barnes Young Terry
- Maya Rudolph U.S. Marshal Karen Haas
- Nicole J. Butler Sylvia Dunnes
- Joe Mande Isaac
- Galen Howard Tommy Boyle
- Phil Augusta Jackson Jeremy
- Susan Berger Ruth
- Tricia McAlpin Maggie
- Frederick Koehler Becca Boyle
- Kelsey Yates Cagney Jeffords
- Tim Powell Chief Garmin
- Jim Meskimen Deputy Chief Williams
- Miles Platt Young Jake
- Skyler Yates Lacey Jeffords
- Deren Tadlock Marv
- Denell Johnson Allen – Tough Guy / …
- Winston James Francis Tank
- David Haley Ryan
- Amy Okuda Chiaki
- Benjamin Steinberg Young Jake
- Adam Johnson Hayes Chett
- Tiffany Martin Jenny Gildenhorn / …
- Biff Wiff Tito
