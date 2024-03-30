Brooklyn Nine-Nine has landed on Netflix, so if you’ve missed out on this comedy cop show here’s your chance to binge it – well, the first four seasons anyway. Watching the show, you’ll spot a familiar face or two, so to clue you in, here are all major actors & cast members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Detective Jake Peralta is one of the show’s main characters, though not exactly its lead character since it leans towards being an ensemble piece. Played by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Peralta has the skills to catch criminals and unravel the show’s mysteries but his default setting is clowning around.

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Rosa Diaz is a tough, talented detective who somehow manages to put up with Jake’s clowning around. Alongside Peralta, she could be considered another one of the show’s main characters. She’s famously private, keeping her colleagues in the dark as to… well, anything about her off-duty life. She’s played by Stephanie Beatriz who’s currently in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series as Quiet. No, not the one who breathes through her skin.

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Raymond Holt is the precinct’s captain, with a no-nonsense, deadpan demeanour that naturally puts him at odds with Peralta. He’s played by Andre Braugher who’s had a massive number of TV and movie roles though I’ll always remember him as the disbelieving asshole neighbour from The Mist. Dammit, Brent, all you had to do was go and look at the tentacle!

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Terry “Old Spice Advert” Crews is Terry Jeffords, a Precinct 99 sergeant, and the show absolutely plays into how built actor Crews is. He’s a courageous family man with a fondness for yoghurt, which the show uses as a running gag. Sadly, it doesn’t go meta with any Old Spice references, but you can’t have everything.

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Melisa Fumero plays Amy Santiago, a driven but sometimes panic-prone detective. Like a few of the show’s characters, she comes to blows with Peralta, but that leads to… well, you’ll have to watch it for yourself. Fumero also featured in the criminally cancelled M.O.D.O.K as the titular character’s daughter.

Additional Cast Members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Other recurring characters include Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Peralta’s best friend and Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Holt’s assistant. That’s not all, though. An awful lot of people have lent their talents to the show, and it’s also known for its one-off cameos. But we’d be here all day if I listed every one of them, so here are all the actors that have cropped up in at least two episodes in a named role. And yes, that is I Think You Should Leave Now’s Biff Wiff in two episodes though, sadly, not as Detective Crashmore.

Andy Samberg Jake Peralta

Jake Peralta Stephanie Beatriz Rosa Diaz

Rosa Diaz Terry Crews Terry Jeffords

Terry Jeffords Melissa Fumero Amy Santiago

Amy Santiago Joe Lo Truglio Charles Boyle

Charles Boyle Andre Braugher Raymond Holt

Raymond Holt Dirk Blocker Hitchcock

Hitchcock Joel McKinnon Miller Scully

Miller Scully Chelsea Peretti Gina Linetti

Gina Linetti Marc Evan Jackson Kevin Cozner

Kevin Cozner Kyra Sedgwick Madeline Wuntch

Madeline Wuntch Jason Mantzoukas Adrian Pimento

Adrian Pimento Craig Robinson Doug Judy

Doug Judy Dean Winters Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke

Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke Kyle Bornheimer Teddy Wells

Teddy Wells Winston Story Bill Hummertrout

Bill Hummertrout Nick Cannon Marcus

Marcus Kevin Dorff Hank

Hank Antonio Raul Garcia Nikolaj Boyle

Nikolaj Boyle Marilu Henner Vivian Ludley

Vivian Ludley Ken Marino Jason Stentley

Jason Stentley Merrin Dungey Sharon Jeffords

Sharon Jeffords Mary Lynn Rajskub Genevieve Mirren-Carter

Genevieve Mirren-Carter Gabe Liedman Dr. Oliver Cox

Dr. Oliver Cox Paul Mabon Officer Lou

Officer Lou John C. McGinley Frank O’Sullivan

Frank O’Sullivan Bradley Whitford Roger Peralta

Roger Peralta Eva Longoria Sophia Perez

Sophia Perez Tim Meadows Caleb John Gosche

Caleb John Gosche Gina Gershon Melanie Hawkins

Melanie Hawkins Fred Armisen Melipnos

Melipnos Stephen Root Lynn Boyle

Lynn Boyle Phil Reeves John Kelly

John Kelly Christopher Gehrman Sam Boyle

Sam Boyle Kenny Stevenson Officer Mark

Officer Mark Will Hines Carl Kurm

Carl Kurm Vanessa Bayer Officer Debbie Fogle

Officer Debbie Fogle Matt Walsh Detective Lohank

Detective Lohank Nicole Byer Trudy Judy

Trudy Judy Mike Hagerty McGintley

McGintley Neil Campbell Barry Britches

Barry Britches Jamal Duff Zeke

Zeke Sandra Bernhard Darlene Linetti

Darlene Linetti Seth Carr Young Holt

Young Holt Paul Adelstein Seamus Murphy

Seamus Murphy P.L. Brown Judge Marinovich

Judge Marinovich Jon Root Agent Ryan Whealon

Agent Ryan Whealon Patton Oswalt Fire Marshall Boone

Fire Marshall Boone Katey Sagal Karen Peralta

Karen Peralta Jimmy Smits Victor Santiago

Victor Santiago Dennis Haysbert Bob Annderson

Bob Annderson Cameron Esposito Jocelyn

Jocelyn James M. Connor Deputy Commissioner Podolski

Deputy Commissioner Podolski Aida Turturro Maura Figgis

Maura Figgis Reggie Lee Dr. Ronald Yee

Dr. Ronald Yee Bertila Damas Camila Santiago

Camila Santiago Sarah Baker Kylie

Kylie Fred Melamed D. C. Parlov

D. C. Parlov Jim O’Heir Sheriff Reynolds

Sheriff Reynolds Olga Merediz Julia Diaz

Julia Diaz Kimberly Hebert Gregory Veronica Hopkins

Gregory Veronica Hopkins Allison Tolman Olivia Crawford

Olivia Crawford Chris Parnell Geoffrey Hoytsman

Geoffrey Hoytsman Richard Assad Janx Ingram

Janx Ingram Lou Diamond Phillips Jeff Romero

Jeff Romero Mark Berry Deputy Chief Gerber

Deputy Chief Gerber Christopher Michael Desk Sergeant Hank

Desk Sergeant Hank Charles Carpenter Detective Paxton

Detective Paxton Drew Tarver Gary Jennings

Gary Jennings Toby Huss Warden Granville

Warden Granville Theodore Barnes Young Terry

Young Terry Maya Rudolph U.S. Marshal Karen Haas

U.S. Marshal Karen Haas Nicole J. Butler Sylvia Dunnes

Sylvia Dunnes Joe Mande Isaac

Isaac Galen Howard Tommy Boyle

Tommy Boyle Phil Augusta Jackson Jeremy

Jackson Jeremy Susan Berger Ruth

Ruth Tricia McAlpin Maggie

Maggie Frederick Koehler Becca Boyle

Becca Boyle Kelsey Yates Cagney Jeffords

Cagney Jeffords Tim Powell Chief Garmin

Chief Garmin Jim Meskimen Deputy Chief Williams

Deputy Chief Williams Miles Platt Young Jake

Young Jake Skyler Yates Lacey Jeffords

Lacey Jeffords Deren Tadlock Marv

Marv Denell Johnson Allen – Tough Guy / …

Allen – Tough Guy / … Winston James Francis Tank

Tank David Haley Ryan

Ryan Amy Okuda Chiaki

Chiaki Benjamin Steinberg Young Jake

Young Jake Adam Johnson Hayes Chett

Chett Tiffany Martin Jenny Gildenhorn / …

Jenny Gildenhorn / … Biff Wiff Tito

And those are all major actors & cast members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

