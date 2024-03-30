Category:
Movies & TV

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 11:47 am
The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine with their hands held against their chests.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has landed on Netflix, so if you’ve missed out on this comedy cop show here’s your chance to binge it – well, the first four seasons anyway. Watching the show, you’ll spot a familiar face or two, so to clue you in, here are all major actors & cast members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Ninety-Nine's characters standing around in a bar.

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Detective Jake Peralta is one of the show’s main characters, though not exactly its lead character since it leans towards being an ensemble piece. Played by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Peralta has the skills to catch criminals and unravel the show’s mysteries but his default setting is clowning around.

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Rosa Diaz is a tough, talented detective who somehow manages to put up with Jake’s clowning around. Alongside Peralta, she could be considered another one of the show’s main characters. She’s famously private, keeping her colleagues in the dark as to… well, anything about her off-duty life. She’s played by Stephanie Beatriz who’s currently in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series as Quiet. No, not the one who breathes through her skin.

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Raymond Holt is the precinct’s captain, with a no-nonsense, deadpan demeanour that naturally puts him at odds with Peralta. He’s played by Andre Braugher who’s had a massive number of TV and movie roles though I’ll always remember him as the disbelieving asshole neighbour from The Mist. Dammit, Brent, all you had to do was go and look at the tentacle!

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Terry “Old Spice Advert” Crews is Terry Jeffords, a Precinct 99 sergeant, and the show absolutely plays into how built actor Crews is. He’s a courageous family man with a fondness for yoghurt, which the show uses as a running gag. Sadly, it doesn’t go meta with any Old Spice references, but you can’t have everything.

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Melisa Fumero plays Amy Santiago, a driven but sometimes panic-prone detective. Like a few of the show’s characters, she comes to blows with Peralta, but that leads to… well, you’ll have to watch it for yourself. Fumero also featured in the criminally cancelled M.O.D.O.K as the titular character’s daughter.

Additional Cast Members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Other recurring characters include Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Peralta’s best friend and Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Holt’s assistant. That’s not all, though. An awful lot of people have lent their talents to the show, and it’s also known for its one-off cameos. But we’d be here all day if I listed every one of them, so here are all the actors that have cropped up in at least two episodes in a named role. And yes, that is I Think You Should Leave Now’s Biff Wiff in two episodes though, sadly, not as Detective Crashmore.

  • Andy Samberg  Jake Peralta
  • Stephanie Beatriz  Rosa Diaz
  • Terry Crews  Terry Jeffords
  • Melissa Fumero  Amy Santiago
  • Joe Lo Truglio  Charles Boyle
  • Andre Braugher  Raymond Holt
  • Dirk Blocker  Hitchcock
  • Joel McKinnon Miller  Scully
  • Chelsea Peretti  Gina Linetti
  • Marc Evan Jackson  Kevin Cozner
  • Kyra Sedgwick  Madeline Wuntch
  • Jason Mantzoukas  Adrian Pimento
  • Craig Robinson  Doug Judy
  • Dean Winters  Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke
  • Kyle Bornheimer  Teddy Wells
  • Winston Story  Bill Hummertrout
  • Nick Cannon  Marcus
  • Kevin Dorff  Hank
  • Antonio Raul Garcia  Nikolaj Boyle
  • Marilu Henner  Vivian Ludley
  • Ken Marino  Jason Stentley
  • Merrin Dungey  Sharon Jeffords
  • Mary Lynn Rajskub  Genevieve Mirren-Carter
  • Gabe Liedman  Dr. Oliver Cox
  • Paul Mabon  Officer Lou
  • John C. McGinley  Frank O’Sullivan
  • Bradley Whitford  Roger Peralta
  • Eva Longoria  Sophia Perez
  • Tim Meadows  Caleb John Gosche
  • Gina Gershon  Melanie Hawkins
  • Fred Armisen  Melipnos
  • Stephen Root  Lynn Boyle
  • Phil Reeves  John Kelly
  • Christopher Gehrman  Sam Boyle
  • Kenny Stevenson  Officer Mark
  • Will Hines  Carl Kurm
  • Vanessa Bayer  Officer Debbie Fogle
  • Matt Walsh  Detective Lohank
  • Nicole Byer  Trudy Judy
  • Mike Hagerty  McGintley
  • Neil Campbell  Barry Britches
  • Jamal Duff  Zeke
  • Sandra Bernhard  Darlene Linetti
  • Seth Carr  Young Holt
  • Paul Adelstein  Seamus Murphy
  • P.L. Brown  Judge Marinovich
  • Jon Root  Agent Ryan Whealon
  • Patton Oswalt  Fire Marshall Boone
  • Katey Sagal  Karen Peralta
  • Jimmy Smits  Victor Santiago
  • Dennis Haysbert  Bob Annderson
  • Cameron Esposito  Jocelyn
  • James M. Connor  Deputy Commissioner Podolski
  • Aida Turturro  Maura Figgis
  • Reggie Lee  Dr. Ronald Yee
  • Bertila Damas  Camila Santiago
  • Sarah Baker  Kylie
  • Fred Melamed  D. C. Parlov
  • Jim O’Heir  Sheriff Reynolds
  • Olga Merediz  Julia Diaz
  • Kimberly Hebert Gregory  Veronica Hopkins
  • Allison Tolman  Olivia Crawford
  • Chris Parnell  Geoffrey Hoytsman
  • Richard Assad  Janx Ingram
  • Lou Diamond Phillips  Jeff Romero
  • Mark Berry  Deputy Chief Gerber
  • Christopher Michael  Desk Sergeant Hank
  • Charles Carpenter  Detective Paxton
  • Drew Tarver  Gary Jennings
  • Toby Huss  Warden Granville
  • Theodore Barnes  Young Terry
  • Maya Rudolph  U.S. Marshal Karen Haas
  • Nicole J. Butler  Sylvia Dunnes
  • Joe Mande  Isaac
  • Galen Howard  Tommy Boyle
  • Phil Augusta Jackson  Jeremy
  • Susan Berger  Ruth
  • Tricia McAlpin  Maggie
  • Frederick Koehler  Becca Boyle
  • Kelsey Yates  Cagney Jeffords
  • Tim Powell  Chief Garmin
  • Jim Meskimen  Deputy Chief Williams
  • Miles Platt  Young Jake
  • Skyler Yates  Lacey Jeffords
  • Deren Tadlock  Marv
  • Denell Johnson  Allen – Tough Guy / …
  • Winston James Francis  Tank
  • David Haley  Ryan
  • Amy Okuda  Chiaki
  • Benjamin Steinberg  Young Jake
  • Adam Johnson  Hayes Chett
  • Tiffany Martin  Jenny Gildenhorn / …
  • Biff Wiff  Tito

And those are all major actors & cast members for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Post Tag:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who Is the Villain in The Acolyte? Star Wars Fans Think It’s One of These Two Sith Lords
The Acolyte's Mae combined with illustrations of Star Wars Sith Lords Darth Plagueis and Darth Tenebrous
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is the Villain in The Acolyte? Star Wars Fans Think It’s One of These Two Sith Lords
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Is Krapopolis’ Deliria Inspired by an Actual Greek Goddess?
An still of the fictional goddess Deliria from the television show Krapopolis.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Is Krapopolis’ Deliria Inspired by an Actual Greek Goddess?
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Doctor Manhattan’s Big Blue Package Is Still the Ultimate Litmus Test for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen
Doctor Manhattan splits into three different bodies in 2009's Watchmen
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Features
Features
Doctor Manhattan’s Big Blue Package Is Still the Ultimate Litmus Test for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is the Villain in The Acolyte? Star Wars Fans Think It’s One of These Two Sith Lords
The Acolyte's Mae combined with illustrations of Star Wars Sith Lords Darth Plagueis and Darth Tenebrous
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is the Villain in The Acolyte? Star Wars Fans Think It’s One of These Two Sith Lords
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Is Krapopolis’ Deliria Inspired by an Actual Greek Goddess?
An still of the fictional goddess Deliria from the television show Krapopolis.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Is Krapopolis’ Deliria Inspired by an Actual Greek Goddess?
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Doctor Manhattan’s Big Blue Package Is Still the Ultimate Litmus Test for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen
Doctor Manhattan splits into three different bodies in 2009's Watchmen
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Features
Features
Doctor Manhattan’s Big Blue Package Is Still the Ultimate Litmus Test for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 29, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.