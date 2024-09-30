USA’s High Potential is Psych by way of Good Will Hunting, offering television audiences a triumphant return to an evergreen procedural format that enlists an idiosyncratic civilian as a police consultant. This time around, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson helms the ship as the show’s eponymous High Potential Intellectual whose unconventional perspective proves an asset to Los Angeles law enforcement. Here’s who accompanies Olson in her new crime-solving venture.

All Major Cast & Actors for High Potential

Kailtlin Olson as Morgan Gillory

Cleaning woman Morgan Gillory stumbles into a promotion with the LAPD when she tinkers with the murder board of an ongoing investigation, earning the attention of Captain Selena Soto. Morgan’s correction proves more than a fluke as her hyper-observance and 160 IQ illuminate unnoticed details that help crack the case. The single mother of three impresses Captain Soto, but only agrees to the consultant position on the condition that the LAPD helps her look into the disappearance of Roman Sinquerra.

Morgan has two young children with her ex Ludo, but her oldest daughter Ava’s father was Roman who disappeared fifteen years ago. The consultant never subscribed to the assertion that Roman walked out on her and her young daughter, and plans to leverage her new position with the LAPD to discover what really happened to him.

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Adam Karadec

Every eccentric consultant requires juxtaposition in the form of a by-the-book partner, which is the role Daniel Sunjata’s Detective Adam Karadec fulfills in High Potential. The detective reluctantly accepts Morgan’s insights, though often denounces her lackadaisical approach to proper police procedure. Those fond of this style of network procedural can also see the writing on the wall, as Morgan and Adam garner their own high potential of blossoming into a will-they/won’t-they romance down the line.

Judy Reyes as Captain Selena Soto

Scrubs vet Judy Reyes heads up the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division as High Potential‘s Captain Selena Soto. She has a soft spot for Morgan, delivering on her promise to help the former cleaning woman investigate Roman Sinquerra’s mysterious disappearance. Within the LAPD hierarchy, Selena appears to harbor a somewhat contentious relationship with Robbery Division boss Lieutenant Melon.

Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz as Daphne Forrester and as Lev “Oz” Osman

Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz round out the Major Crimes precinct ensemble as investigators Daphne Forrester and Lev “Oz” Osman, respectively. Though the two have played minor assisting roles in High Potential’s first two episodes, they’ve helped contribute to the lived-in nature of the team that Morgan’s walking into as a civilian. Aside from their contributions to the precinct as a whole, Daphne and Oz appear to have their own quippy interpersonal dynamic.

All Additional Cast and Actors for High Potential

High Potential‘s case-of-the-week format welcomes a rotating door of single-episode guests, but several recurring actors help flesh out Morgan’s work and personal life on the series. Here’s who else stars in the USA crime dramedy’s freshman season.

Amirah J – Ava Gillory, Morgan’s oldest daughter

– Ava Gillory, Morgan’s oldest daughter Matthew Lamb – Elliot Radovic, Morgan’s son

– Elliot Radovic, Morgan’s son Taran Killam – Ludo Radovic, Morgan’s Ex

– Ludo Radovic, Morgan’s Ex Garrett Dillahunt – Lieutenant Melon

– Lieutenant Melon TJ Lee – Officer Lin

– Officer Lin Kesia Brooke – Grace

– Grace Kayvon Esmaili – Darius Farzan

– Darius Farzan Tom Butler – Henry, Morgan’s neighbor

