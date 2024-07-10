All Major English Cast Members Of Uzumaki

We’re slowly getting closer to the release of the anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s hit manga Uzumaki, and now we know who will be providing the English voices for the cast. Here are all of the confirmed English voice actors for the dub.

Recommended Videos

All Confirmed English Dub Actors For Uzumaki

Abby Trott as Kirie Goshima

Taking on the lead role of Kirie Goshima is Abby Trott, a relatively new name in the voice acting landscape, but a rising talent to be sure. Most people will probably be familiar with her as the voice of Demon Slayer’s Nezuko, though she doesn’t have much to actually say in the series given Nezuko’s near-mute status. If you actually want to hear Abby Trott speak, then some of her other major roles include Yoh Asakura from the Shaman King reboot and everyone’s favorite goth doctor from Persona 5, Tae Takemi.

Robbie Daymond as Shuichi Saito

Mr. Dorian Storm himself from Critical Role voices Kirie’s love interest, Shuichi Saito, in Uzumaki. Robbie Daymond is no stranger to the voice acting scene, with his star being catapulted in recent years thanks not only to appearing in Critical Role, but also for voicing Megumi in the mega-popular Jujutsu Kaisen, playing everyone’s favorite pancake lover Goro Akechi from Persona 5, and also playing Chai in Hi-Fi Rush. He’s also provided the voice for Bleach’s Jugram Haschwalt and One Piece’s Kozuki Oden. It was hard just to select a few roles that Robbie Daymond voiced for this list, but it’s safe to say that he has one heck of a resume and will bring quite a bit of star power to Uzumaki.

Cristina Vee as Azami Kurotani

Okay, Robbie Daymond may have developed a solid resume in recent years, but that’s nothing compared to Cristina Vee and her decades of experience in the industry. While most may know her for voicing Rei Hino, aka Sailor Mars, in the Viz dub of Sailor Moon, she has hundreds of other roles to the point where it’s highly likely you’ll recognize her voice from at least one thing. She voices Ladybug from Marvelous Ladybug, Homura from Madoka Magica, Killua from the Hunter X Hunter reboot, Hawk from Seven Deadly Sins, and is even the voice of Shantae from Wayforward’s Shantae series. She’ll be voicing Azami, one of Kirie’s friends who becomes increasingly enamored and possessed by the mysterious spirals that begin to appear around town.

All Other Major Confirmed English Voice Actors

While those are the three main characters with confirmed voice actors, there are a handful of other characters that we have confirmed voice actors for. The actors, and the roles they play, are as follows:

Dou Stone as Kirie’s father

Aaron LaPlante as Shuichi’s father

Mona Marshall as Shuichi’s mother

Max Mittelman as Katayama

And those are the major English voice actors for Uzumaki!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy