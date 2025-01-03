All Major Voice Actors & Cast For Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

When it comes to Marvel superheroes, the most famous and popular one is undeniably Spider-Man, and with our friendly neighborhood webslinger set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, let’s take a look at all of the major cast members set to appear in the show.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is unique because while it is set in the MCU and will feature several characters from the MCU played by their original actors, there’s also a fair amount of reinterpreted characters with new origins and new relationships. Because of that, while some of the cast members are ones you may remember from earlier projects, there are a lot of new faces joining the MCU with it. So let’s take a look at who exactly is going to appear in the series that we know so far.

Hudson Thames As Peter Parker Parker/Spider-Man

You can’t have a Spider-Man series without Peter Parker, and the iconic wall-crawler is set to be played by Hudson Thames. That may be a bit of a surprise for fans who saw Tom Holland play the character for Jon Watt’s trilogy of films, but it’s not entirely unprecedented. After all, Hudson voiced the character back in the first season of What If…?. Granted, that was a much different version of Peter, given that the episode he starred in was focused on Marvel Zombies, so it’ll be interesting to see Hudson have more time to delve into this version of Spidey and what makes him tick.

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Every Spider-Man needs some mentor figure of sorts, and the mentor for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is none other than Colman Domingo’s Norman Osborn. Colman Domingo is an extremely talented Oscar-nominated actor, one who was nominated in 2024 for Best Actor for his role in Rustin. He also won an Emmy in 2022 when he played Ali in Euphoria. Colman Domingo’s filmography isn’t slowly down any time soon though, with him set to appear in the Russo brothers’ upcoming film The Electric State and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael as Joe Jackson. He’s an amazingly talented actor, and seeing him play one of the most iconic Spider-Man villains is going to be a treat.

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

If you have Norman Osborn, someone will inevitably have to play his son Harry, and Zeno Robinson will play this version of the character. Robinson is an accomplished voice actor who has been gaining a lot of recognition in the voice-acting community. Some of his past roles in animated shows and films include Fighter D in last year’s Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Genya Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer, and Hawks in My Hero Academia. He’s also had a fairly strong presence voice acting in video games, like playing Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reload and Dee Jay in Street Fighter VI. He’s a great voice acting talent, and it’ll be nice to see him voice Peter’s estranged friend.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

While there are a lot of MCU newcomers set to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, there are a handful of veteran MCU actors set to appear in the series, with the most notable one being Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Cox has played Daredevil since 2015, first portraying the character in his own Netflix series before being integrated into the MCU. Since then, he’s appeared in MCU projects like She-Hulk, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, and will appear in a new series, Daredevil: Born Again. Say what you will about the MCU, but Charlie Cox almost always delivers a good performance, live-action or otherwise.

All Other Major Voice Actors

While those are just a few of the major characters set to appear in Your Favorite Neighborhood Spider-Man, there are still plenty of notable actors who are set to appear in the 10-episode series, some more familiar to MCU fans than others. Here are other major cast members set to appear in the series and who they play.

Vincent D’onofrio as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Cathy Ang as Pearl Pangan

Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Whitman

And that’s every major voice actor appearing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man! The series will stream exclusively on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

