One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, is here, and it’s not lacking in story. A major campaign means plenty of characters and voices to keep track of, though. So, here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Masumi Tsunoda as Naoe

The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Naoe learns skills from her father that aid her when Oda Nobunaga’s forces invade her home. She becomes a member of the Japanese Brotherhood of Assassins and gains new allies to help do away with the evildoers plaguing her land.

Voicing Naoe is Masumi Tsunoda, who doesn’t have an extensive voice-acting resume. However, she does have some notable live-action roles, including the action thriller Yakuza Princess and a brief stint on NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

Tongayi Chirisa as Yasuke

Joining Naoe on her journey is Yasuke, who is initially part of Oda Nobunaga’s forces. However, he realizes that his lord is doing more harm than good and partners with the assassin. And his skills come in handy because he’s a decorated samurai.

Tongayi Chirisa helps bring Yasuke to life as part of the voice cast of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Like Tsunoda, he doesn’t have much voice-acting experience outside of Cheetor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but he still has some major credits, including The Jim Gaffigan Show and Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past.

Mackenyu as Gennojo

Despite Yasuke and Naoe packing quite the punch, they can’t complete their mission on their own. So, they seek out allies, such as Gennojo, who is a thief who enjoys a drink here and there. He doesn’t have the skills his colleagues do, but he’s ready to help wherever he can.

Since Gennojo enjoys alcohol, it only makes sense that Assassin’s Creed Shadows brings in an actor with experience playing another character who likes it. Mackenyu is best known for playing Roronora Zoro in the live-action version of One Piece on Netflix. He’s also appeared in a number of notable Japanese projects.

Hiro Kanagawa as Oda Nobunaga

The villain at the heart of Assassin’s Creed Shadows story is Oda Nobunaga, who believes he knows what’s best for Japan. His forces invade region after region until they reach the Iga Province, where they meet a special kind of resistance in the form of assassins.

Such an important character needs a strong voice, and Hiro Kanagawa is the perfect man to provide it. His resume is full of major projects, such as Shōgun, Smallville, and Legends of Tomorrow. He also voiced Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in the video game Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes.

Additional Assassin’s Creed Shadows Voice Actors

While the heavy hitters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ cast will get all the attention, there are plenty of other voice actors who lend their talents to the project. Here are some of the other voices players will hear in the game and the characters they play:

Peter Shinkoda as Fujibayashi Nagato

Yoshiro Kono as Momochi Sandayu

David Sakurai as Ashikaga Yoshiaki

And those are all the major voice actors and cast list for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to add animals to the Hideout in the Ubisoft game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.







