All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for the Silent Hill 2 Remake

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is here, and since this survival horror game has been rebuilt from the ground up, it has all-new voice actors. Here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for the Silent Hill 2 remake and where you might know them from.

Who Plays Who in the Silent Hill 2 Remake

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland

Luke Roberts plays James Sunderland, who gets a letter from his deceased wife and visits the spooky town of Silent Hill. What could possibly go wrong? James was played by Guy Cihi and, later, by Troy Baker in the HD collection, in the optional second soundtrack.

Fans of British TV may have seen him as Dr. Joseph Byrne in medical drama Holby City. He was also Cutter Slade in Outcast: A New Beginning and Governor Woodes Rogers in Black Sails. Roberts also has an additional role in Silent Hill 2, as the Doctor we hear when.. well, that’d be spoiling things.

Salöme Gunnarsdöttir as Mary and Maria

Maria isn’t the first person James meets when he reaches Silent Hill, but she’s the one who he spends the most time with, not least because she bears an uncanny resemblance to his late wife, Mary. Both she and Mary are voiced by the same actor, Salöme Gunnarsdöttir.

You may have seen Gunnarsdöttir as Greta in The Lazarus Project or as Patricia Wayne in Pennyworth, two shows that were canceled too early.

Evie Templeton as Laura

Evie Templeton plays Laura, the young girl Mary met while she was in the hospital, who has a slightly antagonistic relationship with James. What’s unusual about Templeton’s casting is that she’s also playing the same role in Return to Silent Hill, which is based on Silent Hill 2‘s story. She’s also playing a new character in the upcoming second season of Wednesday.

Gianna Kiehl as Angela Orosco

Angela is one of the most interesting characters in the game, not least because her reasons for being in Silent Hill aren’t immediately apparent. And her manner and the way in which she corrects herself may clue you in as to what’s really going on. Angela is portrayed by Gianna Kiehl, who was also Jules in Hanna, Prime Video’s series based on the movie of the same name.

Scott Haining as Eddie Dombrowski

Waterloo Road’s Scott Haining is Eddie Dombrowski, who, after retaliating against bullies, flees to Silent Hill. But it might be more accurate to say that the town has drawn him here. However, while Haining voices the character, his face model is Danny Kirrane, who, among his many roles, was Dave in Sky TV’s supermarket comedy Trollied.

It’s far from unusual for video games to have one person perform the voice and/or motion capture for a character. Most famously, Death Stranding’s Deadman used the likeness of Guillermo del Toro, but it wasn’t his voice coming out of that mouth. And while Danny Kirrane doesn’t voice Dombrowski, he does provide the game’s TV host and radio host voices.

Those are the main characters, but there are plenty of other performers involved, providing motion capture for stunts, monsters, and much more. If you’re a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan, there’s one name that’ll jump out at you: Devora Wilde. Wilde provides a brilliant performance as the initially abrasive Lae’zel and, like many cast members, also provided motion capture. Here, she’s done the stunts for Silent Hill 2.

Here’s the main English language cast for Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake:

James Sunderland – Luke Roberts

– Luke Roberts Mary Shepherd-Sunderland – Salöme Gunnarsdöttir

– Salöme Gunnarsdöttir Maria – Salöme Gunnarsdöttir

– Salöme Gunnarsdöttir Laura – Evie Templeton

– Evie Templeton Angela Orosco – Gianna Kiehl

– Gianna Kiehl Eddie Dombrowski – Scott Haining

– Scott Haining Eddie Dombrowski (face model) – Danny Kirrane

– Danny Kirrane Radio voice – Danny Kirrane

– Danny Kirrane TV voice – Danny Kirrane

– Danny Kirrane Doctor – Luke Roberts

– Luke Roberts Nurse / Lying Figure – Iga Görecka

– Iga Görecka Motion capture stunts – Maciej Kwiatkowski, Madeline Page-Ulmer, Maja Wachowska, Devora Wilde

– Maciej Kwiatkowski, Madeline Page-Ulmer, Maja Wachowska, Devora Wilde Other motion capture – Maciej Antosiewicz, Maciej Glomb, Denys Ionin, Barbara Kciuk, Maciej Kunach, Krzysztof Madej, Soheyl Mohammad, Mateusz Szczepka, Piotr Zawada, Jakub Zych

Those, then, are all the major voice actors and the cast list for the Silent Hill 2 remake. And if you’re wondering how long to set aside for the game, here’s what you need to know about how long Silent Hill 2 is and how many chapters it has.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is available now on PC and PlayStation.

